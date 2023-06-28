Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bravado (Open Thread)

clip from a news article in which Donald Trump preposterously claims he didn't have classified documents

Scene: sixth grade classroom, student in front of the class giving a book report

Tommy, a student, seemingly reading from a sheaf of notebook paper: So then, um, they took a slingshot and killed the mockingbird with a rock. The end.

Teacher: Tommy! That’s not what happened in the book! You told me you read To Kill a Mockingbird and were ready to give your report! Isn’t that the book report right there in your hand?

Tommy, displaying notebook paper covered with crudely drawn dicks: No book report. I had no book report. That was bravado, if you want to know the truth.

THE END

Alexandra Petri, master satirist at WaPo, had a field day with Trump’s real-time crime narration. Check out the industrial-strength mockery she applied to it from a product-placement angle here.

Open thread!

PS: Here’s a gift link to a NYT article that follows up on four humans Ron DeSantis illegally trafficked to Martha’s Vineyard. Most of the group the governor’s minions lured onto planes with lies and then dumped scattered to other parts of the country, but four stayed on the island.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Kay

      I think he’s scared of going to prison. He’s panicky in a way he never was before. It’s probably hard for him to believe – 50 years of coddling for his lawbreaking in NYC and someone is finally prosecuting? His whole world must be tilting.

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Early 1920s

      Dear Mr. Secretary of the Interior,

      Here is your bribe for the Teapot Dome scandal! Wow, I love this pen. So smooth. I’ll write an even bigger bribe just to keep using this pen! Seriously, this pen is incredible. Everybody should get a pen made by Parker.

      LOL

    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: I wonder what the over/under is on him cracking and offering to tell DOJ absolutely everything vs him fleeing the country in order to avoid prison time.

      It’s lazy but I’m right at 50/50 on this.

    6. 6.

      cope

      Gee, after reading the NYT piece, I hope those four don’t turn into DeSantis supporters as a result of him being responsible for them having the opportunities and experiences they were looking for.

    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      Trump’s back is against the wall and he is in full survival mode. He will lie or say anything to push back and defend his positions. Anything except admit fault.

      He claims bravado made him do it because he feels in his bones that his base will eagerly lap up this lie.

      Trump also recently announced that he is countersuing E Jean Carroll for defamation.

      None of this is likely to work in court, unless Trump can get the dumbest jurors in the universe to sit for any case.

      But Trump will thrash out with his feeble lies and denials until the end. It’s all he’s got, and it ain’t much at all.

    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      1945

      “I, J. Robert Oppenheimer, am become death, destroyer of worlds. Mmm, Utz potato chips!”

      In fairness, they are very good chips.

    11. 11.

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      I think all the white collar criminals are terrified of prison – it’s the ony threat that really reaches them, which is why we should prosecute more of them.

      Imagine neat freak Trump without his chilled Diet Cokes and beauty aids. His hairdo disintegrates in the first week. Just like a mass of smelly gloop on top of his head.

    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      Lord, that’s a hoot.

      1971

      “You know what is a product that I really love?”

      “No, D.B. Cooper, I don’t.”

    15. 15.

      different-church-lady

      It’s kinda weird how so many of Trump’s defenses against self-incriminating statements amount to, “I was just bullshitting!” Yet we’re not supposed to take from that he’s a bullshitter.

    16. 16.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Every time I see that quote about how he didn’t have documents, he just had papers, I have to translate it into normal human speak. Apparently for Trump, a “document” is something other than a “paper.”

    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      @Jeffro:

      @Kay: I wonder what the over/under is on him cracking and offering to tell DOJ absolutely everything vs him fleeing the country in order to avoid prison time.

       

      who would take him? What country?

    21. 21.

      different-church-lady

      @Brachiator:

      None of this is likely to work in court, unless Trump can get the dumbest jurors judges in the universe to sit for any case.

      That improves his chances slightly.

    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      @Kay:

      I think he’s scared of going to prison.

      The thing that Trump is most afraid of is being publicly branded as a loser. That would be ego death.

      As a former president, he believes that it is unlikely that he would ever go to prison, even if he is convicted of every offense for which he might reasonably be indicted.

      Trump is sustained by his need to always be perceived as powerful and successful.  It’s all he ever was.

    24. 24.

      Cameron

      Legend has it that if a swinish oaf makes up a new excuse every day, at midnight on the Fourth of July he turns into George Santos.

    26. 26.

      dmsilev

      As I mentioned in the previous thread, “Bravado” is awfully reminiscent of “locker-room talk”, the excuse he and his handlers came up with to explain away the infamous Access Hollywood tape. Difference is, then he just had to bull his way through media coverage and wait for But Her Emails to resurge, now he’s got the whole “trial” thing to look forward to…

    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      @dmsilev:

      As I mentioned in the previous thread, “Bravado” is awfully reminiscent of “locker-room talk”, the excuse he and his handlers came up with to explain away the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

      The weird thing is that the locker room excuse was offered by Trump’s handlers and quickly and widely echoed by his supporters.

      But in his deposition in the E Jean Carroll case, Trump admitted that he believed that powerful and famous men have always been able to grab women by the ____ , and that he was a famous and powerful man. He never said that his words were just an empty boast.

      But Trump is sly and slick. He will use the claim of bravado now because it helps him and he knows his supporters will eat it up.

    33. 33.

      Tony Jay

      Of course Trump is terrified of prison. The only people there who’ll have his back are the Aryans, and Alpha Wolf expects to get paid for protection in real, actual money with real, actual presidents on it. Bullshit and bravado don’t buy you a thing except a shank in the shower.

      Okay, he’d only ever be sent to an ultra-low security prison with all the luxuries his supporters’ money can buy, but he’s also an idiot who hears ‘prison’ and thinks of gothic hellholes where Van Damme gets forced to fight huge hairy inmates by the sadistic Governor.

    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      I ordered a lightweight bedspread from Amazon, and it arrived today in a package that seemed too small to enclose a king-size bedspread and two pillow shams, even lightweight ones, even vacuum-packed. I mean, it was like half the size of a shoebox!

      So I removed the outer packaging and carefully punctured the shrink wrapping, and WHOOSH — it busted out of that plastic like Dr. Bruce Banner shredding an Oxford button-down and suit trousers! It was king-sized alright!

      Jeebus, there should be a warning label on those things. It scared the crap outta me and both dogs!

    36. 36.

      sdhays

      Apparently this is pretty much what Newsmax is going with – “We all know how Trump is…” => “We all know that much of what spews from his cat’s anus-like mouth hole is bullshit and lies…”.

      So, the follow up is: “…Ok. But, let’s just say for the sake of argument that he was somehow managing to not lie in this instance. That would mean he should go to jail, right? Right?”

    37. 37.

      Ken

      @MattF: Star and director of a new reality show, ‘Stable Genius’.

      If that means his sentence will be shoveling manure for twelve hours a day while the cameras watch, I could get behind that. It would be kind of fitting, given the amount of bullshit he’s been producing.

    38. 38.

      Brachiator

      @MattF:

      He needs to be the winner. Star and director of a new reality show, ‘Stable Genius’.

      It is a subtle distinction, but some people love to win. Other people hate to lose.

      Trump is desperately afraid of looking like and being a loser, so he lies about winning.

    39. 39.

      sdhays

      @rikyrah: Russia’s recruiting.

      ETA: I don’t believe Trump will make a run for it, if for no other reason than he won’t accept the reality of it until it’s too late to run.

    40. 40.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah: off the top of my head, I’d think Russia or Saudi Arabia would

      @MattF: ha!

      My sincere hope is that it’s the former (that he spills the beans on all of it – the work for Russia, the tax fraud, the blackmail).  I kinda just want to see the look on MAGA nation’s collective dumb faces.

      (ok more than ‘kinda’)

    42. 42.

      Kay

      @trollhattan:

      No girdle, no lifts in his shoes, no big boxy suits to hide his girth, no hair or skin products…

      He’ll just be a sloppy old man shuffling along in plastic sandals.

    43. 43.

      Uncle Cosmo

      “Bravado?” Bullshit. Try braggadocio – with the associated strong whiff of the braggadociast knowing he’s blowing it out his butt, which negates any defense involving “diminished mental capacity.”

    44. 44.

      Cameron

      I’m sorry, but somebody had to have taught him that word.  If you had asked him about ‘bravado’ two weeks ago, he’d tell you he wouldn’t dream of putting that funny Mexican stuff on his hamberder.

    46. 46.

      JoyceH

      What I find astonishing is that Trump is so stupid, he appears to think that the audio is the only evidence Smith has. Does he genuinely not remember that there were other people there with him? Can he not comprehend that those other people will be/have been subpoenaed, to testify to the truth under penalty of perjury? That they will SAY what Trump had in his hand and showed to them?

    47. 47.

      Brachiator

      @Tony Jay:

      Of course Trump is terrified of prison. The only people there who’ll have his back are the Aryans, and Alpha Wolf expects to get paid for protection in real, actual money with real, actual presidents on it. Bullshit and bravado don’t buy you a thing except a shank in the shower.

      Trump would never go to any conventional prison. Also, the steps to ensure his protection in any type of confinement would be extraordinary. And as a former president, he would be entitled to Secret Service protection.

      This scenario would make a hell of a movie. Secret Service Supermax, starring the Rock, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa and Henry Cavill as agents assigned to guard a disgraced and imprisoned president who has a contract on his life by enemies he had put away.

    48. 48.

      Yutsano

      @Calouste: Why would they take him in? He’s much more useful creating chaos in the US. The Saudis however would welcome him. And I’m calling a sleeper country into the mix: Israel.

    51. 51.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Brachiator:

      But Trump is sly and slick. He will use the claim of bravado now because it helps him and he knows his supporters will eat it up.

      He’s just saying shit.  Any child could make up that same excuse.  His supporters will eat it up because IOKIYAR.  They will run with any excuse they’re given to claim that Republicans are always right and Democrats are always wrong.

      If he were sly and slick, he wouldn’t keep making up different excuses, many of which will count as confessions when they’re brought up in court.

    52. 52.

      Ken

      @Brachiator: Secret Service Supermax, starring the Rock, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa and Henry Cavill as agents assigned to guard a disgraced and imprisoned president who has a contract on his life by enemies he had put away.

      In act two, this turns into a comedy when it’s found that all four of them are hit men, but only one can fulfill their contract and collect.

       

      @JoyceH: He may have a prison of his own. Some have suggested Alcatraz, but that would prevent tours. There’s probably some remote decommissioned lighthouse that could be repurposed.

    54. 54.

      Brachiator

      @JoyceH:

      What I find astonishing is that Trump is so stupid, he appears to think that the audio is the only evidence Smith has. Does he genuinely not remember that there were other people there with him? Can he not comprehend that those other people will be/have been subpoenaed, to testify to the truth under penalty of perjury? That they will SAY what Trump had in his hand and showed to them?

      Trump is just that stupid.

      And he is furiously improvising in reaction to each new revelation. And he doesn’t appear to confer with his attorneys, or pay attention to them. He has to play to the public.

    56. 56.

      Geminid

      @Yutsano: Israel has too many problems already, and Trump probably wouldn’t like it there anyway.

      He might like the United Arab Emirates. They host a lot of wealthy expats. The UAE are awful close to Iran, though. Trump is on the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ shit list for assassinating the revered General Soleimani, and they won’t forget that.

    57. 57.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @MattF:

      He needs to be the winner.

      Good point. Merely not losing is not good enough for him. It’s why he never cuts his losses and always doubles down. Right now he knows he can’t win in a court of law so he’s  pleading his case in the court of public opinion and working his get-out-of-jail-free card of being a presidential candidate for all it’s worth, even if it risks further criminal exposure.

    58. 58.

      Brachiator

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      If he were sly and slick, he wouldn’t keep making up different excuses, many of which will count as confessions when they’re brought up in court.

      I didn’t say that Trump was smart. Trump is desperately trying to evade responsibility even though it is not working, because it is what he does.

      But here is where his tired shit DOES work. Fox News and the GOP leadership will echo Trump’s nonsense. And, as everyone knows, his supporters will eat this stuff up.

      It doesn’t seem to matter to Trump whether any of this will help him in court, with an honest judge and an honest jury.

    61. 61.

      CaseyL

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Oh, lordy: will he testify at that trial?  My guess is his attorneys will fight tooth and nail to keep him off the stand.   And, if they can’t, then it will be a non-stop litany of him declining to answer under the 5th Amendment.

      That’s what he’s done in the past, isn’t it? When he’s had to testify? Just takes the 5th over and over?

      Otherwise, the jury will be treated to a litany of Trump yelling “Fake News! I didn’t say that!” when his own words are recited, or replayed, back to him.

    64. 64.

      rikyrah

      @Ken:

      @JoyceH: He may have a prison of his own. Some have suggested Alcatraz, but that would prevent tours. There’s probably some remote decommissioned lighthouse that could be repurposed.

       

      Send him to Gitmo

    65. 65.

      Tony Jay

      @Brachiator:

        And as a former president, he would be entitled to Secret Service protection.

      Aryan Brotherhood leader Alpha Wolf is a highly decorated Secret Service agent on extended sabbatical while he serves 20 years for three counts of murder, two of extortion and a little bit of wire fraud*. I imagine him being played by Liv Schreiber.

      * They have a hell of a Union.

