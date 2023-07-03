I saw this tweet this morning, and – not for the first time – was quietly thankful for the folks at Merriam-Webster. They are an inspiration.

Please disregard the previous tweet.

Definition lookups are unlimited. Go nuts. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 2, 2023

(You’re not missing anything if you can’t click this and go to twitter – there’s nothing else related to this.)

Are there other non-political entities that stand up for democracy and the rule of law in quiet ways like this? That mock the famous and the powerful, that very much deserve to be mocked?

Our own DougJ does that, of course! Who else?

What are your quiet acts of resistance, defiance and rebellion?

Totally open thread.