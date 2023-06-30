Yesterday’s storm took down our internet just after 5 pm or so, and just came back up at noon. No internet for 18 hours, yikes!

What did I miss?

Jackie sent me this fun video, so I will share it with al of you.

I want to see the expression on this kid’s face when he is 16 and his mom is showing it to his first girlfriend / boyfriend!

I saw this yesterday when I still had internet – do we know what these are about yet?

Between yesterday and today, there have been three new sealed entries on the docket for the Trump/Nauta case. I have no idea what they are, but you best bet I am watching. pic.twitter.com/NCF1yCzrQD — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) June 29, 2023

Well, shit, 5 minutes on the internet (because I saw that Tom had just put up a post) gave me lots of bad news.

BREAKING: SCOTUS just tanked Biden’s student debt forgiveness program. So it doesn’t matter if it was $10K, $20K, $50K, or all debt. I told you your real enemy wasn’t Biden. But I guess you just didn’t like Hillary enough. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 30, 2023

So, let me get this straight: yesterday the Supreme Court ruled colleges CAN’T discriminate on the basis of race but today they ruled that a web designer CAN discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community? Sorry, but this Court is so freaking messed up. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 30, 2023

Anything else good or bad that I missed?

At least this made me laugh.

Good morning. More indictments are coming. Big, beautiful indictments. The likes of which no one has seen before. Make America Lawful Again. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 30, 2023

