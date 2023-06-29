10 years later, our nation is a more joyful place because LGBTQI+ people have the right to marry the person they love. pic.twitter.com/PcmPXbkDK3

The GOP tried their best to make it a slur, but it’s hard to convince people that more jobs and higher salaries is a negative…

"Not when you see jobs numbers like this. Not when you see wage growth like this. That is just not consistent with a recession."

OMB Director Shalanda Young says on CNN that for two years "prognosticators" have predicted a recession, which she still thinks won't happen:

They're already not going to. We avoided a Lost Decade this time, even if inflation persists for a bit. What's going into the history books is the epic policy failure of 2008-18. Which is why those involved in that have been such vocal critics this time: https://t.co/8RZD1LKkBM https://t.co/TL5VgnsDJS

The other thing that will go into the history books is the dire political consequences of the epic economic policy failure of 2008-16. Which, again, is why those involved have been such vocal critics of Biden/Powell's vastly superior policies this time: https://t.co/AwCUksgavb

Professional ankle-nipper Matt Viser is sad that President Biden refuses to provide the tremendous content TFG so generally gifted the media — “Embracing ‘Bidenomics,’ president seeks to turn insult into strength”:

President Biden was midway through a recent speech at a labor rally when he turned to an explanation of a kitchen-table economic philosophy that he says was formed, literally, at his parents’ kitchen table. “The press has now called [it] ‘Bidenomics,’” he said. “I don’t know what the hell that is.”

The crowd laughed as he offered, “But it’s working.”

Two weeks later, the White House has mobilized an entire week around elaborating on, reclaiming and defining just what Bidenomics is — something they have cast expansively as broadening and benefiting the middle class.

On Wednesday, the president delivered a major speech on his economic vision, with an eye toward the 2024 campaign. It followed a four-page memo from senior advisers that highlighted the concept, with subheads including “Bidenomics is working” and “The American people strongly support Bidenomics.”…

“This vision is a fundamental break with the economic theory that has failed Americans for the last four decades now,” Biden said. “The trickle-down failed the middle class. It failed America. People working as hard as ever couldn’t get ahead.”

Instead, Biden touted policies that he said have helped average Americans and created millions of jobs, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and legislation to increase computer chip manufacturing. Earlier this week, Biden announced a $42 billion effort to expand internet access across the country…

Embracing a term that was intended as an insult is a bit of political jujitsu familiar to Biden supporters, who had some success turning “Let’s go Brandon” — originally shorthand for an expletive directed at the president — into “Dark Brandon,” a meme of an all-powerful, edgier version of Biden.

The effort is also reminiscent of Biden’s onetime partner in the White House. Obamacare, referring to the health-care law signed by President Barack Obama in 2010, was first used by Republicans to express their contempt for the Affordable Care Act, which they saw as an overbearing government program that would intrude on Americans’ medical decisions…

White House officials, in emphasizing Biden’s focus on the middle class, are consciously making a foil of Reagan’s professed aim of shrinking government and cutting taxes, including for the well-off.

“If Reaganomics was based on the idea that if you cut taxes for the wealthiest corporations, the wealthiest people in the society, and then at some point the remnants of those will trickle down to the middle class and the working class, Bidenomics is the exact opposite,” Anita Dunn, one of Biden’s top advisers, said Monday on MSNBC. “Bidenomics says that the way you grow the economy, in this economy, is you grow the middle class.”

Asked if the White House is confident the recasting of Bidenomics could change public perception about Biden’s stewardship of the economy, Jean-Pierre responded, “We’re going to try.”