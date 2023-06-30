Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Open Thread

Friday Open Thread

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: ,

Yesterday’s storm took down our internet just after 5 pm or so, and just came back up at noon.  No internet for 18 hours, yikes!

What did I miss?

Jackie sent me this fun video, so I will share it with al of you.

I want to see the expression on this kid’s face when he is 16 and his mom is showing it to his first girlfriend / boyfriend!

I saw this yesterday when I still had internet – do we know what these are about yet?

Well, shit, 5 minutes on the internet (because I saw that Tom had just put up a post) gave me lots of bad news.

Anything else good or bad that I missed?

At least this made me laugh.

Open thread.

    56Comments

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack

      You should be aware that Twitter no longer works for people who don’t have an account. There is a workaround detailed at #101 downstairs.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @Steeplejack: I will go look, but surely they can see what is actually in the tweet in the thread, correct?  They just can’t click on it and go to twitter correct?

      Can someone send me a screen capture of what this post looks like if you don’t have a twitter account?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TriassicSands

      Thursday: Don’t discriminate!

      Friday: Oh, go ahead and discriminate!

      Another 6-3 decision, this time with Gorsuch leading the charge. Unfortunately, all of Trump’s ‘winning’ is being brought to us by the SCOTUS.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      They can see what’s in your post, may not be able to play embedded videos. And definitely can’t get to Twitter to see, say, the rest of a thread or contextual tweets, etc.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Anyway:  I’m sure you’re mocking me, but I’ll answer anyway.

      Last evening I caught up on TV shows previously record on Tivo.

      Then I went to bed, but even the podcasts that I listen to as I fall asleep were unavailable.

      So then I tried Prime because I know I had purchased Bosch, but Prime flipped me off and said too much time had elapsed since my PURCHASE so I can’t watch them off-line.

      Then I went to Books on my iPad and figured I could listen to a books I have purchased.  Nope.  No idea why that was a no-go, they should have been in the library on my iPad.

      Then I went to iTunes where I had long ago imported one of the Longmire books on tape.

      I figured I could watch a show as I walked on the treadmill, nope.

      I couldn’t do my normal work for any of my clients, so I did whatever I could to get organized there, off-line.

      FINALLY it all came back.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      the post is fine, we proles just can’t go on twitter, unless we have an account, take out an account, and log in.

      All we get when searching for some of our favorite twitter accounts is a sign up page.

      One used to be able to look at tweets with out an account, now you can’t. Pretty soon the Apartheid Karen will be charging $8, ($12 for Apple), per view.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Meanwhile, Mr. Roberts is asking people not to question the integrity of the Court, which seems to me a lot like J. Bruce Ismay demanding to know how soon the Titanic could get back underway for New York after the iceberg incident.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Steeplejack: Got it, thanks.

      I try to mostly post tweets that stand alone, or I provide context, because I don’t want anyone to have to go to twitter in order to understand what I’ve posted.

      So folks can see a static image, just can’t play video?  Or sometimes video plays and sometimes it doesn’t?

      What can Musk possibly be thinking???

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: My god, it’s like you were hurled back into the 20th century, but without the stone knives and paper books that those primitives accumulated.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chris

      Since I don’t think the topic’s come up (apologies if I missed it): anybody seen Indiana Jones yet?

      Reviews appear terrible, though the Internet is prone to exaggerate such things.  Won’t be seeing it for a few weeks because I promised a friend I’d wait till they were back to see it with them.  I have no compunctions about being spoilered, though (and already have been quite a bit).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Kelly: Interesting, but then I would have to manually post all the code in WordPress.

      With twitter or YouTube, you just paste in the URL and it does it all for you.

      Also, is nitter always in dark mode?  I despise dark mode.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      Today our beautiful NorCal temperatures come to a halt and we are in for an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING! day.  Today it will be 105 and tomorrow 109.  

      And then we had some excitement this morning.  When we got back from our morning walk, smoke was billowing in the air from a nearby property.  Yes folks, our first grass fire here in my little rural corner of the world.  A neighbor decided to burn his garbage* and the sparks ignited a nearby property and took off in the breeze.  CalFire and local fire were there and were able to quickly put it out but the mop-up could last for hours in this heat.  It was only about 1 to 2 acres but in this heat and dry conditions, it’s always a worry.

      The woman who owns the 5 acre parcel hired our other neighbor to cut a fire road around her fence line with his backhoe.  The CalFire personnel told him that the fire road stopped the forward growth, along with the fact that she cuts the grasses down (as most of us do).

      *FYI, today is a no burn day.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      Actually, I think the precedent is that if you are a business you can discriminate, but only against gay customers that aren’t real.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Sometimes video works, sometimes not.

      As for what Musk is thinking, I hope his few remaining advertisers are asking him that. This cuts their ad views significantly.

      Content providers can’t be happy either. Even the ones who only care about followers must realize that this cut back the chance of getting new ones.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anyway

      @WaterGirl:

       I’m sure you’re mocking me, but I’ll answer anyway.

      Not at all! I was serious and curious and interested in the details in your response.

      FINALLY it all came back.

      Phew!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      James E Powell

      Last week we learned that Murphy, our rescued pit bull plus something else, had cancer. Our niece, who is the veterinarian equivalent of an RN, advised that he might behave normally for a while, but that he could take a sharp turn for the worse. That was this morning. He went from his usual running around to barely being able to stand up. We say goodbye this afternoon.

      Since the day he arrived he has been the clown prince of our yard, a constant source of joyful companionship. I worry about his sister, another pit plus something else rescue. They are constantly together, often sleeping on top of each other. I worry, too, about my own sister. She loves them both so much. Anyway, I am broken hearted, but I will take my boy Murphy to get the mercy he deserves.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: She hasn’t built her house yet so it is bare land right now.  There are several neighbors with homes just over her fence line, though.

      But  grass and wild land fires spread very quickly, so many units are called when one starts.  Added:  All our grasslands are dry and dead right now, so grass fires are very dangerous.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Mockery, definitely, but I have incredible sympathy for you. One of the worst nights I ever spent was when I moved into my college dorm a day before any roommates showed up, and realized I had not brought any books to read.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kelly

      @WaterGirl: Each person has to change settings to make it look like twitter.

      The Musking of Twitter  is a hell of a loss. Worked so well for public emergency broadcasts and a lot of news.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      H.E.Wolf

      While you were out, I decided to hold a postcard writing party (in my imagination) tomorrow evening. All are invited. We intend to defeat the Ohio constitutional amendment, one postcard recipient at a time. The right wing won’t know what hit ’em.

      “My princess,” he said tenderly, “two great powers are on our side: the power of love and the power of arithmetic. Those two are stronger than anything else in the world.”
      ― E. Nesbit, The Book of Dragons

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @James E Powell: I am so sorry!

      With Tucker, I brought Henry with so that he would understand what was happening.  That was a big help because Henry understood that Tucker was gone and wasn’t wondering or looking for him to come back.

      tears

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chris

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      It’s always fascinated me how these people not only demand to harm people but demand to be loved by the people they’re harming.

      First noticed it in the Iraq War – Republicans would go off on thundering rants about how all Muslims were evil, savage, violent, pedophiles, yada yada, but at the same time were genuinely hurt, bewildered, and offended that these Muslims weren’t greeting them as liberators.

      I mean, I have categories of people I hate too – mainly Republicans – but when I call them fascists or whatever, I’m not then astonished that they don’t want to be friends with me.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      @Scout211: Yikes on those temps (not just in CA, but across much of the U.S.)

      It’s pretty clear that Mother Nature has had quite enough of all of us, and we are in for worse.  Here you go, Millennials!  Here you go, Gen Z!  Please just take the keys now.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jeffro

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: Why is John Roberts complaining?  We’ve all agreed to call it the Leo Court now, right?

      I wonder what Roberts’ younger FedSoc self would think about all this, where being forgotten by history is his best possible outcome.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jay

      @James E Powell:

      so sorry.

      When Casey couldn’t walk, we put a support strap on her, to take her out into the yard, lifted her up on the couch or bed. Cleaned up “accidents”. Gave her 8 more weeks of love. She wasn’t in pain. Did the same for Digger. But when it’s time, it’s time. Still rips my heart out.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Brachiator

      @Chris:

      Since I don’t think the topic’s come up (apologies if I missed it): anybody seen Indiana Jones yet?

      I have not seen it yet. I thought that Indy 4 was terrible, so that kinda finished off the franchise for me.

      But I think that Indy is being swept up in the silly “anti-woke” fury aimed at the studio executives who disliked the Star Wars films. And so the movie is being swamped with dishonest negative reviews.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      trollhattan

      So, has [cough] Twitter [cough] just blocked accessing accounts from inside a browser? Within the last hour?

      Or, is it just me and I should allow my Friday paranoia bout to run a little longer?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jinchi

      @WaterGirl:

      I am detecting much mockery and zero sympathy.

      I think we all agree that an internet without WaterGirl is a sad place indeed.

      Glad to have you back.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @WaterGirl:

      Can someone explain how they could end up issuing a ruling where the case was based on fiction?  Not even a real gay person involved at all?

      OUR ESTEEMED CHIEF JUSTICE BALLS AND STRIKES SAYS YOU CAN’T QUESTION THE INTEGRITY OF THE COURT.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Splitting Image

      @trollhattan:

      So, has [cough] Twitter [cough] just blocked accessing accounts from inside a browser? Within the last hour?

      Or, is it just me and I should allow my Friday paranoia bout to run a little longer?

      It started for me after midnight last night.

      I can see the text of the tweets in the OP on this page, but attempting to follow any of the links takes me to the Twitter home page.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Chris

      @Brachiator:

      But I think that Indy is being swept up in the silly “anti-woke” fury aimed at the studio executives who disliked the Star Wars films. And so the movie is being swamped with dishonest negative reviews.

      Yeah, that gives me some pause when considering the reviews too.  Seemingly every blockbuster movie is getting these people now.  The storm of anti-woke-fury in Star Wars landed me in the paradoxical position where I thoroughly dislike the Star Wars sequels, but at the same time am instantly suspicious of random people on the Internet that I see bashing them, because Star-Wars-sequel-bashing online is such a cesspool of alt-right crap.

      (I shared your views on movie 4, suspect this one won’t do much for me either and that I’ll continue thinking they should have just left it in the eighties.  But hey, I’ll give it a shot all the same).

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: This falls in the same category of how could a billionaire buy Clarence Thomas’ mom’s house. Because nobody bothered to check.

      In a functioning system there would be SERIOUS consequences for deceiving the court like this, but that won’t likely happen unless Senate judiciary takes up the matter and investigates. And I doubt anyone considered what to do if USSC rules on a matter that is fraudulent. How do you even bring a case like that? Does the court vacate their own decision? Is John Roberts even capable of acknowledging that they fucked up?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      trollhattan

      Teevee notes:

      -Enjoying Season 2 of “The Bear”, did not slip a bit IMHO.
      -Finished S2 of “Poker Face” and it’s just crazy good, plus this season attracted some heavyweight actors, who are well used.
      -“Strange New Worlds” is the best STTOS spinoff. Fight me.
      Paramount+ decided that I decided to spend more/month for the added “benefit” of Showtime. Really, guys? Anyway, it gives access to “Yellowjackets” which, somehow, is even weirder in S2, but with Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, how can you not watch?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JWR

      Re: the twitter/nitter thing… if you’re running Chrome on Winders, there’s an app for that!

      Nitter Redirect

      It took all of 2 minutes to read about it, install it, reset the ugly white text on black background to my own preferences, turn on a little enable video play thingie, and voila! the scent of musk no longer fills my screen.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jinchi

      @trollhattan: It’s not you.

      It might be a sign of the site falling apart over time after he fired everyone, or it could be Elon’s idea of a genius move to boost the site’s engagement numbers.

      Reply

