Master comedian Mel Brooks was born on this day in 1926. Few people know that Brooks was a combat engineer in WW2, building bridges and clearing minefields so Allied troops could advance and kick Nazi ass. Keep kicking Nazi ass, you wonderful mensch, we need you more than ever. pic.twitter.com/AoLQIBhpiD — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) June 28, 2023

Mel Brooks turns 97 today, which is amazing in itself but more amazing that he's still quite active writing, producing, voicing, whatevering new stuff. Don't know abt you but what must now be seen as his early/mid-career stuff was key element of my 70/80s childhood. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 28, 2023

And still active on Twitter, too!

It’s always nice when a mensch like Brooks gets his tributes while he can still appreciate them:

… As the legendary actor, filmmaker and comedian celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, Brooks shared a reflection on his life and longtime Hollywood career with PEOPLE. “First of all, I am very happy to still be alive!” Brooks — whom the the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday will receive an honorary Oscar at the 14th Governors Awards in November — tells PEOPLE in a statement. “But secondly, it is so nice to be recognized by my peers in The Academy over 50 years after my last Oscar,” he adds. “A long time ago I was given a choice: I had an offer to be working as an apprentice accountant or as a coffee runner in show business. I’m still glad I chose the coffee.” …

During his 97 years on earth, Mel Brooks has learned a lot about happiness. What’s his secret? For our July/August issue, @JuddApatow interviewed the Hollywood legend, whose birthday is today, about his life in comedy: https://t.co/uuIuqBRcwN pic.twitter.com/vHGe1HdI0g — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 28, 2023

