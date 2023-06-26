Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

About 10 days ago in Dunedin, Florida, a couple was watching TV in their home when the woman heard a noise outside on the pool deck, peeked through the blinds and saw a man she didn’t recognize a few feet away from the sliding glass door. She called 911. (Source: Tampa Bay Times)

Meanwhile, her husband armed himself and yelled at the dude to go away, but the “intruder” had gone to his truck for a flashlight and didn’t hear the order to leave. When the man who had been poolside came back into the yard with a flashlight, the husband, 57-year-old Bradley Hocevar, opened fire through his own sliding glass door with an AR-15.

It turns out the person he shot at was a pool cleaner whom the idiotic gunowners had hired. Luckily for everyone, Hocevar is a really terrible shot and didn’t hit the pool guy, even though he emptied the 30-round clip or magazine or whatever the fuck that fucking thing is called. The pool guy was hit with shrapnel and flying glass but no bullets. Fortunately, none of the 30 rounds fired hit anyone else either, which might be kind of a miracle in a densely populated area.

It was all perfectly legal. The local sheriff said, “There was no crime committed. This is one of those situations we call lawful but awful.” The sheriff also said the pool guy should have alerted the couple that he would be swinging by after dark.

Well, yeah, he definitely should have done that. Jesus. I hope the sheriff also told that goddamn trigger-happy moron homeowner not to reenact the cinematic climax of fucking Scarface if he sees someone in his yard with a flashlight.

This state has gone absolutely fucking crazy. The end.

Open thread.

    2.

      Alison Rose

      The sheriff also said the pool guy should have alerted the couple that he would be swinging by after dark.

      Yes, a very heinous crime punishable by attempted murder.

      I fucking hate guns and I fucking hate people who love them.

    3.

      Mike in NC

      lawful but awful

      Just another day in the Gunshine State. Damn pool cleaner was probably woke, too!

    10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @piratedan:

      but he was ARMED!!!! with a LIGHT STICK!!!!!!!!! he could have stolen their pool!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 

      Yoink!

      Even easier if it’s in-ground!

    12.

      Suzanne

      It was all perfectly legal. The local sheriff said, “There was no crime committed. This is one of those situations we call lawful but awful.”

      Do they not have a reckless endangerment statute in Crazytown?!?!

    13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      So, is the pool cleaner going to continue working for this guy? 

      I hope not!  And hopefully Trigger-happy McAsshole gets a call saying find a new cleaning company.

    14.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Why do you hate America, Sweet Baby Jesus and the Troops(Peace Be Unto Them), Betty?

      Why, if that pool cleaner had been killed, Jesus will make it all better and provide succor to him and his bereaved family in the afterlife.  Sheriff knows that and knows why, which is why none of it is a big deal in his eyes.

    15.

      Tony Jay

      @Suzanne:

      Sure. The pool cleaner recklessly endangered the sliding glass door by forcing the Man in the Low Castle to stand his ground through it, so he’ll be sued for cost of replacement and the emotional distress his potential attempted home-invasion caused these nice, white folks.

      I’m presuming the pool cleaner is of an aggressively dusky hue? Like all vicious and unpredictable criminals?

    16.

      RepubAnon

      I’m having a hard time seeing how even a “stand your ground” law lets people gun down anyone entering their property.

    17.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      And I’ll add – Stand Your Ground is working exactly the way it was designed and expected by providing a powerful disincentive for law enforcement to go after even obvious and apparent fuckups.

      Thinking that attendees at NRA and GOA conventions may provide enough of a threat that they need to be “stood ground” against if they are held in states like Florida.

    18.

      Cameron

      I think some perspective is needed.  It’s not like the homeowner told a bunch of schoolchildren that Rosa Parks was black, or something equally vile.

    19.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @mrmoshpotato:

      In a just world, every pool cleaning company in the community gives him a big fat “nope” not only on service, but also embargoes him on chemical supplies and equipment.

      Let him fill the fucker in, if he can find anybody willing to sell him clean fill.

    22.

      Scout211

      “This is one of those situations we call lawful but awful.”

      Hey, Hey.  Guns go off, people are wounded, people die, sliding doors are killed, things happen, who coodanode, nothing can be done, it’s just how it is, it was just an accident, he was a good person, it wasn’t his intention, no one could have predicted . . .

      OMFG

    24.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT: Thanks guys for all your responses to the post last night.  For my next post do you want me to focus the recent past or the genesis of the problem, which I would start with the various strands of national identity that begin to form as a response to the rule by the British Crown in the late 19th century.

      BTW there are a lot of links between colonial America and India’s colonial past. Many of the same people populate it like for example Lord Cornwallis.

    25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @trollhattan:

      ​Wait ’til he tries to collect for that exciting first cleaning. 

      Bill sent by mail.  Or maybe email would be better so this nutjob doesn’t try to shoot the mail carrier.

    26.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Mr. Armstrong still has a large platform and plenty of clout to gain access to folks willing to pay him to utilize that platform. There are many millions of people who still probably think he was wronged and still trust him to a large extent.

      So, even though he doesn’t care about trans rights either way, our utility to him is now being leveraged in the typically cynical manner he approaches the world. It seems the conversation on trans equality is paying dividends to those willing to mollify anti-trans sentiment.

      Here are some things you will not learn in that interview:

      1. No trans woman in high school has ever been awarded a college athletic scholarship in the United States. Ever. It’s never happened.

      2. No trans woman has ever medaled at the Olympics, despite erroneous reporting.

      3. Trans student-athletes are so rare that on multiple occasions, when GOP lawmakers were asked to cite examples in their own states, they couldn’t answer.

      4. Lia Thomas has never broken a national or NCAA record and has had many races in which she didn’t even place.

      Now, do I think that any young trans woman in high school should be able to come out on Monday and start competing on any sports team she wants on Tuesday?

      No, I don’t. I think it’s common sense to have fair regulations in place that protect the safety of all involved.

      That looks different depending on the sport. We should be having that conversation in good faith. Any young trans woman should be permitted to compete provided she has followed through on regulations that ensure safety and fairness. That may mean waiting to compete! That’s fine.

      At the same time, I think it’s utterly absurd to suggest there weren’t unfair advantages in sport until this conversation on trans inclusion. When it’s a cisgender male student athlete involved, these unfair advantages are praised and sometimes take on mythological importance.

      Boys and young men who are significantly larger, taller, faster, and stronger than their peers are deemed to be great for sports.

      Girls and young women who are similarly outliers are most often said to be bad for women’s sports, and that was true long before trans inclusion.

      The history of women’s sports has seen rather disgusting policing of women’s and girls’ bodies. Girls and women who are not transgender but have atypical bodies have been attacked as being supposedly transgender long before now. There’s a history of this.

      The real war on women’s sports is the lack of funding, lack of respect, and lack of overall support that has been true before and after Title IX. Even now, women athletes in the NCAA are given bare bones facilities compared to male counterparts. It’s ridiculous.

      All of these rightwing anti-trans clowns didn’t really seem to care about women’s sports before now. They’re the same ones who claim no one watches women’s sports (false), no one will pay for women’s sports (false), and that women’s sports aren’t fun as hell (very false).

      This is all the more absurd when you consider that most of the trans girls and women who compete in women’s sports are average in ability. When a young trans woman is bad at sports, no one cares. But when she’s good? Everyone suddenly has an opinion.

      The same week that the parents of three young women who are not transgender filed a lawsuit against Connecticut to bar the inclusion of young trans women in track and field events, one of the young trans women was beaten by one of the young cisgender women in a state final.

      Did any of y’all see that news?

      No, because it undermines the narrative that has driven this absurd moral panic against trans student-athletes. If reasonable adults are made to sit down talk calmly through this in good faith, it suddenly lacks its clickbait value. God forbid.

    27.

      Scout211

      @Ksmiami:Leave. Seriously- the state is unlivable.

      I would love for my sister and BIL to move here to California from Orlando but they love it there.  He grew up there and she has been there for 40 years.  There are still good people there and they have high hopes that the pendulum will swing back to a more normal state legislature and administration.

      I’m not sure they will live long enough for the pendulum to swing back, but they will never move.

    28.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:   Genesis of the problem.  (Maybe even your view of the cultural/geographical factors and basic history.)

      But however you would prefer to handle it is great.

      I didn’t comment because at this point I just need to learn up.

    29.

      Betty Cracker

      Y’all might have heard a story out of Ocala, Florida a few weeks ago where a deranged racist woman shot and killed a mother through her (the self-confessed racist’s) door when the mother knocked to confront the racist creep for calling her kids the n-word and throwing stuff at them? The cops arrested that shooter for manslaughter after days of protests, but I don’t see how the state will make the charge stick if this interpretation of SYG prevails at trial. It seems to be applied arbitrarily.

    30.

      PaulWartenberg

      Stand Your Ground law is essentially a license to kill. I can still remember that one guy who shot and killed another movie-goer who dared throw POPCORN at him, and the shooter was acquitted by the jury because of the SYG rule. Gods.

      The gun nuts have a right to shoot anybody they want, while the ones who pay the price in blood is everyone else.

    31.

      Another Scott

      I’m sure they could find a way to make the Culpable Negligence stuff apply if they wanted:

      784.05 Culpable negligence.—
      (1) Whoever, through culpable negligence, exposes another person to personal injury commits a misdemeanor of the second degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.
      (2) Whoever, through culpable negligence, inflicts actual personal injury on another commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.

      […]

      The term “culpable negligence” refers to the omission to do something which a reasonably careful person would do, or the lack of the usual ordinary care and caution in the performance of an act usually and ordinarily exercised by a person under similar circumstances and conditions.

      IANAL and may be missing something (like a footnote that says the law doesn’t apply to white guys with AR-15s)…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    32.

      leeleeFL

      In “The Gunshine State” (thanks Mike in NC, soooo keeping that!). you can shoot at anything or anyone on your property because you feel “threatened”!  It makes me ill, as well as far more cautious with those I engage with.  I’m old, but I don’t want to die stupid!

    33.

      boatboy_srq

      Apparently, it’s not merely the living*, but life itself that’s cheap in DeathSantis’ Floriduh.

      * Cost of living in FL is both ridiculous and underestimated, but that doesn’t stop propagandists presenting the state as an affordable place to live/retire.

    34.

      Elizabelle

      Lawful but awful.

      That’s on its way to the being the Florida (Man) state motto.

      I wish tourists would stay away from the state, en masse.  Money is the only thing that talks to those motherfs.

    35.

      randy khan

      In a sane universe, firing a full magazine through your own sliding glass door would at least be reckless endangerment, given the potential to hit passers-by.

    36.

      PaulWartenberg

      @Ksmiami:

      I hear that response often “Just leave,” especially for women suffering the Red State anti-abortion laws, but honestly it costs money to move, people need to have good jobs ready to hire them as soon as they get there, stuff like that. I’d love to leave Florida – I have friends near Chicago, I have family in the DC area, I could risk relocation to Colorado just to see what it’s like out there – but I can’t afford to go.

    37.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Suzanne: No…….Our Stand Your Ground law pretty much negates reckless endangerment, as long as you can remember this simple phrase…..I was in mortal fear for my life.

    38.

      hueyplong

      Come on, libtards, everyone knows the penalty for unannounced, post-sundown pool cleaning is death.

      The only lesson that will be learned from this is that the homeowner needs to go to the range more often.

