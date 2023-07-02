Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Best TV Season SERIES Finales!

Medium Cool – Best TV Season SERIES Finales!

by | 57 Comments



Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Best TV Season Finales!

Tonight on Medium Cool, let’s talk about the best TV season finales.  Next week we can talk about the worst ones!

To get you started arguing, oops, I meant to say thinking – The Ringer has not only selected the 40 best TV season finales, but they have also ranked them!   Did they choose the best ones?  In some cases, I think not!  At least one of the shows on their list will definitely be one of my shows for the “worst” list.  I wonder, will I be the only one?  I guess we won’t know that until we have done both weeks, the “best” and the “worst”.

Of course, no one needs to actually check out the list at the link; you can all jump right in if you want.  Personally, I think it would be interesting to see what we collectively come up with before checking the list at the link, but that’s totally up to each of you.

On your mark, get set, go!

    57Comments

    2. 2.

      Glyph2112

      Without looking at the list, Breaking Bad had the best perfect ending to a series.  Six Feet under was pretty good.  It’s hard because if you really like a show, you always hate to have it end even when you can tell its probably for the best.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TriassicSands

      I don’t watch “TV” as such. I don’t have a television and haven’t for a long, long time. But some things are available to stream and I’ve watched some of them.

      My basic thought is that ranking is a waste of time. It is a conversation starter, but it’s unlikely anyone’s mind will ever be changed. I looked through the list and of the things I have seen, two things stood out.

      One, the Sopranos last episode was not the best last episode. Not even close. (But that’s just and opinion, not a fact.)

      Two, the best final episode I’ve ever personally seen after watching all the previous seasons is, without question, Breaking Bad’s final episode. (Again, an opinion, but nothing else comes close for me.)

      Worst final episode of a series that was, at least at some point, worth watching — Game of Thrones. But the quality was gone before the final season, so the final episode was irrelevant.

      I haven’t seen many of the series, in part because, I think a common problem is that most extended series simply go on too long. It would have been better if they’d quit earlier. By the time of the last season, even for series that were once good, they’ve often lost their reason for being. So, I have quit watching any number of series well before their final seasons.

      Game of Thrones could win a few “superlatives” however. Most gratuitous sex? GoT. Most gratuitous violence? GoT. Best on-screen dragons? GoT.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TriassicSands

      @Glyph2112:   It’s hard because if you really like a show, you always hate to have it end even when you can tell its probably for the best.

      I have a somewhat different take on that. I am often happy the series is ending, because decline is the norm and very few series can maintain a high level of quality and interest the way Breaking Bad did (for me, anyway). Wading through episodes of a series that was once excellent, but has lost its oomph is something I  won’t do. There is too much else to do that doesn’t involve a screen.

      But we agree on Breaking Bad.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      babylon 5. bc there were two of them, and they were both pretty awesome.

      and oh, FFS. the remade BSG was SOOOO stupid and sooo bad and sooo poorly thought out (because it wasn’t, in the slightest). but i guess jimi hendrix makes it ok.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      I’ll give the writers credit for including Avatar: The Last Airbender in there, because it is indeed an amazing ending to a series…yet it does feel incomplete. The cycle in the story wasn’t completed. I still say there should have been one more book.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      This is end of season rather than end of series, right?

      The one that comes to mind for me is “Best of Both Worlds” for Star Trek: The Next Generation.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Supernatural

      Star Trek: Voyager

       

      …sue me

      ETA – I can’t read. Thought this was series finales.

      edit: you were right – i meant to write SERIES not season. WG. (putting this note here so that anyone who makes it to comment 9 will see the corruption. WG)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      End of season? TNG and the BORG!

      ETA: <a href=”#comment-8888773″>@Old School</a>: Great minds, etc.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      hilts

      While I don’t seek to nitpick, I think a more accurate title for this post would be “Best TV Series Finale” instead of “Best TV Season Finale”.

      While I loved the series finales of The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and Star Trek: TNG for me the best one has to be The Shield.

      Vic Mackey being cut off from his family after they’ve been placed into witness protection, learning of Shane’s murder suicide, seeing Ronnie’s arrest, and then being assigned to a desk job and having to wear a suit each day is a perfect gut wrenching ending to his story.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Glyph2112

      Just checked out the list.  I have seen most of the shows.  Sopranos ending was impactful for how it was handled but absolutely sucked if you were looking for an clue what happened.  Stared at a black screen for however long and thought cable had gone out.  We super angry after that.

      I forgot about the Good Place finally.  Very good but man, it still freaks me out on a philosophical level. “I am in heaven but its so perfect I am bored” really threw me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      jackmac

      My top finales (and I’m going with SERIES finales):

      1. Newhart.   (Bob wakes up in bed with his spouse, Emily, from the old Bob Newhart Show).

      2. Six Feet Under

      3. Breaking Bad

      4. Star Trek TNG: Best of Both Worlds

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      @Yutsano: I have a minority view in thinking that the ending to Avatar was a bit of a cop-out. They spent a long time developing a real moral dilemma in regards to how could Aang permanently neutralize the Fire Lord while remaining true to his own ethos, but then at the climax pulled an answer from thin air (so to speak…) by revealing a brand new power of the avatar that let him do both.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anyway

      Haven’t checked the list and TBH haven’t seen too many series finales —  I have commitment issues and rarely watch all the way thro’

      Best was Breaking Bad. (Yes, I’m aware that most of BJ hates this show)

      Worst — Seinfeld

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Gin & Tonic

      I am kind of in awe of people who have this sort of encyclopedic knowledge of TV episodes. I haven’t watched much if any TV in years, because of reasons, but in the past I watched a number of series that were popular or well-regarded or both: Hill Street, ER, Homicide, Crime Story, Criminal Intent, Miami Vice, some others. But put a gun to my head and force me to provide a synopsis of even one episode, and I can’t. I think it’s like those people who can give you a game-by-game account of, say, the 1987 World Series. I guess my brain isn’t wired that way.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chris

      All the Leverage season finales were good, largely because they were written as finales. John Rogers has written multiple times that he hates cliffhanger endings and consciously designed the show so that if they weren’t renewed next season, the viewers would have an at least somewhat satisfactory ending.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      CaseyL

      The article is about series finales, and focused on TV shows that aired after 2001.

      There aren’t too many shows I stuck with over their entire run, and there are too many I liked that were cancelled before they could have a “finale.”

      The recent series finales I remember most fondly are the ones that were most emotionally traumatizing:  The Americans, This is Us (that train ride!)\…my gosh I think that’s about it.  I just didn’t watch very much TV even when I had a TV.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @Yutsano: i would’ve been content with them wrapping up the story of zuko’s mom, ursa or showing the earth kingdom and water tribes dealing with the end of the fire nation’s invasions but it worked for me.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @WaterGirl:  battlestar galactica. the three episode pilot/ mini series was pretty good, but it became apparent they were making things up as they were going and the quality really started to spiral. it was silly before they made starbuck an angel and jimi hendrix’s all along the watchtower being the secret six cylon’s anthem was pretty stupid. and then it got MUCH dumber from there.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chris

      @strange visitor (from another planet):

      I think BSG was to my generation what X-Files was to the previous decade. A sci-fi show that a lot of people got so swept up in because of its good parts, it took a while to realize that the producers had absolutely no idea what they were doing with their long-term storyline.

      (And then Lost did it again, although that one I never watched; but what I heard sounded familiar in that sense).

      Reply
    43. 43.

      TriassicSands

      @WaterGirl: Because it was the worst show EVER made!

      You usually seem so measured and reasonable, WaterGirl, but I’d argue that there probably isn’t any such thing as the worst show EVER made, but rather the competition is so fierce that trying to decide on a single show would inevitably lead to madness. I never saw CSI Cyber, but it is really rare for an offshoot to be even close to as good as an original and most originals aren’t very good to begin with. As always, it’s a matter of personal taste.

      In the days that I watched television (before 1971), there were lots of shows that were horrendously bad and not very many that would stand any test of time.

      However, I will take your comment to heart, and trusting on your judgement, make sure I never watch a single episode of CSI Cyber. If I’m visiting someone and they have it on, I will leave a) the room or b) their home. So, thank you for that. (I probably wouldn’t have ever watched it anyway, but now I’m sure.

      ETA: For my money, virtually every reality TV show would be in contention for worst EVER! And  I feel I can say that with confidence even though I wouldn’t watch a reality TV show if some billionaire offered by a free trip on his private jet to some exotic land.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      West of the Rockies

      The finale of Fringe was very good.   It was moving, hopeful, and successfully wrapped up a lot of threads.  Sacrifice, love, and redemption were front and center.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      oldster

      @Glyph2112:

      The Good Place — amazingly complete and unified set of seasons. After the big twist at the end of Season 1, I wasn’t sure where Season 2 would go. It roared out of the starting blocks, overturning all expectations, getting meta and then meta-meta. No bad episodes, no slow seasons. Ending was perfect.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @strange visitor (from another planet): I preferred the replacement finale at the end of B5’s fourth season to the originally planned finale they aired at the end of the fifth, myself. All that was fallout from the chaos of the show’s premature cancellation and subsequent un-cancellation, but an interesting episode was one of the side effects.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Chris

      The first TV show I was really hooked on, Stargate SG-1, I remember having a really solid three-part ending in Season 8, first the two-parter that finally puts an end to eight years of the Goa’uld war, then a more quiet episode where you see Sam’s father passing away, the Free Jaffa Nation being established, and finally a look at that Ancient afterlife/limbo Daniel had come back from…

      … The problem being, of course, that it wasn’t a finale. First, the network decided S8 wouldn’t be the end after all as originally planned. Second, it wasn’t even a season finale, they followed it up with one more far more anticlimactic two-parter.

      Even at the time I remember thinking it was a great finale that… wasn’t one.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      zhena gogolia

      Okay, I went to the list but didn’t bother because it’s restricted to the 21st century.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Suzanne

      OT: I am trying to get good at doing push-ups. I can do, like, the top half of the push-up fine (probably from many chaturangas in yoga), but it’s really hard to get my chest close to the floor and back up. Ergh.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Matt McIrvin

      @geg6: Star Trek: TNG and Deep Space Nine both had great finales.

      The original Star Trek didn’t really get a finale at all, and the episode that happened to be last (“Turnabout Intruder”) was a real stinker. Oddly, few people probably saw it on original broadcast–it was preempted by the special report of the death of Dwight Eisenhower, and aired after a long delay in the new timeslot intended for Star Trek reruns.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      CaseyL

      I liked the BSG finale but did have quite a few issues with it.

      I didn’t like that the Final Five were treated with such fanfare, only to be a non-issue at the end – that was a big one.  Kind of a bait and switch, I thought.

      But the scattering of survivors, and even getting rid of all the tech, made sense to me.  These people had been continuously, deeply, viciously traumatized for years and years – by one another, and by tech.  Of course they would want to have as little as possible to do with any of it from now on.  Though I don’t think many of them survived very long.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TriassicSands

      @Mike in NC:

      Never having seen either one, I feel it’s reasonable to say that they are not only the worst TV series EVER, but the worst human activities short of war, genocide, and Repubicanism to have ever existed in the U.S. After all, without them, a certain mindless orange blob would probably never have been president. How do you top that?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @Matt McIrvin: yeah. the fourth and fifth seasons were unfortunately truncated due to the problems straczynski was having getting a straight answer from TNT.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Chris

      As long as I’m in sci-fi, The Peacekeeper Wars made a decent series finale to Farscape.

      “Wormhole weapons do not make peace. Wormhole weapons do not even make war. They make total destruction, annihilation, Armageddon.”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @CaseyL: they probably didn’t survive the first winter. it’s not like they would have the first clue as to how to live off the land or without antibiotics.

      Reply

