Greetings and Salutations

Sorry for the lake of vacation updates, but I was busy.

Took Joelle to the airport on Friday, so the house is a little empty and Thurston is missing the constant attention. It was a nice trip and we had a great time, but now for the hard part until we get together again.

I’m about to watch the second Indiana Jones installment (Temple of Doom), which I remember as quite lackluster, but I am watching all four before I actually go to a theater and watch the latest one. I kind of feel like it is a Gen X obligation. I grew up on those films, watched them hundreds of times, even every now and then finding myself say things like “He chose… poorly.”

Then there is this:

You know why all the dudes my age get emotional when we see him reunited with Ke Huy Quan? It’s not just because it’s a sweet moment (I’d also like to give Harrison props for giving stunt actors their due and also deflecting the “You must be proud of him” because that always grates when people say they are proud of someone- you’re stealing their glory. You should be happy for them, not proud of them. It wasn’t your fucking accomplishment).

At any rate, the reason we all get misty eyed when we see this is because we were that fucking kid. We all wanted to be Indiana Jones when we were sitting in the theater or firing up the Betamax or VCR, but we were really the kid.

I see the Supreme Court partied like it was 1859 last week. Fuck those people. Fuck Republicans.

      cain

      The second Indiana Jones movie – temple of Doom was horrible and I spent months trying to tell my classmates in high school that we don’t eat snakes or whatever the fuck was depicted there.The movie was banned in India because it offended a nation that was mostly vegetarian.Despite that I was so happy to hear Harrison Ford speak Hindi towards the end..It’s like we mattered. But still mixed feelings because we Indians were mostly unseen. That’s a perspective that you won’t get from those who didn’t grow up in the 80s as Indian.​ And a contrast to our Gen Z children who were not so desperate for the acknowledgement of our white betheren to show that our culture had relevance.​
       

      I loved Indiana Jones but have not watched any movies passed the 3rd one.

      gwangung

      @cain: Yeah, that’s what I hear from a lot of my other South Asian friends, that mixture of horror at the casual racism and the happiness to getting ANY representation.

      And a hell of a lot of Asian American drama types identify with Ke Huy Quan because of his career arc…and praying to get that shot to show everyone what they can do.

      thruppence

      The Crystal Skull movie is similarly bungled. They went to great lengths to get all the details right on the WASPy college campus but all the indigenous cultures are just thrown in a blender for exotic adventure wallpaper. As a great man once said, Blech.

      gwangung

      Timed out before I could add that Dial of Destiny was OK, not great. Some nice character work and a subtle ark for Indie, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge struck me as Lara Croft with a few more sharp edges and a lot less boobage and gratuitous exposure of flesh (and therefore is an unlikeable character to certain male types), which I enjoyed.

      piratedan

      @cain: while I enjoyed the Temple of Doom, I thought that the action set pieces were really well done, but how they made Kate Capshaw’s character with little to no depth really just made her annoying, although if we’re talking about making a movie in the “spirit” of those old serials, Temple of Doom certainly managed to catch that “homage” to the stereotypes of that time.

      Mike in NC

      Saw “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in San Diego in 1981. All the sequels were a disappointment. The “Crystal Skull” one was really terrible.

      Jeffro

      The original is a classic, ‘Last Crusade’ was a nice follow-up, everything else sucks.

      It’s like Star Wars: besides the original trilogy and the second half of ‘Revenge of the Sith’, just pretend the rest doesn’t exist.

      (except ‘Rogue One’ – that also rocked)

      Steeplejack

      I see the Supreme Extreme Court partied like it was 1859 last week.

      Fix’d. I’m trying to make that a thing.

      Keith P.

      I like Temple of Doom more as the years go by.  When I was a kid I was always reading the book adaptations of movies (Rambo 2, Goonies, Batman, Temple of Doom).  They always had scenes that were cut from the film (and usually had pics from the scenes, too), and the banquet scene in ToD was quite a bit more elaborate than what we got

      Suzanne

      I love Raiders and Last Crusade, I liked Short Round and the elephants in Temple of Doom. Crystal Skull was made terrible by Shia LaBoof. I saw Dial of Destiny last night. It was utterly fine. I had a nice evening at the movies. Could have used more Short Round.

      Joseph Patrick Lurker

      John,

      Save your money.  the reviews aren’t encouraging.

      “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a dutifully eager but ultimately rather joyless piece of nostalgic hokum.” – Variety

      “This is a big, bombastic movie that goes through the motions but never finds much joy in the process.” – The Hollywood Reporter

      “Not only is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny an almost complete waste of time, it’s also a belabored reminder that some relics are better left where and when they belong.” – IndieWire

      Cameron

      It’s been so long since I watched an Indiana Jones movie that I don’t really remember much about any of the ones I saw or which ones I’ve seen.

      Matt McIrvin

      Temple of Doom was one of the movies (along with Gremlins) whose level of violence inspired the creation of the PG-13 rating–which now seems to be the sweet spot for every single tentpole blockbuster. So it had a lingering effect there.

