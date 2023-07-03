Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everyday Resistance, Defiance and Rebellion

I saw this tweet this morning, and – not for the first time – was quietly thankful for the folks at Merriam-Webster.  They are an inspiration.

(You’re not missing anything if you can’t click this and go to twitter – there’s nothing else related to this.)

Are there other non-political entities that stand up for democracy and the rule of law in quiet ways like this?   That mock the famous and the powerful, that very much deserve to be mocked?

Our own DougJ does that, of course!  Who else?

What are your quiet acts of resistance, defiance and rebellion?

Totally open thread.

    37Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @oatler: The Musk-bot is an arrogant, entitled prick who has no idea how the real world works.  How did they possibly keep that hidden for all these years?  The answer, of course, is $$$.

      But enough about him, I would rather talk about resistance.  How do we fight these people every day, in our own worlds?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      As a kid I judged dictionaries based on how many swear words they had definitions for.  The more, the better, in case you are wondering.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Layer8Problem

      @WaterGirl:  I’m assuming a dedicated team of public relations contractors for years now devoted to the cause of burnishing his colossal self-image and propagating it to the unwashed masses, backed up by an immense cadre of willing fanboys-girls-people ready to explain that he is a real-life Marvel Comic Book Character™ whose intellect towers above ours.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      The hypocrisy of all the Extreme Court decisions i mind-boggling.  I truly cannot imagine how the 6 of them are not humiliated by the release of rulings that are so transparently discriminatory and contradictory to one another.

      Nothing to click, just a single tweet.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jerzy Russian

      @WaterGirl:   This was during my Catholic school days, so grades 1 through 7.  As I have noted before, I have been stuck at age 12 for the past 44 years.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: Somebody needs to get a gun case brought before the court where they use the gay-cake ruling as precedent to hold gun sellers and gun companies responsible.

      Make a mockery of the Extreme Court in hearings in front of them.

      @Jerzy Russian:

      I agree with you, and I hope someone uses that against them.  Over and over and over using all these inconsistent and absurd rulings against them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      oldster

      Over at LGM, their normal twitter-list in the right margin seems to be totally fritzed. It’s displaying no tweets, even though it says it still has 19 members.

      More evidence of decay on the cursed bird site?

      and let’s hear it for DougJ’s contributions to the resistance! From BJ all the way to the White House.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      My bumper stickers! I used to have one that said “No really, he lost, and you’re in a cult” but someone peeled it off my car while it was parked in The Villages. (They didn’t bash in my window, so that’s good…) Now I have a “Make Florida Weird Again” sticker with a photo of DeSantis’s face in a red circle with a strike-through slash.

      I have a whole pack of them, and yesterday I gave one to stranger who expressed admiration for mine in the parking lot of a restaurant near Tampa. I’m hoping to quietly start a movement to throw out all the goddamn fanatics and restore Florida to its formerly quirky, laid-back, oddball status.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      CaseyL

      I’ve been thinking about the outrage over Musk’s destruction of Twitter: How can one person be allowed to do this??  The answer is “Money.”

      Which is true.

      But it also made me think about the enormous, unsalvageable damage “one person” is allowed to wreak in other areas.  Like politics:  Bush II in Iraq, Putin in Ukraine, Trump in, well, everything.

      One person should not be allowed to have that much money.

      One person should not be allowed to have that much power.

      The guardrails that were supposed to prevent that sort of thing have proven to be not up to the task.

      So, back when I was a college student, I looked at human history and it seemed to me that larger social conglomerations were both a trend and a desirable evolution.  City-states to nation-states to continent-states to multinational arrangements like the UN, EU, and so on.  Desirable because unified laws and systems could be extended to cover and protect more people – or so it seemed to my college-age self.

      I reckoned without entropy.  Entropy exists, is a law of physics, and cannot be evaded forever.

      The capacity for good and evil go hand in hand.  The larger the social construct, the greater good and evil it can create.  If the things that held the social construct together fall apart, disorder and chaos follows.

      We live in an age of social constructs dissolving.  We see it in our politics, our economies, and our social institutions.

      We, all of us here on BJ, and a whole lot of other people are working as hard as they can to re-establish the guardrails and make the social construct work better.

      I hope that effort succeeds because, after all, I am living here and now.  I want things to be good, to run well, and I want evil to be defeated.

      But entropy will do what entropy does.  I’m not saying it’s The End of the World, but I do think we’re living in the end of a paradigm.  I think the institutions that hold our world together are coming apart, and the forces driving them apart are stronger than the forces trying to hold them together.  I think many things are driving this, with climate change being the most important, unpredictable, and unmovable.

      We’ve been here before: the two global wars of the 20th Century being just the most recent and major examples.    Those were the forces that drove the creation of our current world.  From 1914 to 1945 – In less than 40 years – all of human society was vastly, vastly re-ordered.

      I think we’re seeing that now.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      H.E.Wolf

      “What are your quiet acts of resistance, defiance and rebellion?”

      Currently writing postcards (via PostcardsToVoters.org) to help defeat Ohio’s rightwing-sponsored Issue 1 on August 8.

      My mom’s act of resistance is donating postcard stamps!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @WaterGirl: ​

      The Musk-bot is an arrogant, entitled prick who has no idea how the real world works. How did they possibly keep that hidden for all these years?

      I’m not sure they did. I remember reading something once, a while back, where Elon’s father talked about Elmo getting picked on as kid.

      Now we know why.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cacti

      After a childhood of indoctrination in a strict, authoritarian religion, I made sure my kids were never forced into a house of worship against their will.

      They are teens now, thoroughly secular in their worldview, and repulsed by the religious nuttery in mainstream Republican politics.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Redshift

      @oldster:

      More evidence of decay on the cursed bird site?

      Yeah, probably a blog plugin that uses the Twitter API. Everything that had free access to the API was cut off, and the prices for paid access were raised to exorbitant levels.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @Betty Cracker: ​

      I’m hoping to quietly start a movement to throw out all the goddamn fanatics and restore Florida to its formerly quirky, laid-back, oddball status.

      Maybe we should run Jimmy Buffett as a candidate for governor in Fla.

      From Wiki:

      Buffett is a supporter of the Democratic Party …

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      As to quiet vs. overt, hmm — I’ll ask for the remote control and change the channel on any TV at the gym that’s showing Fox, how’s that?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MomSense

      I would argue that everything is political.  If we go back to the ancient meaning of the word it’s the relationship between the city/state and the household.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @Jerzy Russian:

      As a kid I judged dictionaries based on how many swear words they had definitions for.

      Doesn’t everyone?

      I gave extra credit for vulgarity etymologies.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      WaterGirl @ Top:

      What are your quiet acts of resistance, defiance and rebellion?

      I, uh…I post on political blogs.

      Hmm, maybe I should do more?

      Also, too, I vote.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @CaseyL:

      I do think we’re living in the end of a paradigm.

      Sure, but in my own studies of history, that’s almost a constant.  The only times the world hasn’t been radically changing are too far back for us to see the changes that felt world-rocking to those who lived through them.  1980 to now?  Huge political and cultural shifts.  1950-1970?  Ditto.  The first 30 years of the 1900s held a world war, a brutal pandemic with people reacting much the same as Covid, the Sexual Revolution*, Prohibition, and the start of the Great Depression just in America.

      *Those happen a lot.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Redshift

      What are your quiet acts of resistance, defiance and rebellion?

      For the last day of Pride, I was at a fundraiser for several of our school board candidates. I hadn’t realized that if they win (very likely in our very Democratic county), a third of our school board will be LGBTQ+! That’s a pretty awesome in-your-face to the bigots who’ve been harassing school boards (including ours) for the past several years.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mo MacArbie

      By the swear word standard, the best dictionary I saw was the Scrabble one. No definitions, though I still learned from there that the past tense was “shat”.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Percysowner

      As an advice column junkie, I consciously work to use “they” when posting replies on all posts. Actually I try to use that whenever I post, it’s just that advice columns are the place where it is most necessary. I also argue for the use of they/them in the face of people who claim they honestly believe that grammar has feelings and we are insulting grammar when we “misuse” it to be inclusive. I sometimes use Shakespearean idioms to explain that, no language is not constant but does change. It’s not a big rebellion, but it’s something.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kathleen

      @H.E.Wolf: I did wrote postcards at Hamilton County Democratic HQ on Friday and plan to go back this Friday. Thank you so much for your efforts! Our next project is the November election! ETA Also donated money for stamps!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      BC in Illinois

      @Jerzy Russian:

      As a kid I judged dictionaries based on how many swear words they had definitions for.  The more, the better, in case you are wondering.

      I don’t know what started it, but my father once stated the rule that “if the dictionary says it’s usually offensive, then it’s ALWAYS offensive.” He then had  me test it [I’m pretty sure it was  a Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary]:

      Look up _____.
      Now _____.
      Okay, now _____.
      Now _____.

      They were mostly national/ethnic slurs ( including some he had learned  from the British during WW II ). All of them “usually offensive.” All of them always offensive.

      My mother put an end to the exercise. [“JOSEPH!!!”]

      Reply

