From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard , we would love to see the world through your eyes.

It’s Albatrossity Monday, but we’re not in Kansas anymore . Actually, that was supposed to reference the Wizard of Oz, but that reference doesn’t work very well because Albatrossity actually lives in Kansas. Oh well. In any case, we are hopping Out of Africa (another film reference) to catch some birds in flyover country, but we’ll be back in Africa next week.

For the rest of the week, we have further adventures with frosty, Uncle Eb, and Dagaetch, with some special Milky Way arches courtesy of BillinGlendaleCA in between.