Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

A consequence of cucumbers

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

This really is a full service blog.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Come on, man.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / I’m Fucking Done

I’m Fucking Done

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

It’s time to break this rogue court.

I'm Fucking Done

With apologies to the lawyers in the Jackaltariat, there’s nothing left to save in the current court. Its majority, in place barring radical legislative change I don’t see coming anytime soon, is a corrupt, wholly owned, claque of elite religious fanatics.  Or perhaps, more accurately, a coalition of lease-to-own hacks and true believers.

Its decisions are a parody of judicial reasoning.  They constitute a radical power grab–a judicial coup–which has been running in a slow rolling way since at least 2000 with Bush v. Gore.

Whether by enlargement or an express legislative limitation of the court’s review powers, it’s time to end this antidemocratic attack on our society.

I’m just fucking done. Past done.

And yeah–I know nothing can happen until/unless we retake the House and extend control of the Senate beyond the Manchinema roadblock.

One more thing: this could have been avoided if not that many people had chosen not to piss away votes on “principle” in 2000 and 2016.  Spilt milk and all that. But if anyone needed a reminder (no one here) 2024 is the next most important election of our lives.

Open goddamn thread.

PS: Don’t get me started on the willed scientific illiteracy of the majority, contaminating their rulings on anything involving technical issues and regulation. Intercourse them orthogonally with oxidized farm implements.

Image: after William Hogarth, The Bench, engraving by William Dent, roughly 1790s.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Jim Bales
  • John S.
  • Rusty
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Tom Levenson

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      John S.

      If anything, this should fire up the youth vote — as long as they remember it was Republicans who actively did this to them, and not Democratic passivity that is to blame.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Tom Levenson

      @John S.: It is my hope.

      But we/Ds/BIden-Harris have to offer them some path towards youth goals, and not just point to the folks who are screwing them sideways.

      I do believe Joe gets this necessity much more clearly than many of his predecessors. Here’s hoping anyway.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sister Golden Bear

      A dark day in our country’s history thanks to the Corrupt Six, in a ruling that not only legalizes businesses being able to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people, but also opens to the door to allow them to discriminate against other minority groups, as well as opens the door to gut civil rights more broadly.

      “The thing that sucks most about the 303 Creative decision is that Smith’s case is entirely a fiction. The entire question is based on a business she doesn’t have being asked to do something they weren’t.” It turns out the “gay man” who supposedly asked her to create a wedding site 1) never never a request, and 2) is straight and was married to a woman at the time. But the case was pushed by a Christofascist hate group that invents businesses “to redefine civil rights protections for LGBTQ people as a form of religious discrimination against Christians.”

      Plus their shitty ruling, also today, blocking the Biden administration from forgiving $430 billion in student loans.

      Reactionary activist judges, accountable to no one, legislating from the bench. Definitely to break this rogue court.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Rusty

      The press has really underplayed the 303 Creative case.  It’s a very broad decision, every form of bigotry is now constitutionally protected in the provision of public services.  It’s actually quite breath-taking, we are in many ways back to pre-1964.  Looking back it will be seen as a case that changed the face of America.  After almost 60 years of progress, the reactionaries on the court have dragged us all back into overt racism, antisemitism, homophobia and every other form of bigotry.  It’s beyond shameful.  It will have real consequences, denial of all kinds of services including healthcare and more.  Just sweeping and ugly.  Shameful.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.