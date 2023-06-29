Darn it, I just tried to lick the screen. Bún chả is the other dish you probably think of when it comes to Vietnamese food: rice noodles, barbeque pork, greens and fish sauce. It’s incredibly simple and extremely delicious. In the US and in South Vietnam, we usually get this as a single bowl. Here, it comes deconstructed, and you mix to your own personal preference. Tear up some greens and add them to the pork (which is swimming in fish sauce). Add vinegar if you like. Then, take a bunch of noodles in your chopsticks, dunk them in the pork bowl, and slurp. Quickly grab a piece of pork and some greens and shovel into your mouth. There’s absolutely no way to eat it politely, and after the first bite, you won’t care. It’s easily one of my favorite foods. Yet another dish that I basically finish before remembering we’re only halfway through the tour. Oh well, I didn’t have plans the next day.