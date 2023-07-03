Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bark louder, little dog.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The revolution will be supervised.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Excellent Read: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Goes Above & Beyond

Excellent Read: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Goes Above & Beyond

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , ,

In the Washington Post, “Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s bold debut and independent streak”:

Jackson on Friday completed her rookie term as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, making a forceful debut from the bench and in writing while showing signs of an independent streak. As anticipated, she was most often aligned with the court’s two other liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — putting her on the losing side of high-profile, contentious decisions involving affirmative action in college admissions, gay rights and President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

But Jackson also demonstrated a willingness to part ways with her liberal colleagues, even when they were on the same side of an issue, to express her own vision of the law. She authored more solo dissenting opinions — three — than any of the three most recent justices to join the court did as newbies.

And Jackson surprised some observers by teaming up several times with conservative Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, typically in cases involving a conflict between government power and the rights of individuals.

“She was not going to sit on the sidelines. She dove in and made her presence known,” said New York University law professor Melissa Murray, who also was among the attorneys Biden considered nominating to fulfill his promise to name as Stephen G. Breyer’s successor the first Black female justice.

Biden “may have been looking for a Black woman, but she wasn’t just any Black woman,” Murray said. “She was excellent and prepared and made a critical difference in a number of cases.”…

From the outset in October, Jackson was an enthusiastic questioner, speaking more often during oral arguments than any other brand-new justice in at least the past three decades. She also had more to say than any sitting justice, with the exception of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. on two occasions, according to data analyzed by Adam Feldman and Jake Truscott for the Empirical SCOTUS blog.

Jackson, 52, joined the bench after years of running her own courtroom as a federal district judge in Washington, pumping out orders and opinions. Perhaps for that reason, Jackson displayed a level of confidence not typical of a first-term justice, Feldman said.

“We’ve come to assume that first-year justices are in an acclimation period where they keep their heads down and are willing to join on to other justices’ views and develop jurisprudence over time. She hasn’t fit that prototype,” Feldman said. “She has a lot to say and isn’t willing to cut corners to get her views out to the public.”…

Sean Marotta, an appellate attorney and close watcher of the court, said Jackson appears to be positioning herself as a “thought leader” for the left wing of the court in the way that Thomas has for years done on the right. Thomas led the court in dissents this term, writing a total of nine.

“So far, it seems Justice Jackson is leaning towards sharing her own views without compromise,” Marotta said. “She was nominated because she has strong views, and she’s holding true to them.”…

“It is difficult to remember a term in which a new justice arrived with such a powerful voice,” said Gregory G. Garre, a Supreme Court practitioner who served as solicitor general under President George W. Bush. “Justice Jackson has staked out a position on the far left of the court with Justice Sotomayor, but she has breathed new life and a fresh perspective on many arguments on the left.”…

Worth reading the whole thing!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • chrome agnomen
  • Citizen Alan
  • geg6
  • Gvg
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Ken
  • Mai Naem mobileI
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Ohio Mom
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • patrick II
  • Raoul Paste
  • sab
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Anne Laurie, sorry if I pre-bigfooted you with my previous post. You’ll want to check out the results of the testing re: why some embedded videos still play in twitter while others do not.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anne Laurie

      @WaterGirl: Thank you for this!  I will take notes!

      Actually considered pulling back *this* post when I realized I’d accidentally stomped yours… but I want East-Coast readers to see it, and besides, Adam’s Ukraine update should be posting pretty soon now…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      She’s great.  Exactly the kind of justice I want.  She thinks for herself and she has a brilliant mind and a wicked pen.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      Oh give me a break: “Biden “may have been looking for a Black woman, but she wasn’t just any Black woman,” Murray said. “She was excellent and prepared and made a critical difference in a number of cases.”…”

      Makes it sound like Biden was rummaging through his sock drawer for two that matched and just happened to pull out the most exceptional pair ever.

      This was no accident or stroke of luck or coincidence, Biden knew exactly who she was long in advance and had her pegged as a definite candidate for the SC.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      KBJ is a good writer. I would love to see her become Chief Justice but I don’t see Roberts and 2 of the other 5 resigning/kicking the bucket at the same time.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @Ohio Mom: +1

      Justice Jackson has staked out a position on the far left of the court with Justice Sotomayor…

      “Far Left”.

      (groucho-roll-eyes.gif)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      @Mai Naem mobileI: I’m pretty sure the President nominates the Chief Justice, and it has nothing to do with whoever has a majority of the court. Why, even suggesting such a thing implies the court is a political body, and gives Chief Justice Roberts a sad.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betsy

      @Another Scott: Yeah, like normal, …  like continuing the mission of extending the Constitution’s guarantee of protections to more and more human rights and more and more people! That’s “far left” to too many members of the media.

      It’s entirely normal and centrist if you understand that the Constitution does not confer rights, it guarantees protection of rights that inhere in everyone — that everyone has by virtue of being human. Something I learned in law school and that isn’t widely understood.

      Republicans, especially, think that “rights have gone too far” and that “they keep making up new rights”, when in fact the proper understanding is this:  the court’s role is to improve and broaden the application of constitutional protections more and more perfectly — that is how we make progress in carrying out the Constitution’s promise, that all people are created equal, and that human rights are in-born, in everyone.  Everyone.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gvg

      @Mai Naem mobileI: it only needs roberts to die or step down and us to have control of the senate. There are NO rules of senority on who gets to be chief justice. The president at the time nominates. It can be someone not on the court. That may be easier, then only one confirmation fight.

      Every election is very important

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Nukular Biskits:
      Stupid question, but do you guys have a sked?

      Heh, I need a translation, because in cave rescue a SKED is a one size fits all carryall for bodies. I’m sorry, I can’t shake the image.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      patrick II

      As Supreme Court Justices go, she is an easy read.  Her coherence of thought leads directly to the coherence of her writing.  I hope someday she can write majority opinions overturning much of what she has to write dissents on now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ken:Yeah, Roberts was nominated to be an associate justice when Rehnquist kicked the can and W elevated his nom to chief justice.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Betsy: A sudden round of deaths that only affects members of the lawless 6 suggests a sort of intentionality. My love for Batman aside, I’m not a fan of vigilantism, no matter how well intended.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.