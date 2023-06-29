“We cannot let this decision be the last word,” Biden tells us at White House, in remarks on SCOTUS decision on race in college admissions.

“Discrimination still exists in America.” pic.twitter.com/2qQjVaGKtS — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 29, 2023

Asked if this a rogue court, Biden says of US Supreme Court, “This is not a normal court.” pic.twitter.com/IMJQhQS9hM — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 29, 2023

22 Democrats voted to confirm Roberts 22 Democrats voted no Joe Biden voted no. https://t.co/vubbkFbNfp — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 29, 2023

Wow. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissent. pic.twitter.com/ica3ED6LZq — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 29, 2023





This is really interesting. For so long, Thomas, as the only Black person on the Court, has gotten to frame race issues for his colleagues with very little pushback. With KBJ on the Court, there's a competing voice and perspective on race. And he has to respond to her views. pic.twitter.com/wQn5b9JWkz — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Spoutible ?? ) (@ProfMMurray) June 29, 2023

?? Ketanji Brown Jackson has a two-part footnote on Clarence Thomas. She says he "responds to a dissent I did not write… demonstrates an obsession with race consciousness that far outstrips my or UNC’s… ignites too many more straw men to list, or fully extinguish, here." pic.twitter.com/s4XQ39kyyI — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 29, 2023

Progressive group Take Back the Court notes Jackson recused from Harvard case to avoid "even the appearance of conflict" since she was on its board til last spring. But Clarence Thomas failed to recuse despite wife being on Natl Assn of Scholars board, which filed amicus briefs. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 29, 2023

‘Just Us’ Roberts: Of course, if you’re one of the good ones, like our Clarence…

This is just emotional vampirism. 'Entertain me with your trauma. In a manner that absolves me.' https://t.co/rQK2mqujhj — zeddy (@Zeddary) June 29, 2023

Earlier this month, I asked Anita Hill about the possibility of the Supreme Court ending affirmative action. Here's what she told me. pic.twitter.com/GKcFUKKAb0 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) June 29, 2023

I wanted to share some of my thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision on affirmative action: pic.twitter.com/Wa6TGafzHV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 29, 2023



“So often, we just accept that money, power and privilege are perfectly justifiable forms of affirmative action, while kids growing up like I did are expected to compete when the ground is anything but level.”

Lotta conservatives explaining to me that white guys at Harvard deserve to be there and POC don’t forget I worked for c student and Harvard grad Jared Kushner. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 29, 2023