You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Afternoon Open Thread

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: 

Well, my internet is still down, but my neighbor across the street has boosted his signal for me, and my open wireless network on his router.  He named my new temporary wireless Henry, which I loved.

So I am now catching up on work for my clients, but here’s an open thread, with an image I found.

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread 19

That’s the full version, but I’ll probably going with this one.  Looks like we may have occasion to use that one a lot.

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread 20

Open thread.

Update: on a more positive note, here’s my first tomato of the year!

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread 21

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      DarbysMom

      Pretty sure that blonde in the pic is Claudia Conway, George and Kellyanne’s daughter.  (HA!)

       

      Frist!!?  Me!?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      This is my world today:

      Affected Area
      Northern and central Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Northeast Foothills and Motherlode

      Description
      …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING… WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 112 expected. WHERE…Northern and central Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Northeast Foothills and Motherlode. WHEN…Through 11 PM PDT this evening. IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Central Planning

      @WaterGirl: ​That pic is on her Instagram page, so it might very well be her.​
      ETA: NY Post says she turned 18 and is now a Playboy Bunny

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      I have never grown this variety of tomato before.  Here’s wwhat Laurel’s website says about them.

      Succulent, sweet, perfect. Gorgeous, fruity, juicy and sweet, Dragons’ Eye tomatoes average about 3 to 4 ounces, salad size, grow in incredible delicious bountiful clusters.
      Perfect for fresh eating and roasting–make the best salsa, too!
      Beautiful pink-rose fruits have green streaking that turns gold at full ripeness.  They appear shimmery and luminescent as they ripen on the vine –inside, the flesh is deep dark red.  A real workhorse of a tomato, huge production!  This strong plant does beautifully in containers.
      I am going to walk on the treadmill for a bit, and then I will toast some cheese on a bit of bread, topped with the first tomato!  It’s not even as big as a baseball, but it’s pretty!  If there are any tomato lovers here, I will let you know how it tastes.
      Reply
    11. 11.

      Alison Rose

      @RepubAnon: Yeah, I get the sentiment for sure, but it does feel unfair to Sotomayor, Jackson, and Kagan.

      I wish there was one more last name starting with a vowel among the Stinker Six, so we could try to make a lil’ acronym for them.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MagdaInBlack

      @WaterGirl: For me, the first tomato of the season is always “the best tomato I have had in my whole entire life”….and then I want 10 more.

      Enjoy 😊

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: Oh, I’m sorry if it sounded like I was being critical of you! Not at all, and believe me, I’ve said variations on the phrase many times. I just feel a bit bad about those three ladies getting hit with the shrapnel, you know?

      I would definitely love to be a fly on the wall in a room where the three of them were knocking back a few drinks.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Alison Rose:”I wish there was one more last name starting with a vowel among the Stinker Six, so we could try to make a lil’ acronym for them.”

       Hmmm.
      Alito Gorsuch Thomas Roberts ConeyBarrett Kavanaugh….
      AGTRCK? Pronounced “Agg-TRUCK”, to rhyme with you can guess. :)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      That’s a pretty cool neighbor, WG!

      Someone with far more Photoshop talent than me (meaning any at all) could put the Slimy SCOTUS Six’s faces on the villains on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man 337, to make a true “Sinister Six”

      (I guess then we would need Spidey, standing there in peril, to be…America?  I dunno)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Scout211:”TRAGCK ?
      pronounced tragic, of course!” That’s pretty good too!
      Or we could use ARGTC(B)K, which sounds sort of like hawking and spitting.​
       

      …Gonna go offline and punch down my bread dough: the only kind of punching down I approve of. I can pretend it’s the craven bellies of the Sad-Sack Sicks/Six. :)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      How does one boost a router signal? Fiddle with the floppy antennae? I’m at a loss as to the tech side.

      Good god it’s hot.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      laura

      @trollhattan: It’s hotter than two squirrels getting it on in a wool sock behind the dryer.

      I feel for our unused people and animals- there’s almost no where to go to cool down.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Central Planning

      @trollhattan: ​Most WiFi has an ability to turn up the power so you can get longer range which might over-ride the auto-adjust capability it has.
      If your WiFi can run at lower power, your clients can also usually run at lower power which saves battery.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      So, podcast peeps.  What are you using for your podcast apps?

      I use Sticher, and that’s going away on some magic date in late August, so I need to find a replacement.  Not fond of Apple podcasts.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      trollhattan

      @Central Planning: ​Ah, okay.
      It must depend on the console–mine (tp-link) doesn’t offer anything resembling a signal strength control, other that switching between 2.4 and 5 GHz (more reach/wider bandwidth).

      As it is, think I’m investing in a mesh system because the house has dead spots and we both WFH.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kelly

      @trollhattan: A TP-link powerline wifi extender works well in our house. It uses the electric wiring to communicate between the base and the extender. Kinda depends on how your house is wired. Wifi 6 devices seem to reach further if both the router and the device are wifi 6.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Central Planning

      @trollhattan: ​There’s always a few things to do with WiFi in the home that can help:
      1. Make sure your client drivers are up-to-date
      2. Make sure your WiFi firmware is up-to-date
      3. Try to place your WiFi device in the middle of your house
      4. Make sure your 2.4Ghz channel(s) are set to 1, 6, or 11 ONLY.
      5. 2.4Ghz signals go further than 5Ghz signals (they penetrate things like walls and people better)
      6. The 2.4Ghz spectrum is filled with shitty devices. Try to force devices to use 5Ghz
      7. If your WiFi device lets you disable data rates, disable anything less than 12Mbps.
      8. If you’re going to start making changes, change one thing at a time and verify your changes with something like speedtest.net
      9. Use wired connections instead of wireless.
      10. If you can enable Quality of Service (QoS) on your device, do that. It might help your interactive voice/video work better.

      Reply

