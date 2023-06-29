Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Everybody saw this coming.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Cole is on a roll !

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

In Which Reconstruction Ends For The Second Time

This wasn’t unexpected, but it’s still a gut-punch:

The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the consideration of race in college admissions, overruling nearly half a century of precedents and deprivingmany universities of a tool they say is essential for keeping their campuses diverse.

Elements of the until-today model of holistic admissions have a very checkered past.  “Whole-man”* approaches were developed in part to deal with the influx of Jews into the Ivys–it seems Jewish boys had the temerity to actually study and prepare for entrance exams, which meant that some other way had to be found to keep admitting the then-proper population.

But that system evolved as higher education became a mass phenomenon after the Second World War, and there are now all kinds of attributes that may be considered on admission, from skill in violin performance to the ability to keep another giant human from flattening your QB–and, until yesterday, as an element in the mix, the racial background of an applicant.

This decision was 6-3, with the usual and corrupt suspects forming the majority.  That means that every witless fucker who couldn’t bring themselves to pull the lever for Hillary shares the blame here.

I am too frustrated and heartsick to dive deep here, so I’ll just say that this is straight-up white supremacy in action.

In Which Reconstruction Ends For The Second Time

The ongoing effort to ensure that minorities in the US never get full access to the resources of elite society just got another boost.  Yes, it will mean that our a society as a whole will be at least a bit poorer and less capable.  But never mind:  higher ed is a little bit more welcoming today than it was yesterday for that vital underserved population:  elites w. access to SAT mills and unpaid internships.

ETA: As valued commenter Rikyrah says below, Michael Herriot cuts to the nub of this decision:

In Which Reconstruction Ends For The Second Time 1

I’d like to see the lawsuit that challenges those preferences.  Hah! Sometimes I crack myself up (through tears).

*It was all men then in the Ivy League.

Image: John Hesselius, Charles Calvert and his Slave 1761

  • AM in NC
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Burnspbesq
  • Dangerman
  • gvg
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jackie
  • jonas
  • louc
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nelle
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RaflW
  • randy khan
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • Tom Levenson
  • Will
  • Yutsano

    47Comments

    1. 1.

      Yutsano

      We knew it was going to happen, but it still hurts. I wonder if instead of AA colleges can weight applicants by ZIP code. I remember something like that being done once before.

      EDIT:  FRIST!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Tom Levenson

      @Yutsano: CA does that, I believe; and there are attempts to use other proxies, but none of them maintain minority representation at top tier institutions at the levels possible under the until-this-morning system.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      Fast Talking Dyson Ain’t Wrong:

       

      Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) tweeted at 10:14 AM on Thu, Jun 29, 2023:
      This is the face of a man who climbed the ladder of affirmative action to his present perch of power only to help destroy the very ladder on which he ascended. This is not only the mark of deep ingratitude & disavowal of history, but a withering betrayal of justice & democracy. https://t.co/qtoLiOlQuy
      (https://twitter.com/MichaelEDyson/status/1674436263972093954?t=8NWyyyQd_XxG2sDCz-IvZA&s=03)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      AM in NC

      Interesting local effect of these cases: the Asian population in our area swung frighteningly GOP in the last cycle because they did not like Democrats supporting affirmative action at UNC, as they see it as penalizing Asian students.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      From Sotemayor’s dissent:

      Today, this Court stands in the way and rolls back dec-
      ades of precedent and momentous progress. It holds that
      race can no longer be used in a limited way in college ad-
      missions to achieve such critical benefits. In so holding, the
      Court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a con-
      stitutional principle in an endemically segregated society
      where race has always mattered and continues to matter.
      The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal
      protection by further entrenching racial inequality in edu-
      cation, the very foundation of our democratic government
      and pluralistic society. Because the Court’s opinion is not
      grounded in law or fact and contravenes the vision of equal-
      ity embodied in the Fourteenth Amendment, I dissent.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tom Levenson

      @Baud: Not likely (at least in my lifetime), in my view, as the people that benefit from elite status markers will continue to use these institutions as part of the signaling game.

      I say this as someone who has both benefitted from my access to such markers and has seen them operate within elite higher ed. It’s true that MIT is much less burdened by some of the bullshit that the Ivys and equivalents are heir to–no legacies, for one thing.  But we aren’t immune.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dangerman

      Two steps forward, one step back. Sure, today sucks; they can win a battle, but they have lost the war.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      That means that every witless fucker who couldn’t bring themselves to pull the lever for Hillary shares the blame here.

      Say it loud!  Say it proud!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Yale was founded on the blood money from the East India Company. So it shouldn’t have been prestigious in the first place.

      As someone said this is all the result of the whitelash of the Obama presidency.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Burnspbesq

      Smart admissions offices have been planning for this for a while. If an institution really cares about having a diverse student body, it will have one. It just has to be subtle about it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nelle

      @rikyrah: I will always remember the woman who accused me of trying to manipulate her when I asked her about the Supreme Court when she was saying that her family was all for Bernie.  In October of 2016.  I’m still and again infuriated.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      gvg

      I don’t think it is going to impact Florida as much. We saw this coming a decade ago. First we have almost no legacy admissions and haven’t for a long long time. those got pushed out by how competitive it was to get in and the bad feelings and I think lawsuits over it.

      We went to some hybrid of income diversity modeling and a bunch of other things, essays and community service etc. The academic standards are very high even among the minorities that we do recruit, but there are enough intangible factors that are openly listed as criteria so that I don’t think you can challenge our decisions. It hasn’t been simply race based in a long time. For that matter, we think we need diverse whites, not just rich ones, and make sure we get them. There are still a lot of well off white kids because having a secure background is good for school work, but they are meeting a lot of different people. Our administration flat out said more than a decade ago that they had to do this.

      I hope they planned as well as they said. I hope other schools did too. But there were lawsuits and losses before this and I honestly thought this had already been lost 10 years ago. UF acted like it had been and made big changes then. Maybe it was just a state loss?

      It’s not easy. I bet it helps if the school has good finances. If plans don’t work and targets aren’t met you have to change and try another approach again. The economy affects you more. It would help to win more elections for sure.

      Don’t give up.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Everyone should read Jackson’s dissent.  Here is the opinion.  Her dissent starts at page 211.  Her concluding paragraph:

      The Court has come to rest on the bottom-line conclusion
      that racial diversity in higher education is only worth po-
      tentially preserving insofar as it might be needed to prepare
      Black Americans and other underrepresented minorities
      for success in the bunker, not the boardroom (a particularly
      awkward place to land, in light of the history the majority
      opts to ignore).106 It would be deeply unfortunate if the
      Equal Protection Clause actually demanded this perverse,
      ahistorical, and counterproductive outcome. To impose this
      result in that Clause’s name when it requires no such thing,
      and to thereby obstruct our collective progress toward the
      full realization of the Clause’s promise, is truly a tragedy
      for us all.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      jonas

      @AM in NC: This is happening in CA as well — Republicans are making hay of Dem lawmakers’ efforts to boost Black and Hispanic representation at the flagship UCs in particular by claiming it’s coming at the expense of harder-working Asian and South Asian students.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      Very off topic, but yet another ‘random’ fall in Putin’s very accident-prone Russia: “Kristina Baikova, 28, an executive at Loko-Bank, is just the latest mysterious casualty involving Russia’s top business people. Ms Baikova allegedly fell from her 11th floor apartment on the Khodynsky Boulevard in the early hours of last Friday. She died instantly at the scene.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      randy khan

      I think the point that affirmative action continues to be available for people on the basis of anything but race is pretty critical, but frankly my expectation is that the first thing the elite schools will do in response is to get rid of the “objective” criterion of test scores and have much more subjective admission criteria that are effectively unchallengeable.  There is plenty of evidence that standardized tests have biases and can be gamed by people with greater resources, etc., and so if you can’t do something specific to counteract that thumb on the scale the best solution is to get rid of it.  There’s already a bit of a trendlet in that direction, so I won’t be surprised at all to see it increase.

      (Naturally, in red states you will have legislatures intervening to prevent state schools from doing that and requiring them to base admissions on test scores, at least in part, although politics of top-tier state university admissions are pretty complicated, as every town want to be able to get kids into those schools.)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      O/T

      For those interested, today Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House (4 p.m. ET) has an exclusive  interview with President Biden. I believe this is his first one-on-one interview since he took office (outside of the Super Bowl interviews – which are pre-recorded.)

      It should be good!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tom Levenson

      @randy khan: I am not sure that will happen. MIT just resumed using test scores. One reason: it’s a lot easier for MIT-math-capable minority kids to demonstrate their abilities on standardized tests than to gain access to elite math academies or fancy internships, and after doing a deep data dive (MIT, after all) the admissions people found that the tests helped them ID kids who would thrive here who might not have made it through other filters.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      RaflW

      @randy khan: Previous thread there was a comment linking to @AshaRangappa_ saying that the ruling actually gives good space for colleges to consider race as it individually impacts a student and they can use that in their admissions application essays.

      I think it’s at least fairly well accepted that SATs/ACTs etc are a pretty shitty proxy for what makes a good student. I think getting rid of the “T/F: yacht is to regatta as tenement is to slum” multiple choice testing is more than welcome.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      H.E.Wolf

      “Don’t mourn: organize.” One of the many things we can do is to get out the Democratic vote in every election, in order to enact better policies where we can.

      Leave the malevolent ostriches in the dustbin of history (now there’s an image). And be active allies in the centuries-long fight for equity.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Will

      A lot of people in the local Indian community were very happy with this decision… but y’know… white people.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      louc

      @rikyrah: Except that the vast majority of sports teams at elite college campuses are comprised of sports like lacrosse and swimming and sailboating. You know, white people sports. (See: Varsity Blues)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      jonas

      Using socio-economic information or ZIP codes as a proxy for race is one workaround to this, but is not nearly as effective. It’s essentially what CA did when affirmative action was ended in UC admissions: Asian enrollments shot up; White enrollments stayed about the same; Latinos dipped some, but Black enrollments, which weren’t all that big to begin with, absolutely cratered. I think at one point you could count the Black (American-born) men in the entering class (which numbered several thousand) at UCLA on two hands.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Steeplejack

      @rikyrah:

      I always get put off by Glaude’s “preaching from the pulpit” tone on Morning Joe. It must be torture to take a class with him.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      rikyrah

      Tricia Cotham betrayed North Carolina (@Needle_of_Arya) tweeted at 9:40 AM on Thu, Jun 29, 2023:
      This is what the plaintiffs really wanted, in a generation in which white people will forever be a minority going forward the Zoomers & Alpha & Beta generations, that we still maintain a system in which mainly white people go to college and the brown kids are shut out.
      (https://twitter.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1674427580810928129?t=bKxIu9aTJsNaEH3b5dg3SQ&s=03)

      Reply

