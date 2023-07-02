Sorry for the lake of vacation updates, but I was busy.

Took Joelle to the airport on Friday, so the house is a little empty and Thurston is missing the constant attention. It was a nice trip and we had a great time, but now for the hard part until we get together again.

I’m about to watch the second Indiana Jones installment (Temple of Doom), which I remember as quite lackluster, but I am watching all four before I actually go to a theater and watch the latest one. I kind of feel like it is a Gen X obligation. I grew up on those films, watched them hundreds of times, even every now and then finding myself say things like “He chose… poorly.”

Then there is this:

You know why all the dudes my age get emotional when we see him reunited with Ke Huy Quan? It’s not just because it’s a sweet moment (I’d also like to give Harrison props for giving stunt actors their due and also deflecting the “You must be proud of him” because that always grates when people say they are proud of someone- you’re stealing their glory. You should be happy for them, not proud of them. It wasn’t your fucking accomplishment).

At any rate, the reason we all get misty eyed when we see this is because we were that fucking kid. We all wanted to be Indiana Jones when we were sitting in the theater or firing up the Betamax or VCR, but we were really the kid.

I see the Supreme Court partied like it was 1859 last week. Fuck those people. Fuck Republicans.