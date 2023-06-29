Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Okay, We'll Call It Bidenomics

The GOP tried their best to make it a slur, but it’s hard to convince people that more jobs and higher salaries is a negative…


Professional ankle-nipper Matt Viser is sad that President Biden refuses to provide the tremendous content TFG so generally gifted the media — “Embracing ‘Bidenomics,’ president seeks to turn insult into strength”:

President Biden was midway through a recent speech at a labor rally when he turned to an explanation of a kitchen-table economic philosophy that he says was formed, literally, at his parents’ kitchen table. “The press has now called [it] ‘Bidenomics,’” he said. “I don’t know what the hell that is.”

The crowd laughed as he offered, “But it’s working.”

Two weeks later, the White House has mobilized an entire week around elaborating on, reclaiming and defining just what Bidenomics is — something they have cast expansively as broadening and benefiting the middle class.

On Wednesday, the president delivered a major speech on his economic vision, with an eye toward the 2024 campaign. It followed a four-page memo from senior advisers that highlighted the concept, with subheads including “Bidenomics is working” and “The American people strongly support Bidenomics.”…

“This vision is a fundamental break with the economic theory that has failed Americans for the last four decades now,” Biden said. “The trickle-down failed the middle class. It failed America. People working as hard as ever couldn’t get ahead.”

Instead, Biden touted policies that he said have helped average Americans and created millions of jobs, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and legislation to increase computer chip manufacturing. Earlier this week, Biden announced a $42 billion effort to expand internet access across the country…

Embracing a term that was intended as an insult is a bit of political jujitsu familiar to Biden supporters, who had some success turning “Let’s go Brandon” — originally shorthand for an expletive directed at the president — into “Dark Brandon,” a meme of an all-powerful, edgier version of Biden.

The effort is also reminiscent of Biden’s onetime partner in the White House. Obamacare, referring to the health-care law signed by President Barack Obama in 2010, was first used by Republicans to express their contempt for the Affordable Care Act, which they saw as an overbearing government program that would intrude on Americans’ medical decisions…

White House officials, in emphasizing Biden’s focus on the middle class, are consciously making a foil of Reagan’s professed aim of shrinking government and cutting taxes, including for the well-off.

“If Reaganomics was based on the idea that if you cut taxes for the wealthiest corporations, the wealthiest people in the society, and then at some point the remnants of those will trickle down to the middle class and the working class, Bidenomics is the exact opposite,” Anita Dunn, one of Biden’s top advisers, said Monday on MSNBC. “Bidenomics says that the way you grow the economy, in this economy, is you grow the middle class.”

Asked if the White House is confident the recasting of Bidenomics could change public perception about Biden’s stewardship of the economy, Jean-Pierre responded, “We’re going to try.”

‘Don’t these Democrats understand that the GOP owns the economy, at least when it’s good?’

    61Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Saving the economy is an epic policy failure to savvy Twitter liberals.

      I’m pleased we did a better job this time because I’m all for progress and leanring from experience, but friends like these are wolves in sheep’s clothing.

    3. 3.

      Patricia Kayden

      I absolutely love President Biden and will enthusiastically vote for him again. He’s the only choice we have. No one on the Republican side will do anything beyond pander to the lowest elements of the extreme right.
      President Biden took this country up from the depths into which Trump took it. He deserves nothing but praise.

    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Most or all of the economic commentariat are sufficiently well-off (or better) that macro policies aren’t going to have much effect on their lives.  They were okay (or better) before, and they’re okay (or better) now.  But what DOES matter to them is their “professional” reputation, especially among their peers — the Hot Takes, the Savvy Skepticism, the Knowledgeable Worldliness, etc.  So that’s mostly what they focus on.  As to the actual lives of the actual rabble, well, you know, numbers go up and numbers go down, industrialization requires deindustrialization, we have to expect in times of yada yada that there will be some pain spread around yada yada, but it’s for the broader good etc.

      I think in my dream world, anyone who runs for public office or is in line for a high-enough policy position would have to have done a couple years’ community service, working at shelters and food banks, doing Meals on Wheels, doing in-home elder care, etc.

    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      Obamacare, referring to the health-care law signed by President Barack Obama in 2010, was first used by Republicans to express their contempt for the Affordable Care Act, which they saw as an overbearing government program that would intrude on Americans’ medical decisions the first step in using Government power to liberate Americans from a grossly unfair and ruinously expensive model of health insurance that only benefitted already megarich Republican donors.

      Fixed that for ya, Mister Viser.

    8. 8.

      MomSense

      It is maddening that the Republicans have gotten away with their supply side economics bullshit for 50 plus years.  Reaganomics was a rebranding of the 19th century horse and sparrow economic scheme.  We had plenty of data and historical experience with it.  Massive wage inequality, roaring twenties followed by the Great Depression.
      We had Joe Scarborough’s Congressional BFF and the absolute disaster of what Brownback did to the economy in Kansas happening at the same time that the media let Republicans in the 2014 midterms get away with calling for the same bullshit policies that were actively destroying Kansas.

      There are so many more examples of just mindless acceptance of bullshit Republican policies by media when they could have looked around at the results and simply reported on what was happening.

    9. 9.

      bbleh

      Separately, about Dark Brandon etc., Biden owns his age VERY well.  He dresses impeccably, stands and moves well, is careful to be seen biking occasionally, etc.; he handles challenging questions with an aw-shucks grandpa attitude (or sometimes a don’t-bother-me-kid attitude when deserved); and he projects an air of easy been-there-done-that-got-it-under-control.  I think that is absolute catnip to older voters — he IS the happy, healthy older folks in the pharma commercials — and that’s why I think a lot of the yammering about his age is not just gonna fall flat but actually backfire a bit.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      @zhena gogolia:

      Tojan Horse propaganda.  Make a assertiion in the course of making a larger point, and expect people to gloss over it because they agree with the larger point. Very common practice.

    11. 11.

      WereBear

      Ummm. When was the economy good under Republicans?

      I spent the entirety of my adult working life under Reagonomics and it has been a steady whittling away of the economic stability and supports my parents enjoyed.

      It was a time of better opportunities, like me landing a corporate sponsorship with a proud post-war firm that would send me to college while I worked with full benefits. Three years later they started firing people without cause so they wouldn’t quality for a pension.

      That was Reagonomics. First wave.

    12. 12.

      narya

      @Patricia Kayden: Re: the only choice we have.

      On one hand, TOTALLY agree–I will vote enthusiastically for Biden. IN ADDITION, and in contrast to the other side, there is a seriously deep bench–just a ton of people, at every level, who are working to get things done to benefit everyday people. I’m glad to see our side embrace the narratives that Biden and others are putting out there–yes to unions, yes to a strong working/middle class, yes to investment in our infrastructure, yes to inclusiveness.

    14. 14.

      narya

      I think in my dream world, anyone who runs for public office or is in line for a high-enough policy position would have to have done a couple years’ community service, working at shelters and food banks, doing Meals on Wheels, doing in-home elder care, etc.

      @bbleh: My version of this is that I don’t fully trust anyone who hasn’t done grunt work. Doesn’t have to be community service, but it does have to be low-wage, hard (in some way), and necessary for you to pay the bills. Dabbling in community service or low-wage jobs isn’t the same as knowing that you need to work this shift to pay the electric bill.

    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Celebrate the centennial!

      Don’t know the exact date in 1923 so for the sake of argument let’s say it was today 100 years ago when the chicken farming industry was created. Brava Cecile Steele.

    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I guess I’m more tolerant of this kind of thing–if we want the kinds of policies the public will support to ratchet in a more progressive direction, I think it’s OK to be critical of the less-good versions of it from “our side” in the past.

      But it’s also important to remember that Democrats of that time were working in a political environment that we have already moved beyond. It’s not that Obama was a personally bad President–I seriously doubt that Joe Biden in 2008 would have supported everything that Joe Biden of 2023 does.

      I see liberals today bashing Bill Clinton as a “neo-loser” today and I cringe, because this is a guy who tried to introduce a universal health care program to the left of the ACA and got smacked down hard. But I understand it too. It was a different time.

    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Under that philosophy, no criticism can be over the top rhetorically.

      Would you feel the same way if a Republican called Obama’s economic rescue actions a “policy failure”? Would you stand with them and say “that’s a reasonable point of view.”

      The problem is actual policy based criticism is boring. There must be a villain for social media to pay attention.

    20. 20.

      TaMara

      I’m off to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo where I’m going to feed giraffes and hippos, and probably get a little nostalgic because I haven’t been there since I was a kid. I soooo need this day off.

    22. 22.

      Ken

      Huzzah, my air quality index is down to “Unhealthy” this morning! But I still think we need to invade Canada for this provocation.

    26. 26.

      Amir Khalid

      The Republicans tried to make Obamacare a slur, too.  Obama had the perfect riposte: “Damn right, I care.”

    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      The problem with the economy today is that there aren’t enough cartoonists working for the CIA.

      This was a CIA project that was commenced in the 1960s to spy on Russia. They chose a cat for the job, but what they didn’t put into consideration is the fact that cats are hard to train. The cat’s job was to eavesdrop on two men in a park outside the Soviet embassy in… pic.twitter.com/vEfkb0J5Fj

      — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 29, 2023

      The Hawaiian shirt and cigar are [chef’s kiss].

      (via Oryx)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: The alternative is to pretend everything a Democrat ever did was great, which isn’t honest or believable. There has to be some point where criticism of liberal policies for not going far enough is OK.

    30. 30.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @bbleh:

      “We have to make tough choices, which again means that we have to kick the shit out of the working poor and middle classes so that the special snowflakes of great wealth and privilege can continue to hoard black numbers on a digital ledger that make no difference to their personal lifestyle.”

    31. 31.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      That’s not the alternative.  The alternative is to make sure your criticism is fact based and has a decent connection to reality and relevant to the context in which it’s given.

    34. 34.

      Geminid

      I am encouraged to see the President embracing the term “Bidenomics.” It tells me that his economic advisors believe the economy will be good, not just now but next year as well. They could be wrong of course, but this conforms to my layperson’s view.

    36. 36.

      The Thin Black Duke

      If DeSantis is The Last Republican Standing next year, the economic impact of his punitive laws should be hitting the fan by then. Uncle Joe is going to have a lot of ammunition ready to go, I think.

    37. 37.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      OT – had so much fun last night. We attended a private bourbon tasting at the home of the couple who went to Africa with us in April. There were four couples all told – notably included on the guest list was one of the Wine and Crime podcast hosts (she and her husband were delightful – and younger than anyone else there by 20 years), as well as an exec from Kentucky Artisan Distillery (Jefferson’s, Ocean).  Leading the tasting was the co-founder of Angel’s Envy (who sold and made a fat stack of cash several years ago), who brought some amazing bottles and samples with him, including some 1979 Eagle Rare. He’s also a great storyteller and bourbon historian.

      My body will pay for this experience for a few days, but it was totally worth it.

    38. 38.

      japa21

      All figures are positive yet only 34% of voters give Biden good marks on the economy. Wonder why?
      Not really.

    39. 39.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Economists? Ptui! I worked for an office full of PhD economists for nearly five years.

      Some wag once said that if you laid all the economists in the world end to end they still wouldn’t reach a conclusion.

      Another said that the economist’s job description has only two tasks: (1) Predict what the economy will be like next year; (2) Explain why last year’s predictions were so ridiculously wrong. Blather, wince, repeat…

      They were a colorful crew, and most of them were nice people (with the exception of the narcissist barstid who was my immediate supervisor), but I wouldn’t have asked them how to get to the Interstate without checking the directions at the nearest gas station…

    42. 42.

      rikyrah

      @japa21:

      Show me where the MSM has been reporting positively about the economy.

       

       

      They have been yelling RECESSION for well over a year

      Trying to wish it into existence.

       

      When I say that they resent the competency of 46 and his Administration.

      I mean it 😡😡😡

    45. 45.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg: That does sounds lovely.

      My writer group had its regular zoom last night. We did the critiques, and then a member who’d been to writer camp talked about what he’d learned about querying agents. And then another member blew up and started talking about how evil agents and publishers were, and how they cheated you, and how they added no value, and how AI was going to kill them anyway. At which point, I concluded he must have been turned down by a bunch of agents and signed off. Just a typical Wednesday night in Writerville!

    48. 48.

      narya

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg: I’m a fan of bourbon-barrel-aged beer, and an Angel’s Envy barrel featured in one of the most interesting beer events I’ve ever attended. A bunch of experienced home brewers picked a recipe and each made a batch. They picked the best eight of their batches and put them all in said barrel, and documented it w/ a short film, then had an event in Logan Square. (We saw the event listed, but didn’t recognize ANY brewers, which is . . . unusual for us, so we signed up and only later found out the whole story.) It was a great event and great beer.

    51. 51.

      Baud

      The fairly decent run of Supreme Court decisions we’ve had (given the makeup of this court) probably runs out today.

    52. 52.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Baud: I’m not a big zoo fan but I would love to feed the animals.

      I would prefer feeding every declared candidate for the Republican Presidential nomination into a wood-chipper. But U B U, boyo! :^D

    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      @Amir Khalid:

      The Republicans tried to make Obamacare a slur, too.  Obama had the perfect riposte: “Damn right, I care.” 

      Obamacare and Bidenomics: not the pwns they seem to think.

    55. 55.

      narya

      @Baud: [waves a sorrowful goodbye to affirmative action] yup. And the 303 Creative decision promises to be full of religious self-righteousness and bile. Note that SalmonAlito hasn’t written many opinions this year . . . fewer than any other justice.

    56. 56.

      Scout211

      ABC  has identified the gigglers aides in the room at Bedminster where TIFG showed off the classified plans to attack Iran.  And as all news stories have stated, none of these people had security clearances.

      One of the top advisers on Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is among the individuals identified but not named by special counsel Jack Smith in his indictment against the former president for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

      Susie Wiles, one of Trump’s most trusted advisers leading his second reelection effort, is the individual singled out in Smith’s indictment as the “PAC Representative” who Trump is alleged to have shown a classified map to in August or September of 2021, sources said.

      Trump, in the indictment, is alleged to have shown the classified map of an unidentified country to Wiles while discussing a military operation that Trump said “was not going well,” while adding that he “should not be showing the map” to her and “not to get too close.”

      . . .

      Sources have also further identified some of the other figures mentioned by Smith’s team in the indictment. Hayley Harrison and Molly Michael are said to be “Trump Employee 1” and “Trump Employee 2,” respectively. The indictment details their text messages back and forth about moving Trump’s boxes out of the business center as his Mar-a-Lago estate to create room for staff to work.

       

      Michael, whose name was previously reported as an individual identified in the indictment, is Trump’s former executive assistant who no longer works for him, while Harrison is currently an aide to Trump’s wife, Melania Trump.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      M31

      @narya:

      SalmonAlito can’t write opinions, he needs to be hyper-vigilant and alert and ready for the moment when journalists dig into his corruption scandals and keep the phone line to the WSJ opinion page open for him to fax his pre-buttals

    59. 59.

      moonbat

      I remember reading a news story back in 2009 when Biden and Obama were putting their heads together thinking up projects for the American Recovery Act (BEFORE the severe trimming to that law brought about Lieberman and other fake “Moderates” supposedly on our side). They talked about rebuilding the nation’s energy grid — a long overdue project — and a host of other things.

      It’s my belief that Biden trying his best to do a lot of the things that he and Obama had on their wish list back then. If he wins in 2024, I predict we’re going to have that energy grid conversation again. It goes hand in had with the broadband access work being done now. I hope it comes to pass.

    61. 61.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: I am pretty sure that the affirmative action decision will be pretty bad.  I am also sure that people will still be mad when Chad or Becky don’t get in at [insert school of choice].  They will just need to find something new to blame.

