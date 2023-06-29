Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Affirmatively Active

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Affirmatively Active

‘Just Us’ Roberts: Of course, if you’re one of the good ones, like our Clarence…


“So often, we just accept that money, power and privilege are perfectly justifiable forms of affirmative action, while kids growing up like I did are expected to compete when the ground is anything but level.”

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Martin

      So I wrote up a bunch a few threads back about how you implement around this decision.

      But if we’re going to establish that race based admissions is unconstitutional, then it’s logical to extend that to legacy, athletic, and income based admissions.

      The first are a big category – and one that is both generally larger than race based, and one that is *always* at odds with race based. So one way of balancing this new equation is knocking out the legacy ones.

      Athletic is one I’ve generally had a bit of soft defense for but, in light of this decision I think it’s now untenable because athletic ability is not a component of merit in terms of how any academic selection process works, it’s orthogonal to it, just as race has been argued to be.

      Income preference shows up in a variety of places. It’s common for international graduate admissions – if you can prove you don’t need support, there’s a broad category of seats for you. But it also shows up in undergraduate admissions at one end at schools that have limited financial aid pools – they will shape their pool to remove lower income students to make sure the entering class doesn’t break the financial aid bank. But at privates it’s a form of legacy admissions. Even if Elon Musks kids don’t come with a big financial gift, they’re a good bet to have that cash at some point in the future and be able to be hit up for a gift later.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      The whole thing is sickening but was almost inevitable.  John Roberts has spent his WHOLE LIFE preparing to be the Roger Taney of the 21st century, and now by God he has achieved it.

      It’s certainly no solace to point out that the Supreme Court is historically the most conservative — and often reactionary — branch.

      The only glimmer of good news is, Cal has been dealing for a while with this very situation, and they’ve found a work-around that so far seems to be pretty good.

      One notes also the ELEVEN women and/or non-White judges just nominated by Biden for the Federal bench.  As Sonia Sotomayor said at the conclusion of her read dissent today, we shall overcome.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      I am glad that Justice Brown Jackson is on the Court.   I hope she keeps (metaphorically) kicking Thomas in the junk.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      Justice Thomas ignites too many more strawmen to list, or fully extinguish, here.

      – Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

      Nominated.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      kindness

      The political game that plays out in America has a curious back and forth over time.  The moment in time determines our shared reality.  And time is the one thing we don’t seem to have enough of.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      Justice Jackson is fantastic.

      Here’s hoping for an early and painful exit for Thomas, Alito, Squi’s Buddy, etc.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      So this will stop the Right wing whining about their kids not getting into exclusive schools, right?

      That’s over? We’re done with that excuse?

      Of course not. They’ll now claim top secret affirmative action – a conspiracy- because they are always, always the victims. With each “triumph” they somehow get even more whiny, hateful and miserable.

      They’re complete sore losers of course- they never admitted they lost in 2020 and 2022- but they are also sore winners.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      @bbleh: There are virtually no black students at Cal. They fared worse than we did on that front – any black students that did meet the criteria for Cal got scholarships to Stanford, etc. So yeah, Cal has a process to admit those students, but not a process to get them enrolled, in part because publics are also prohibited from having race-based scholarships.

      I haven’t seen any analysis of whether this ruling would end that at other institutions, but I’d presume so.

      The privates could then also be prohibited from offering race based scholarships, but they also almost universally do in-person interviews and would be able to offer them that way. Privates will also have pretty straightforward ways to, shall we say, put those students in billionaires private jet in a seat that would otherwise have been unoccupied.

      There are ways around these restrictions that the top privates will have no problem routing around, and even if caught, will get a free pass by the courts because these are the Right Schools™ doing right for the Right People™.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      @Suzanne: I agree. She’s really good at keeping one eye on the lawyers arguing their case and one eye on the other justices and cutting off their bad faith arguments before they offer them.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Suzanne:

      I knew she was something special watching her handle her confirmation hearing and I think the Right did too. There aren’t a lot of people that good.

      Reply

