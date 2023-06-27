Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Come on, man.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Cole is on a roll !

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

A consequence of cucumbers

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Communication Is A Net Positive

PSA:

Not our circus, not our monkeys…


Also!:

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Just dropping in to say thanx for all the kind comments yesterday (I read them last night). Started the day with a funeral for my BIL’s older brother and ended it at my SIL’s house (feels strange saying it that way). She is pretty fucked up, no sleeping, a lot of quivering, tears at the drop of a hat, about what one would expect. For now, somebody is always there with her. I tried to talk her into going to a doctor, for sleep remedies if nothing else, but she’s a nurse so I doubt my words took hold. Going back there today, hopefully I can be useful. Also hoping they will release my brother’s body today so that things can move forward on that front. I suspect my bother would say “Cremate me and to hell with the rest.” but R may well feel otherwise.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      It’s so interesting to see Democrats enact all these policies that disproportionately benefit deep-red rural communities. A striking contrast to Republicans’ unceasing attacks on cities and urban residents.

      But, you see, urban areas have racial minorities, queers, and women who don’t know their proper place.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      The White House denial of any involvement in Prigozhin’s mutiny will undoubtedly be all the evidence that some people need that the US was behind it.

      I can also see some Republicans attacking Biden on his “inactivity”. This may actually be a useful indication of which Republicans are not on Putin’s payroll.

      Reply

