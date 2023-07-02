Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Come on, man.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

After roe, women are no longer free.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

This fight is for everything.

Republicans don’t trust women.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Civil Rights Are Human Rights

In his (6-3) majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “The Harvard and UNC admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause. Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points. We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today,”

Reading the Chief Justice’s words, one might think that systemic racism has somehow vanished from the citadels of academia, when even the least bit of critical inquiry turns up the truth that it’s been alive and thriving. Roberts need look no further for convincing proof of the endurance of white privilege than the very position he holds. Of the 17 Supreme Court chief justices in this country’s history, every single one of them have been a white man; not to mention, the recent ones were educated and Ivy-League universities (Roberts himself earned his law degree from Harvard). For yet more proof of the power of elite educations, he need look no further than the fact that, of his current fellow justices, all but one—Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett—were educated at Harvard or Yale. The problem is Roberts and his “conservative” affirming court weren’t looking forreal forreal. If they were, they would’ve found that there’s been no such thing as equal protection or access in academia.

Not Roberts’ nor anyone else’s legalese should obfuscate this obvious truth: The campaign and eventual overruling of affirmative action is an act of white supremacy.

President John F. Kennedy introduced the term affirmative action—its initial intent to address discrimination in hiring—in an executive order on March 6, 1961. The policy received criticism almost from the giddyup, and before long was the target of several challenges. In 2003, the court upheld it in Grutter V. Bollinger, which challenged admissions practices at the University of Michigan Law School. In her opinion in that case, “conservative” Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote, “We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” O’Connor’s view was troubling, for not only did it set a clock on affirmation action, it suggested America would somehow, someway reach the utopia of post-race. (That’s the only America that wouldn’t need safeguards against, and reparations for, white power and privilege.)…

Once there was man named Noel Ignatiev. Ignatiev, a Jewish man, grew up in Philadelphia and as a young person was active in several social-political organizations. Ignatiev earned a Ph.D. in Education from Harvard in 1995. While in graduate school he studied racism, arriving at the wisdom that race is a social construct and not a scientific fact. Ignatiev wrote books about the subject (once pointing out the absurdity that a white woman could give birth to a Black child but a Black woman could never give birth to a white child) and founded a journal called Race Traitor to “chronicle and analyze the making, remaking, and unmaking of whiteness.” Ignatiev believed “ordinary Americans are drawn by the conditions of their lives in two opposite directions, one that mirrors and reproduces the present society of competition and exploitation, and another that points toward a new society based on freely associated activity.”

The whites championing and sanctioning the end of affirmative action are the former kind of Americans—the ones hoping to mirror and reproduce the competition and exploitation. And the most despicable and dangerous of those Americans are Throwback whites. Throwback whites want to regress us to the yesteryear when the only real competition they had was between themselves, and the rest of us were ripe for exploitation.

Throwback whites grabbed tiki torches and stomped through the Charlottesville screaming “YOU WILL NOT REPLACE US.” Throwback whites are championing book bans across the country. Throwback whites are fighting hard to gerrymander voting districts, scheming on other forms of voter suppression. A Throwback white, as the governor of Texas, banned diversity and inclusion departments and initiatives in state universities and colleges. A Throwback white, as the governor of Florida, billboarded his bigotry by gathering asylum-seeking immigrants in his state and dropping them in Martha’s Vineyard. One Throwback white, I swearfogod, is a Black man who’s squatted on the highest court for over 30 years, and all the while dedicated himself to jurisprudence that oppresses his skinfolk.

Be not lead astray—the Throwback whites are uninterested in ushering us to the utopia of equality and justice for all, rather in returning us to the days of the constitution’s penning, a time when I was 3/5th of a man, a fractionalized human who was forbidden an education.

And for white folks who exist on a continuum between “hella hopeful” and “disillusioned,” know this: The Court’s opinion is not some fringe perspective. It’s thinking aligned with figureheads who own a reasonable shot at becoming our next president.

    2. 2.

      TriassicSands

      Speaking of “rights,” the WA Supreme Court has issued a ruling that says that collective bargaining agreements take precedence over state law. So, if a corporation can manage to get a contract agreement that will at some point be in conflict with state law — the corporation wins. The issue was a woman trying to use vacation time to care for a sick child after she had exhausted her sick leave. Vacation time has to be scheduled far in advance and, of course, no one plans when their kids will get sick (Damn those kids!)

      What the heck, people don’t need jobs and just stick the kid in a closet and hope for the best.

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      Speaking of rights, Elmo floated the “idea” that only parents should have the right to vote, as he believes they’re the only ones who do anything valuable for society.

      Forced reproduction is not far out of their minds, y’all.

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      @Suzanne: Oh, because he goes spilling his seed everywhere? That makes him a contributor to society? I feel so sorry for those kids.

    5. 5.

      Dan B

      It’s the totality of decisions othering people and blaming thr victims – people choose their religious beliefs but LGBTQ don’t “choose”.  People choose to deny black people equal opportunity, black people don’t “choose” to be given fewer opportunities.  The prejudice is staggering

       

      I think the Upside Down in Stranger Things is an analogy for the Sickening Six.  In their souls is the DemaGorgon.  How dare the weak challenge my power!

    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      Damn, that clip from Joy Reid was great. She’s exactly fucking right, and it makes me angry for her that she had to endure that bullshit, that any person of color has to.

    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @Suzanne: Forced reproduction is not far out of their minds, y’all.

      But only for the White right people, of course!

      Although Musk probably envisions a carve-out for non-pallid folx who are willing to carry his sperm-blessed surrogates, I guess.

    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @zhena gogolia: He’s so, so terrible.

      There is much of the right wing that hates women with careers who either don’t have/want children, or who have only one. Of course, they also hate single mothers. Women having their own money and control of their reproduction is anathema.

      ETA: He says, “The childless have little stake in the future.”

    10. 10.

      Cacti

      With the notable exception of the Warren court, SCOTUS has historically been a patrician, reactionary institution, preserving upper class privilege at all costs, and rarely passing up an opportunity to punch down at the plebs.

    12. 12.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Dan B:

      people choose their religious beliefs but LGBTQ don’t “choose”

      1000x hell yes.

      I wish that plaintiffs who profess that accommodation violates their deeply held religious beliefs, would have to document them in some manner. Why just believe them? I don’t have to have faith in their faith,

