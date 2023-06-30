Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent Read (Open Thread)

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: ,

In the morning thread, valued commenter Scout211 recommended a lengthy HuffPo piece authored by Christopher Mathlas:

He’s The Trans Son Of An Anti-Trans Influencer. It’s His Turn To Speak.

Renton Sinclair’s mother is a former Miss Illinois who wants to force trans people out of public life. That’s exactly what makes her a rising star in MAGA World.

It’s long but very much worth your time, and there’s no paywall. A few brief excerpts:

Renton doesn’t talk to Tania [the shitty mom] anymore. But Tania is always talking about Renton these days, on podcasts and livestreams and stages across the country, from California to South Dakota to Pennsylvania. She often tells the story of how God appeared to her in a dream before her first child was born, telling her what to name her child, a name with Biblical origins…

Tania  joined this scrum of fledgling moral panic capitalists sometime during the pandemic. By January 2022, she’d lost her day job — a firing Tania has said stemmed not from her opposition to trans people but from statements she’d made against vaccine mandates and about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol…

The mom is a religious fanatic, but Mathlas is right to call her a “moral panic capitalist” because she has avidly monetized her estrangement from her own child. Thank dog he escaped that cruel, money-grubbing weirdo, who sounds like a cross between Kari Lake and the mother from “Carrie.”

What makes [Renton] angry is that the pain in these pages [his childhood journal] — their chronicles of depression and confusion, an overdose, and wanting deeply every day to die — is what so many politicians across the country want to inflict on trans people. To codify that cruelty he experienced, that sheer unkindness, into law. Like his mom, these legislators are uninterested in listening to trans people like Renton. To listen to them would mean seeing them as something besides a convenient wedge issue — the latest scapegoat to be sacrificed in a cynical ploy for votes and clout. To listen to them would mean to know the people they’re trying to disappear.

It’s all so vulgar and cynical, the Repub cultivation of this “wedge issue.” Mathlas goes into that a bit, recounting an idiotic public appearance by Trump in which he marveled delightedly at the crowd’s enthusiasm for his remarks denouncing “transgender insanity:”

“It’s amazing how strongly people feel about that. You see, if I’m talking about cutting taxes, people go like that,” Trump said, imitating a polite golf clap. “I talk about transgender, everyone goes crazy. Who would have thought? Five years ago, you didn’t know what the hell it was.”

It is amazing that the Repub base are programmable meat-sacks that people like Ron DeSantis, Christopher Rufo, Chaya Raichik, etc., can wind up and aim at a small and vulnerable community. And of course that repulsive bag of liposuction clinic medical waste Trump is happy to jump on the hate bandwagon — any hate bandwagon — if there are votes and dollars in it.

Anyhoo, Renton sounds heroically well-adjusted considering the upbringing he had from his deranged nightmare of a mother. Check the story out if you get a chance.

Open thread.

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      sdhays

      Trump is such a cynical, disingenuous bullshitter, but stupidly transparent, that’s it’s quite a view into how these things happen – he clearly doesn’t give a shit one way or the other about transgender people (or gay people, for that matter), but he’s like, “well, it’s a good applause line, so hating on T is where I’ll go”.

      I’m reminded of the ugly quote from George Wallace – he lost an election because his opponent ran on segregation and he determined he “would never be “out-<racist epithet> again”.

      They’re all such pieces of shit.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BeautifulPlumage

      OT   someone using Renton as a name is very weird to me. Renton is the city I grew up in & live in now. This is the first time I’ve seen it as a person’s name.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Michael Bersin

      The continuing saga of unhoused/homeless in Warrensburg, Missouri – the current “controversy” came to an agitated boil when someone complained about homeless people in the Warrensburg branch of the regional library system. Bear in mind that unhoused/homeless people do not have access to 24 hour shelters – the two local shelters only offer limited overnight accommodations – mostly due to a lack of resources.

      Last night a panel consisting of shelter staff, service agencies, a staffer from the library, and a church pastor held an open town hall at the library branch. About 35 people attended, including a few downtown business owners.

      The views expressed by some in the audience were, for the most part, compassionate. There were, however, appallingly inhumane remarks from a distinct minority – dehumanizing the homeless.

      Toward the end of the over hour and a half long town hall a community member spoke from the audience:

      “…And I really want to emphasize that then folks who are unhoused have a huge, huge just wide variety of reasons for being unhoused. Some of them are working, some of them are looking for work, domestic violence victims, there’s a lot of reasons that people become unhoused. Some of them are mentally ill. We don’t have any cure for persistent mental illness, except to take care of them the best that we can.

      And trying to lump all of these situations, because we’re talking people that have jobs, they are, they’re living in their car, they’ve got kids that are going to school, they’re trying to do all the right things and they can’t afford housing.

      So we can’t allow ourselves to lump them in to this cattle car situation and say all of the homeless can’t come here, we’re gonna ship ’em south of town, we’re gonna ship ’em to some other place. That is a huge, huge danger sign. That is cattle cars. And you should be, we should never go there.

      People who are unhoused are human beings and they are citizens of this place. It may not be the most recent place, but they are citizens here. And yes, they pay taxes every time they buy something, every time they have to put gas in their car, every time they have to fix a busted car, yes, they’re paying taxes.

      I’m over, over the demonization of people because they fell into the hole that we have been lucky enough not to fall in yet. I’m really over it.

      I have worked with the severely mentally challenged. I have had people on moving…try to shove heads through windows. They don’t ask to be that mentally ill. And it’s a minority, but because we don’t have mentally, mental health services at the scale that we need these people get lost.

      Warrensburg is a great little town. It cannot become that gated community where we cattle car people out because they don’t look nice.

      Nobody’s got a scarlet H on their forehead that tells you that they’re homeless. I’m over it.

      These folks [on the panel] are doing an incredible job and there’s more. And they have half the Warrensburg cat ladies here tonight [laughter] and I admire the work that they do, but they know that, that homeless people, sometimes the only thing they have that loves them back is their animal, and yes, they will stay out in the woods to protect that animal. I don’t care if it’s a cat, or a dog, or [inaudible] possum.

      I’m over it. We can do better than this. And we do not have to get ugly about it.

      These folks deserve our compassion and our attention and help because most people that are homeless aren’t homeless permanently. It’s very short term…”

      Town Hall on Homelessness/Unhoused – Warrensburg, Missouri – June 29, 2023

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      @BruceFromOhio:

      The thing is – they also want acceptance from the wider audience that these beliefs be normalized. They demand it. Fuck that.

      They are a minority – and it’s going to be fun watching these people lose their businesses because they out themselves as people who hate LBGTQ+ – because if they hate those folks they probably hate other minorities.

      You can bet that the FTFNYT is going to do some expose on these businesses about how it’s sad they are losing their businesses because of their “strong religious beliefs”

      You can probably easily generate these articles from chatGPT honestly.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      the latest scapegoat to be sacrificed in a cynical ploy for votes and clout.

      For the vast majority of Republican officials, I don’t think this is true.  Trans people are the minority Republicans currently have the most effective ability to hurt, so they are hurting trans people and loving it.  With an added kick that they truly do hate trans women*, seeing them as a violation of their fundamental beliefs about differences between sexes.  Also an in-their-face sign they’ve lost the culture war, as the public no longer laughs with them at a minority they used to be able to mock and abuse with mainstream support.  Oh, and for the men a risk they’ll be caught having traces of homosexual desire and be violently ostracized by their peers.

      Five years ago, you didn’t know what the hell it was.

      Trump doesn’t have that timeline far wrong.  Public acceptance of trans people is insanely recent.  Conservatives didn’t need laws.  Society forced trans people into the closet for them.

      *They have trouble grasping trans men exist.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @cain:

      You can bet that the FTFNYT is going to do some expose on these businesses about how it’s sad they are losing their businesses because of their “strong religious beliefs”

      “In this bankrupt Ohio diner,….”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      West of the Rockies

      As I’ve said here before, I’m just flummoxed at how much effort people put into bring angry,  aggrieved, afraid… what wretched,  miserable lives they must lead.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      jonas

      This was a great piece — Renton is far away from his disgusting mother and living his best life. So while she seethes with bile and bigotry, we see right in front of us what can happen when trans kids are supported and loved by people like his business partner. They thrive.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Butch

      Strange for me – my niece is now my nephew and when I thought about it there was nothing for me to “accept” about the transition because it doesn’t have anything to do with me.  It doesn’t affect me.  He’s much happier and his relationship with his spouse is strong and that’s what matters.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      So, it’s worth noting that what we’re really experiencing with all of this is a kind of hacking of social systems.

      Musk’s anti-trans position are impossible to evaluate whether they are earnest or whether they are the product of his trans daughter writing him out of her life – and the only reason we have to hear about it is because he’s a billionaire that can buy the space where we interact.

      Thomas’s crusade against affirmative action is because Yale gave him an opportunity for a law degree, but law firms discriminated against him based on his race, and he wants to take it out on the institution that gave him the opportunity. And the only reason we have to hear about it is because we gave him this awesome power which we cannot take back.

      The 303 Creative case is entirely fabricated in order to get a specific outcome from the court. The affirmative action case was also largely fabricated, as was the NC independent legislature case.

      This is all nothing but trolling – and in the court cases, successful trolling because even if the court ruled against, them, they were still taken seriously and still produced a ruling, and simply being taken seriously is a victory. And about 99% of what the GOP is doing these days is just openly trolling either their own voters, the courts, or the nation as a whole. And so long as it can consume the limited bandwidth of our institutions without being punished, it will choke out all other real issues. That’s what Trump does with the media. That’s what the various GOP legal non-profits do with the courts. That’s what happens on social media. That’s what parents are doing to school boards, and on and on.

      And we better learn to recognize it and kill it off or it will continue to consume everything, because it’s working great. That’s all Tania is. Tania isn’t even worth being outraged over for her views. The only thing that should be focused on is her ability to command an audience. The meta here is interesting, but Tania is not.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @trollhattan: The way I read the article, Renton is not his dead name. It’s his name now.

      From the story:

      She often tells the story of how God appeared to her in a dream before her first child was born, telling her what to name her child, a name with Biblical origins.

      Renton is not that name. Tania refuses to call her son that name.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      LesGS

      @trollhattan: Renton named himself. I don’t think that’s the biblically inspired name his mother gave him at birth. Why he chose Renton, the article doesn’t say.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MomSense

      @Michael Bersin:

      I love hearing about your civic engagement and organizing efforts even when I don’t like what you are up against.
      Maybe we could ask Watergirl to set up a zoom for us to hear about your process and what your local groups are doing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dan B

      Clarence Thomas wants to revisit Griswold (right to privacy), Lawrence, and Obergefel.  He wants LGBTQ people in prison.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Lyrebird

      @Michael Bersin: Bless them and bless you!

      I’ve only ever been through the train station.

      And rock on Renton!!

      I’ll admit, when some of my kids came to a place of “oh yuck!” about the names I pondered and prayed over for them, I did not like it.  It hurts.  It hurts like .000001% of the hurt of what that man had to go through, though (ETA: growing up in this world and with that family of origin).  And about .001% of the usual nose bent out of joint pains that come with parenting.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I had to stop reading the piece, I was getting way too pissed off and my blood pressure was going thru the roof.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JPL

      @Michael Bersin: The Atlanta Journal had a story called The Dancer about Gerard Alexander who was also homeless.   He was a ballet dancer that at one time was called the black Baryshnikov.  A case worker found him an apartment but at the time, he had a dog who was homeless also and he had his friends.  A friend who was dumpster diving, once heard him singing and turned around and saw him leaping into the air.  Although it ends in tragedy, it’s a story about a human being who did the best he could.

      It probably is behind a paywall, but I’ll link anyway.   Gerard Alexander

      Reply

