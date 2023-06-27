PSA:

The paywall is down this week across @washingtonpost. Enter your email address when prompted and you can read as many articles as you want for free. — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) June 26, 2023

“We lock our closets from the inside, to shield ourselves from the possibility of trauma that our fears inflate, robbing ourselves of the life-affirming opportunity to be brave,” writes @CharlesMBlow. https://t.co/NOTMLMHZ0w — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) June 24, 2023

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride announced she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she’d be the first transgender member of Congress if she wins in November. https://t.co/9j8XBAwCTV — The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2023

Not our circus, not our monkeys…

President Biden on the Russian rebellion: "Let me emphasize: We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to blame this on NATO. We made clear that we were not involved. We had nothing to do with it. This was part of a struggle within Russia's system." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 26, 2023





Biden said the United States and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection in Russia by the Wagner Group mercenary force. He said it’s “too early” to assess the impact on the war in Ukraine. https://t.co/O9rFtG4aKr pic.twitter.com/0ChP0EhVdP — The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2023

Also!:

Big news: We’re investing $42 billion to bring affordable, high-speed internet to every American. It’s the largest-ever investment to close the digital divide — and it’s all thanks to @POTUS’ Investing in America Agenda. pic.twitter.com/8TXdvpEtIm — Secretary Gina Raimondo (@SecRaimondo) June 26, 2023

also it's consistently fun to watch Republicans take credit for a massive broadband investment boom they voted against and spent the last three years demonizing and a press that can't be bothered to point that hypocrisy out — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) June 26, 2023

By 2028 or so there should be some very interesting data to dissect based on whether a state dumped money into competition boosting broadband alternatives (cooperatives, utilities, municipalities) or just threw most of it in Comcast's lap — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) June 26, 2023

President Joe Biden says high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but rather an "absolute necessity." https://t.co/IoXUvPcAcN — The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2023

but states are dictating money flow, so states that are historically captured or corrupt will, of course, dole out a disproportionate share of the funding to the same telecom monopolies that spent the last 30 years crushing all competition via lobbying — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) June 26, 2023