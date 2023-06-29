Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Indictments / Two Women Laughing: Nervous Laughter, True Believers, or Sycophants?

Two Women Laughing: Nervous Laughter, True Believers, or Sycophants?

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The more I hear the recording of Trump boasting about the Iran documents, the more I am struck by the two women laughing.  I know I can count on you guys to correct me if I’m wrong, but I think that one of them is a staffer and the other was the ghost writer for the Mark Meadows book.

There I hear their laughter, the more repulsed I am by it.

So here’s my question.  Nervous laughter?  True Believers yucking it up with their hero?  Or sycophants sucking up to the guy with power?  Maybe I’m overthinking this – but maybe the two women could be laughing for different reasons, or maybe even laughing for different reasons at various points in the tape.

Either way, the laughter is gross.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My wife overheard me listening to the recording a few days ago.  She figured they were just sucking up to the orange menace.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      patrick II

      I was struck by the two women also, and it made transgressions seem more real to me because of the context provided by those attendees.  They were so obsequious and dying to please it was disgusting.  Also, this is the environment Trump created for himself, where he cold say anything and he would have the nervous “admiration” of female followers.  “Hillary would have printed them all out,” said one, goading the president on.  what a toxic environment.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sdhays

      Well, the lady working for him is also the one joking about Hillary “printing it out”, right? So I don’t think she’s nervous. She’s too stupid to be nervous.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      Reposted from downstairs:

      Bold added:

      ABC  has identified the gigglers aides in the room at Bedminster where TIFG showed off the classified plans to attack Iran.  And as all news stories have stated, none of these people had security clearances.

      One of the top advisers on Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is among the individuals identified but not named by special counsel Jack Smith in his indictment against the former president for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

      Susie Wiles, one of Trump’s most trusted advisers leading his second reelection effort, is the individual singled out in Smith’s indictment as the “PAC Representative” who Trump is alleged to have shown a classified map to in August or September of 2021, sources said.

      Trump, in the indictment, is alleged to have shown the classified map of an unidentified country to Wiles while discussing a military operation that Trump said “was not going well,” while adding that he “should not be showing the map” to her and “not to get too close.”

      . . .

      Sources have also further identified some of the other figures mentioned by Smith’s team in the indictment. Hayley Harrison and Molly Michael are said to be “Trump Employee 1” and “Trump Employee 2,” respectively. The indictment details their text messages back and forth about moving Trump’s boxes out of the business center as his Mar-a-Lago estate to create room for staff to work.

       

      Michael, whose name was previously reported as an individual identified in the indictment, is Trump’s former executive assistant who no longer works for him, while Harrison is currently an aide to Trump’s wife, Melania Trump.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Have not listened to it, not about to. The last thing I want to hear is that assholes voice, especially drenched in the special sauce of sycophantic laughter.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      UncleEbeneezer

      as expected, the court has inverted the 14th. an amendment written explicitly to directly ameliorate the conditions of race hierarchy becomes in conservative hands an amendment that says it’s illegal to try to directly ameliorate the conditions of race hierarchy

      This is on all the stupid MFers who refused to vote for Hillary (or voted for her, but spent all of 2016 smearing her while defending third party voting). And now here we are…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      narya

      All of them, Katie WaterGirl!

      Clearly sucking up, but also aware that the whole thing is transgressive in multiple ways, confirmed by the “Hillary” comment.

      I don’t think of any of them as True Believers in any virtuous sense–more like fellow travelers wanting some of the grift and “glory.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @patrick II: Yeah, I wondered if the “Hillary” person was the staffer or the ghost writer.  Either way, ugh, but one would feel more “ugh” to me than the other

      edit:  aah, I see that sdhays said that was the staffer.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @schrodingers_cat: This (along with Dobbs) seemed pretty much inevitable once Trump was elected.  It’s one of the reasons I will NEVER forgive the people who didn’t treat the 2016 election seriously and refused to see that Hillary really was our only hope.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RaflW

      OT: In a no surprise whatsoever day, the Supremes voted 6-3 to nuke college affirmative action admissions.

      As Angie Maxwell said about Glenn Youngkin being sued over disenfranchising 300,000 black VA voters, “Reconstruction is the key to understanding contemporary American politics.”

      Yeah, Roberts blinked on some voting rights cases, but he understands that his racist goals are best met by stomping on the upward mobility of Black Americans. And in fact by being seen as “more moderate” and allowing a couple more minority seats in Congress, he can sail right into the harbor of Whites Only universities.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: see my #7. ABC says that person is Susie Wiles.

      I originally thought from the tape it was one of the interviewers from the book. But the familiarity of the discussion, an aide makes more sense.

      Added: @WaterGirl #21:  ABC only identified specifically Susie Wiles as the one he was talking to and showing the documents.

      The  other aides were identified by name, but as “also in the room” but not specifically what they were saying. Susie Wiles was the main one Trump was speaking with.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Citizen Alan

      @patrick II:  I have been increasingly struck in the last few years by the extent to which conservatives genuinely think that merely mentioning Hillary Clinton’s name in nearly any context is inherently a slam against Democrats and per se hilarious. It’s practically a fetish with them.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Citizen Alan

      @UncleEbeneezer: To be fair, none of those MFers will suffer as a result of this because very few of the cosplay Marxists would ever need Affirmative Action to get into the college of their choice. That’s what Legacy Admissions are for.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sdhays

      @RaflW: It’s “hilarious” that’s it’s ok for college admissions to take into account individual experiences (like, say, their parents being wealthy alumni) but ignore collective experiences. It really is a decision along the lines of the old chestnut: “The law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal their bread.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Hoodie

      @Old Dan and Little Ann: That’s plausible, but they came across as abject morons to me.   The remarks about Hillary resemble the ignorant moron stuff you hear in Klepper interviews at Trump rallies.  Also, who would want to read a memoir by an idiot like Mark Fucking Meadows?  I’d only be interested in his testimony in exchange for a plea bargain.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JPL

      @sdhays:

      Via Mark Elliott:

      While we’re talking affirmative action, 43% of white students admitted to Harvard in 2019 were legacies, athletes or related to staff/donors.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I’m hearing that DEI initiatives that are already well developed on many campuses may somewhat mitigate the intended outcome of the USSC shit ruling on Affirmative Action. My guess is that one-on-one interviews (whether in-person or via Zoom) will take on new importance to recruitment efforts. That said, it’s weak tea compared to what just happened.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      M31

      @JPL: and I’ve seen stats that of that 43% over 2/3 wouldn’t have been admitted otherwise

      So it’s not like they’re picking qualified candidates from the donor/legacy bin, it’s worse than that

      Reply
    34. 34.

      rikyrah

      @JPL:

      While we’re talking affirmative action, 43% of white students admitted to Harvard in 2019 were legacies, athletes or related to staff/donors.

       

      UH HUH

      UH HUH

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @narya: One day at a time. My brother’s wife R is much better now, which is a relief. His son has accepted it and his daughter is the bright flower everyone needs at these times. I have not talked to his Portland son but he will be coming down when the arrangements are made. R’s daughters are a big help to her.

      They still haven’t released his body (which is being cremated). Memorial will not happen for at least another week or 2. There are a number of financial problems to be worked out and one major fire to be snuffed, if we can. R’s youngest daughter has taken the lead on things and she has a good head for it. Fortunately, I don’t think any of the ptoblems are insurmountable. My wife and I stay in the background as things develope and just offer to help if needed. We have the financial resources to make a difference so that at least lets me feel not useless (we paid half the cremation fee, I suspect more will be needed).

      Reply
    36. 36.

      hueyplong

      “Either way, the laughter is gross” applies to this and all examples of Trump “humor,” which is what they call it when called on it. Remember his imitation of the disabled reporter? And pretty much any time the crowd laughs at one of his discount Nuremberg rallies?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      M31

      @JPL: AND you know that the pool of applicants from the 43% pile all had excellent schooling and SAT coaches etc. etc. and STILL 70% wouldn’t have gotten in otherwise

      and they probably got enough to eat when they were kids and didn’t have fucking lead paint coating their houses

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Citizen Alan: Clarence Thomas seems to have had a deeply held belief that the mere existence of affirmative action somehow cheapened his academic degrees. So he ruined it for everyone else to make himself feel better.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Rusty

      At 237 pages, to read through all the opinions for the affirmative action cases will take time.  A quick scan of the dissents however found this excellent summation.  “Ignoring race will not
      equalize a society that is racially unequal. What was true in the 1860s, and again in 1954, is true today: Equality requires acknowledgment of inequality. ”

      This is the entire fight against CRT in a nutshell, the refusal to even acknowledge inequality.  Colleges will become less diverse, and since they are the gateway to positions of power, the leadership of our country politically, economically, socially, will be less diverse.  What a sad step backwards.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      I’m hearing that DEI initiatives that are already well developed on many campuses may somewhat mitigate the intended outcome of the USSC shit ruling on Affirmative Action.

      Until they get sued out of existence. One thing at a time I guess.

      Reply

