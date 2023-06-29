The more I hear the recording of Trump boasting about the Iran documents, the more I am struck by the two women laughing. I know I can count on you guys to correct me if I’m wrong, but I think that one of them is a staffer and the other was the ghost writer for the Mark Meadows book.

There I hear their laughter, the more repulsed I am by it.

So here’s my question. Nervous laughter? True Believers yucking it up with their hero? Or sycophants sucking up to the guy with power? Maybe I’m overthinking this – but maybe the two women could be laughing for different reasons, or maybe even laughing for different reasons at various points in the tape.

Either way, the laughter is gross.

Open thread!