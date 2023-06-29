Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Sen. Fetterman Is Doing GREAT!

Something cheerful, since the Washington Post paywall is down this week:

Since returning to the Senate in mid-April, Fetterman, 53, has kept a relatively low profile — or as low as possible for a 6-foot-8, bald, goateed man who often eschews the professional attire of Capitol Hill in favor of sweatshirts and shorts. The debt ceiling vote was, in a way, the first defining act of his Senate career…

Fetterman didn’t have that fight in him when he first came to Washington as the winner of the most consequential Senate race in the country. He flipped a seat that had been held by a Republican, allowing Democrats to narrowly hold their majority. In those first weeks in D.C., he could barely get out of bed or muster the energy to eat, his brain consumed by depression’s dark thoughts. Finally, at the urging of friends and colleagues who recognized that he was in crisis, Fetterman sought inpatient treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — a decision he credits with saving his life.

“I’m looking forward to living my life, and I didn’t want to live my life,” Fetterman said in an interview. “More than anything, I’m just grateful to be here, to be here, because I could have ended it. I came back and can be a functional and principled kind of representative that the people of Pennsylvania voted on and believed in me.”…

Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke more than a year ago, relies on real-time talk-to-text technology to communicate. During the interview, Fetterman read the reporter’s questions as they appeared in typed form on an e-tablet on his desk and then answered them verbally. After the stroke, doctors diagnosed him with an auditory processing disorder, which makes it difficult for him to differentiate and understand sounds. Another lingering effect of his stroke is that his speech is often halting, and he struggles at times to find the right words.

As a candidate and now as a senator, he has endured intense scrutiny from critics who point to his often-muddled speech as evidence that he’s not well enough to do his job. An official Republican National Committee account recently tweeted a video of Fetterman at a Senate hearing struggling to articulate his thoughts about the Interstate 95 overpass collapse in Philadelphia and another of him jumbling the name of a colleague.

Fetterman’s doctors have said that his lingering auditory and verbal symptoms are not an indication of a larger cognition problem. Weeks before the 2022 election, Fetterman released a letter from his primary care doctor saying that he was ready for “full duty.”…


Full disclosure: *I* have a (mild) auditory processing disorder, especially when I’m tired and/or in a crowded environment. Back when I was in my twenties, at sf convention room parties, if I couldn’t understand what someone had just said to me, I’d ‘type it out’ in my head, ‘read’ the gibberish-to-me, and usually be able to figure out what had been said. But the blank-eyed pause while I did this convinced more than one person I was either a moron, or drunk.

Fetterman said he never considered self-harm because of his three young children but said, “If I was to say I was diagnosed with three months to live, I’d be like, ‘Oh, okay, whatever.’” His children couldn’t understand why he wasn’t celebrating his victory. He said they wondered why they weren’t enough.

“And that just cuts me, still, just thinking about it. And I am so, so proud that my kids got through this,” he said, his voice breaking. “They couldn’t understand, and I still don’t understand it myself. Why aren’t you happy? You won, and they had to watch me spiral down, down, staying in bed and not being engaged in, and just not eating or not doing much.”

Fetterman pulled out his cellphone and swiped to a text conversation he’d been having with his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, that week while he was in Washington and she was back in Pennsylvania. “I love Gracie Pie,” he wrote in one message. “Love you dad,” she responded. She later texted that she’d heard the Beastie Boys playing and it had made her think of him. He replied, “I can’t wait to see you this afternoon!!!”

During the interview his phone chimed. “Look at that!” he said, his voice suddenly jubilant. Grace had texted back, “CAN’T WAIT!!”

      Maxim

      Excellent news!

      I also have auditory processing problems, which I assume is one of the accessories that comes with my full-service autism. I love music, but can’t play an instrument with other people, and sometimes have had trouble when trying to sing in a group. And if I’m in a setting where there’s much in the way of ambient noise, my comprehension of what other people are saying gets very bad.

      Leto

      After President Biden wrapped up his speech to the unions here in Philly, Avalune and I went outside where we easily spotted our 6’-8” Senator out front of the convention center, greeting everyone and taking selfies. Avalune grabbed a selfie with him, while I shook his ginormous bear paw and thanked him for his work and service so far. And yes he was in his trademark hoodie and shorts, and yes it was like 90F.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I’m sorry he has to go through this. The upside is that he’s hard to ignore, so his example can help normalize using assistive technology and not assuming that speech problems indicate low cognitive function.

      ColoradoGuy

      A mensch.

      First a stroke, then a really difficult political campaign with the trademark GOP personal smears (hello Nixon!), a spiral into clinical depression, and finally seeking treatment, just in time. What courage!

      Echoes of FDR’s overcoming polio and Joe’s workarounds for stuttering. All personally difficult and a testament of their character.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: WaterGirl, are you okay?  This looks ominous:

      A massive storm is plowing through the Midwest, clearing out smoke with hurricane-force wind gusts
       

      A powerful thunderstorm complex was racing across the Midwest Thursday afternoon, blowing through the harmful smoke from Canada’s wildfires and clearing the air in its wake.

      The storm – referred to as a bow echo because of its arc-like appearance on radar – has a history of producing wind gusts close to 90 mph and has knocked the power out for thousands.

      A wind gust of 88 mph was reported in western Illinois early Thursday afternoon. More than 200,000 customers were without power in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, poweroutage.us reported.

      Reply

