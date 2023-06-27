New audio from America’s (No Longer Official) Hoarder-in-Chief, as described by Josh Marshall at TPM:

CNN got a copy of the audio recording noted in the Mar-a-Lago indictment in which Trump shows off highly classified military plans for an attack on Iran to some randoms who were putting together a biography of Mark Meadows. I’m not sure which is more shocking: that he was doing this or that someone was writing a Mark Meadows bio. But however that may be, CNN has the recording. It was from 2021 and the recording was made at Trump’s Bedminster golf club. It’s about as it was described in the indictment. But hearing it does make it come alive in a different way. He’s so guilty as sin it really does beggar belief. He says it’s highly classified; that it would be cool if he could declassify it now but he can’t because he’s no longer President; and he’s showing it to just random people. The recording makes clear that he’s entirely aware of every link in the chain of criminality. You can listen to it here. I’m certainly not willing to exonerate Trump of eventual plans to share or sell or profit, literally or figuratively for disclosing the contents of these documents to others. I just resist those theories because they’re too literal, too limited. The conversation caught on tape here captures a lot of why he held on to this stuff. It meant he still had juice, had secrets he could hold over people. He could reward people or punish them… There are so many people Trump is mad at or wants to get back at I wouldn’t even have remembered that this is one of his grievances. But clearly it is. It’s another chit. Something he’s got over Milley. For Trump it’s all about how he can help you or hurt you. In his mind these documents give him juice. That’s why he wants them. It’s power. And in his mind they’re really his anyway, just like the whole US government was and, he hopes, could be again in less than two years.

I put the tweets with the actual recording at the end of this post, below the fold.

In another place:

Among the many lives Trump has ruined, and he doesn’t care about any of them. https://t.co/ZRV5MqXMgd — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2023

… Brian Mock of Minnesota was arrested in June 2021 and was later indicted on several charges including civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; and theft of government property. His bench trial before Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, where Mock is representing himself pro se, began last week and is set to resume on July 11, when Mock will retake the stand in his own defense. Mock’s son A.J. Mock was one of several tipsters who turned him into the FBI after the Capitol attack. The younger Mock indicated in his testimony that his father told him that he might not come back after Jan. 6… “What you guys did today was treason and a homeland security threat … Everyone there should be locked up for the rest of their lives, including you,” A.J. Mock wrote in a message to his dad that was introduced as evidence at trial. “You STORMED THE F—ING CAPITOL.” …

A.J. Mock said that his dad was like a broken record when it came to talking about the 2020 presidential election, which Brian Mock believed was stolen. A.J. Mock said he’d make an effort to avoid discussing the topic with his dad and that he “tried to tune it out” when his father talked about the election… Video cited by the government shows Mock shoving an officer and appearing to kick an officer. “Get out!” Mock yelled at officers in the videos. “Go!” Video cited by the government then shows Mock shoving another officer, and then picking up multiple riot shields and passing them back into the mob… Brian Mock said that he’d forgiven his son right away when he learned that A.J. Mock had turned him into the FBI and asked his son whether he would lie on the stand to keep him out of jail. “No,” A.J. Mock said at trial. “I just want the truth to be heard.” “You know I’m proud of you, right?” the defendant asked. “Yes,” his son replied. “And you know I love you, right?” the defendant asked. “Yes,” A.J. Mock replied. The government didn’t object. Outside the courtroom after the testimony, both men shed tears…

But, hey: Fantastic content!

LOOK AT THIS CLASSIFIED THING RIGHT HERE THAT IS TOTALLY CLASSIFIED THAT I AM SHOWING YOU RIGHT HERE https://t.co/PHGYUOCBlk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2023

Very funny how every time there’s a Trump scandal there’s either a tape/writing of them spelling out the crime in very specific detail. Like in the Russia scandal, literally was an email saying ‘do you want to do collusion w/ the Russian govt?” and Trump Jr was like, “Hell yeah!” — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) June 27, 2023



Tom Nichols, professional pessimist: