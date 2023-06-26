About 10 days ago in Dunedin, Florida, a couple was watching TV in their home when the woman heard a noise outside on the pool deck, peeked through the blinds and saw a man she didn’t recognize a few feet away from the sliding glass door. She called 911. (Source: Tampa Bay Times)

Meanwhile, her husband armed himself and yelled at the dude to go away, but the “intruder” had gone to his truck for a flashlight and didn’t hear the order to leave. When the man who had been poolside came back into the yard with a flashlight, the husband, 57-year-old Bradley Hocevar, opened fire through his own sliding glass door with an AR-15.

It turns out the person he shot at was a pool cleaner whom the idiotic gunowners had hired. Luckily for everyone, Hocevar is a really terrible shot and didn’t hit the pool guy, even though he emptied the 30-round clip or magazine or whatever the fuck that fucking thing is called. The pool guy was hit with shrapnel and flying glass but no bullets. Fortunately, none of the 30 rounds fired hit anyone else either, which might be kind of a miracle in a densely populated area.

It was all perfectly legal. The local sheriff said, “There was no crime committed. This is one of those situations we call lawful but awful.” The sheriff also said the pool guy should have alerted the couple that he would be swinging by after dark.

Well, yeah, he definitely should have done that. Jesus. I hope the sheriff also told that goddamn trigger-happy moron homeowner not to reenact the cinematic climax of fucking Scarface if he sees someone in his yard with a flashlight.

This state has gone absolutely fucking crazy. The end.

Open thread.