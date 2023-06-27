Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

White supremacy is terrorism.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Republicans don’t trust women.

No one could have predicted…

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Usually wrong but never in doubt

People are complicated. Love is not.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The words do not have to be perfect.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

In my day, never was longer.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / No, Virginia (North Carolina, Actually) State Legislatures Ain’t All That

No, Virginia (North Carolina, Actually) State Legislatures Ain’t All That

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Not altogether surprisingly, but still a pleasant alternative to my most grim forebodings, the Corrupt Supreme Court™ managed not to overturn centuries of  precedent, practice, and the ordinary functioning of federal democracy and convincingly ruled in favor of at least the possibility of free and fair elections.  That meant they ruled against the GOP authoritarian fantasy that state legislatures possess total, unreviewable control over national elections, including getting to decide who wins, no matter what those pesky voters might say.

No, Virginia (North Carolina, Actually) State Legislatures Ain't All That 1

 

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that “state courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act under the power conferred upon them by the Elections Clause. But federal courts must not abandon their own duty to exercise judicial review.”

The decision does have ramifications well beyond the dispute in North Carolina that led to this ruling.:

Opponents of the idea [that state legislatures have untrammeled authority over federal elections], known as the independent legislature theory, had argued that the effects of a robust ruling for North Carolina Republicans could be much broader than just redistricting and exacerbate political polarization.

Potentially at stake were more than 170 state constitutional provisions, over 650 state laws delegating authority to make election policies to state and local officials, and thousands of regulations down to the location of polling places, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.

The three dissenters in the 6-3 USSC decision included two you’d expect, Alito and Thomas.  I’d have guessed that Kavanaugh would have joined them, but he did not; the third treasonweasel* was Gorsuch.  The anti-constitutional troika wanted to avoid the precedent the majority has now created by using a more recent North Carolina Supreme Court decision reversing the one that had led to the case before the USSC as an excuse to moot the case.

IANAL, but the fact that the majority led by Roberts chose to rule as they did seems to me an important signal.  Yeah, the conservative majority is a loose cannon and bereft of basic judicial ethics–but there are some bridges too far.

Alas, the decision will not likely save democracy in NC itself.  The case the Supremes ruled on today originated after the then-Democrat majority NC Supreme Court disallowed a gerrymandered map.  When Republicans took control of the court in the last election, the new court reversed that decision.  As a result…

In North Carolina, a new round of redistricting is expected to go forward and produce a map with more Republican districts.

Fuckem.

This thread is as open as Clarence Thomas is for business laundered as “friendship.”

*By “treasonweasel” I do not mean that the “justices” in question are traitors to the United States in the form delineated in the criminal code. They have, however, betrayed their oaths: they are not merely failing to defend the Constitution, but are actively working to undermine it.  In my book that’s close enough to a colloquial definition of treason to merit the epithet, with apologies to weasels everywhere.

Image: Francisco de Goya, Tribunal de la Inquisición, between 1812 and 1819. (N.B.: while there is nothing funny at all about the Inquisition, imagining the GOPsters pressing this coup-under-the-color-of-law-enabling theory in dunce caps was too tempting to resist.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • Eolirin
  • Jake Gibson
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • New Deal democrat
  • oldster
  • Redshift
  • schrodingers_cat
  • The Moar You Know
  • Tom Levenson
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      The Moar You Know

      Gorsuch, Alito and Thomas voted “hell yes” to no more democracy.  Of course.

      Justice Beer Bong said they ought to look into it further.

      They all need to go.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      I’ve been predicting that Kavanaugh is in line to go the full Souter within the next few years. Roberts is terrified of being labeled the Roger Taney of the 21st Century by presiding over dumb rulings and sparking a second civil war, so he’s voting with liberal on things he doesn’t agree with.

      And Barrett has all the heft of a three-week used dishrag.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      @Tom Levenson: By all I mean all nine.  I want an entirely new slate that are all subject to retirement limits and some extremely strict ethics policing with conseqeunces that can entail quick removal.  It is painfully obviously that our judicial system is broken, especially at the highest level.

      Don’t misunderstand me:  I don’t think “our” people have done anything wrong.  But I think the possibility needs to be eliminated.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      If I recall correctly, even the pro-“independent state legislature” theory side in this case hastened to stress that they were not advocating Eastman’s maximalist position that state legislatures could just overturn presidential elections; their critics just raised it as a danger. Which is interesting, from an optics/which-way-the-wind-is-blowing perspective.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      @The Moar You Know: I would say it’s more broken at the higher levels than the lower. I’ve seen statements from people in lower-level courts (mostly clerks, a few judges) saying that they have to observe very strict rules, and relating how they refused gifts of food or wine that went over the limits.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      …Gorsuch’s specific off-the-conservative-path thing is Native American rights. He often votes well on those cases.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @The Moar You Know:

      I want an age limit at 70 and a 25 member court, panels of 9 to be chosen by lots in each case.  Stick the retirees in an emeritus role for temporary needs and vacancies in the districts and circuits.

      Knock the prestige level down by a factor of 10.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Redshift

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:

      Roberts is terrified of being labeled the Roger Taney of the 21st Century by presiding over dumb rulings and sparking a second civil war, so he’s voting with liberal on things he doesn’t agree with.

      I bet he also doesn’t love all this undermining democracy and culture-war stuff getting in the way of his business-can-do-no-wrong and anti-labor rulings.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jake Gibson

      Has John “Shelby County vs Holder” Roberts had a crisis of conscience?

      Or is does he think that Noth Carolina and Alabama made it too obvious?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      It is interesting that the very worst of the Court’s right wingers are still Alito and Thomas, who were appointed by the younger and elder Bushes, not by Trump.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      oldster

      I was expecting a footnote and citation for “treasonweasel”, given the asterisk.

      Where my footnote? Where my citation?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      New Deal democrat

      While along with everyone else, I am heaving a huge sigh of relief, hold the partying a bit …

      I wondered what trap doors Roberts might have put in the ruling, and apparently there is a very big one: state courts “may not transgress the normal bounds of judicial review” in interpreting their state’s election laws. And he pointedly did not say that the NC Supreme Court was within those bounds, only that the explicit question was not raised.

      So we still have the possibility that state court rulings overturn it gerrymanders may not survive SCOTUS review in the future.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Redshift

      The ISL theory seems like the essence of “textualism” — “If I can find some text anywhere that says what I want, I can ignore everything else that’s been written or said and rule that way.” I’d be fascinated to hear a “textualist” explain why that isn’t the case.

      (Of course, the same theory allows you to rule in the exact opposite way by citing some different text, which ought to make it clear to anyone that the whole legal “school of thought” is bullshit.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eolirin

      One thing that may limit the damage of the NC Court going red is that the SCOTUS has been ruling against the elimination of minority districts lately. So they may not be able to go as extreme as we may have feared.

      In light of the recent insanity in the house though, it’s honestly in the best interests of people like Roberts for the Democrats to have a permanent majority in the House and the Republicans to have one in the Senate. GOP control of the House is now dangerous to the economy broadly and harmful electorally.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT news from Indian Twitter from our new “friends” in India.

      A member of the India’s upper house from the BJP (Modi’s party) called President Obama, Uncle Tom. I have taken a screenshot because I think he will delete the tweet.

      Here it is

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.