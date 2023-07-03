The Russians opened up on Ukrainian civilian targets again overnight.

Last night, russians attacked Ukraine with 17 Shaheds. Ukraine’s air defense shot down 13 drones. Four UAVs didn’t reach their targets.@KpsZSU — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 3, 2023

russians attacked Sumy with drones and hit a residential building.

UPD. A civilian was killed.#russiaisaterroriststate pic.twitter.com/EfnibtSwB1 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 3, 2023

As we in America prepare to celebrate our Independence Day, it is important to keep in mind that despite having their own official Independence Day, right now, every day for the past 495 days, and every day for the foreseeable future, the Ukrainians are fighting for their independence. They are fighting for the ideas and ideals that most Americans take for granted. The right to exist as a distinct state, society, and culture. To establish their own form of government and governance and to adjust and change it as they see fit. To live secure in their persons and property*, not just from their own government, but from Russian interference as well. So for those of us in the US, or Americans abroad, celebrating our Independence Day tomorrow, let’s remember to keep a thought for a much younger still developing democratic Ukraine that is demonstrating many of the ideals we will supposedly be celebrating tomorrow and do so under constant threat of and actual Russian attacks.

* For those playing along at home, this language is actually the right to privacy enshrined in the US constitution as the word privacy meant being being in a state of nakedness in the late 18th century.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We will do everything possible and impossible to make our air defense system the most powerful – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, dear Ukrainians! First of all, I congratulate our anti-aircraft warriors – the warriors of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Ukrainian Air Force, who are celebrating their holiday today. I thank you for every target you have shot down, warriors! More than three thousand targets have been shot down: more than 180 aircraft, more than 130 helicopters, nearly 40 ballistic and more than a thousand cruise missiles, more than 1,600 drones of various types… All this means thousands and thousands of lives saved by you, hundreds of critical infrastructure facilities that you have protected. During this war, eight anti-aircraft missile brigades received the honorary award “For Courage and Bravery”. More than 1,100 anti-aircraft warriors received state awards, and eight of them were awarded the highest title – Hero of Ukraine. They are Colonel Serhiy Yaremenko, Lieutenant Colonels Volodymyr Vesnin, Andriy Kruhlov, Serhiy Poberezhets, Artem Sharkov, Dmytro Shumakov, Major Yaroslav Melnyk and Senior Lieutenant Artem Slisarchuk, who was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. Unfortunately, our state does not yet have enough high-quality air defense systems to protect our entire territory and shoot down all enemy targets. The enemy is taking advantage of this, as it did today, when it launched another terrorist attack on the city of Sumy with an Iranian drone, hitting residential buildings and the building of the Security Service of Ukraine. As a result of these strikes, there are wounded and killed… My condolences! We will do everything possible and impossible to make our air defense system the most powerful. Today, General Oleshchuk, the commander of the Air Force, reported to me on our actions to strengthen air defense. The goal is for the Ukrainian sky shield to be able to protect our entire territory from Russian terror, and in the future, to become the basis for the European sky shield. This is absolutely necessary and absolutely possible. By the way, I spoke with Mr. Chancellor Scholz today. Germany has helped Ukraine with air defense in a very powerful way. The brilliant German IRIS-T systems have proved to be very effective in protecting our skies. We also have very effective American Patriots, which were given to us by Germany. Ukraine is grateful for them, as well as for the rest of the vital assistance! In today’s conversation with Mr. Chancellor, we focused, of course, on further defense cooperation, as well as on strategic issues of protecting our Europe – a Europe that can only be peaceful if peace is guaranteed by full security certainty. Europe cannot have a deficit of security certainty that will provoke Russian tyranny and aggression. Russia will try to take a bite out of Europe only when it sees any kind of security uncertainty. When everything is certain and obvious, Russian tyranny does not dare to violate security. It is obvious that Europe can be protected from any aggression only together with Ukraine and only together with Ukraine in NATO. That is why we must achieve security certainty about our future in the Alliance. Then Russia will have to refocus on its own statehood – to finally take care of itself, not some expansions. We are preparing for the Summit very actively, and we expect our partners to be as determined as this historic moment requires. And, of course, our active actions. The frontline. The heroic 35th and 36th separate marine brigades – thank you, warriors! The 47th separate mechanized brigade “Magura” – thank you! The glorious 55th separate artillery brigade “Zaporizhzhia Sich” – thank you, warriors! The 128th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces – thank you! Today, it is worth mentioning Junior Lieutenant Oleksandr Pavlov, platoon commander of the 36th marine brigade. His confident and powerful actions, skillful command in combat bring good results to the state. Thank you! The crew of the T-80 tank under the command of Junior Sergeant Andriy Marchuk – thank you for your accuracy and bravery! This is the 36th marine brigade. And from the 35th brigade, I would like to mention the tank commander, Junior Sergeant Artem Obrazko, for his true Ukrainian courage and skill in liberating Makarivka. Thank you, Artem! Senior Soldier Yevhen Piddubnyi, a sapper from the 47th mechanized brigade. He operates in a very hot area and performs his tasks very effectively. Thank you, Yevhen! Captain Ivan Ohurtsov. Operating in the Avdiivka sector, our artillery fire groups under his command are very effective in destroying enemy positions and depots. Thank you, warrior! Maryinka direction… The artillery division under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Pavlo Lukyanov does not give the occupiers a single minute of rest. Your combat results are really significant! Thank you! I thank everyone who is now in combat, at combat posts and in positions! Thank you to everyone who helps! And one more thing. Today, the world once again saw how the Kremlin – unfortunately, at the hands of the current Georgian government – is killing Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili. Human life is the highest value, and we cannot allow Mykhailo to be simply killed. Ukraine has repeatedly called on the Georgian authorities to stop this demonstrative execution. Both we and our partners have offered various options to save Mykhailo. Today, I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to summon the Ambassador of Georgia to Ukraine, to express our protest and to offer him to leave Ukraine within the next 48 hours to hold consultations with his capital. Once again, I call on the Georgian authorities to transfer Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili to Ukraine for the necessary treatment and care. And I urge our partners to address this situation, not to ignore it and save this man. No government in Europe has the right to execute people, life is a basic European value. Glory to Ukraine!

Right now, Russia is killing Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili at the hands of the Georgian authorities. We have repeatedly called on the official Tbilisi to stop this abuse and agree on Saakashvili's return to Ukraine. Our partners, in coordination with Ukraine, have also… pic.twitter.com/Gzvl4zJPR1 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 3, 2023

Here is the full text of President Zelenskyy’s tweet:

Right now, Russia is killing Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili at the hands of the Georgian authorities. We have repeatedly called on the official Tbilisi to stop this abuse and agree on Saakashvili’s return to Ukraine. Our partners, in coordination with Ukraine, have also offered various rescue options. Today, I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine, to express our strong protest and to ask him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours to hold consultations with his capital. Once again, I call on the Georgian authorities to hand over Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Saakashvili to Ukraine for the necessary treatment and care. And I urge our partners to address this situation and not ignore it and save this man. No government in Europe has the right to execute people, life is a basic European value.

The Georgian government is controlled by the pro-Russian and neo-Fascist Georgian Dream Party. So don’t hold your breath that anything positive is going to happen here.

Today is Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile troops day.

Today is Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Day.

We salute the soldiers who keep our skies safe from russian drones, missiles, planes, and helicopters.

Millions of lives have been saved as a result of their efforts.

They are always on guard and prepared for the fight.

Glory… pic.twitter.com/szSFuyQEDQ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 3, 2023

Here is the full text of the MOD’s tweet:

Today is Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Day.

We salute the soldiers who keep our skies safe from russian drones, missiles, planes, and helicopters.

Millions of lives have been saved as a result of their efforts.

They are always on guard and prepared for the fight.

Glory to Ukraine’s air defenders!

Congratulations to our soldiers on Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Day!

When the terrorist state began their horrific missile attacks on our country, you were on guard and stood up for battle.

When it was necessary to master modern Western SAMs as soon as possible, you did… pic.twitter.com/dkh0ux4JmW — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 3, 2023

Here is the full text of Minister of Defense Reznikov’s tweet:

Congratulations to our soldiers on Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Day! When the terrorist state began their horrific missile attacks on our country, you were on guard and stood up for battle. When it was necessary to master modern Western SAMs as soon as possible, you did it perfectly. When it was necessary to shoot down 100% of enemy missiles, including Kinzhals, you made the impossible possible. Thank you for your service!

Bucha:

A monument to the victims of the russian aggression was inaugurated in Bucha. The names of 501 town residents whom russians killed are carved there. 501 innocent people in just one small town…

Photo: UkrPravda pic.twitter.com/3dSPysAY0o — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) July 2, 2023

Kherson Axis:

KHERSON AXIS /1500 UTC 3 JUL/ UKR forces continue in contact on the south bank of the Dnipro. A UKR drone took out a Russian Tigr armored vehicle in Olesky. Sources also report that A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was downed in the vicinity of Skadovsk. pic.twitter.com/G7B1PhZ7YY — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 3, 2023

Orikhiv Axis:

ORIKHIV AXIS /1740 UTC 3 JUL/ UKR forces are pressing contact at Bilohiria and along the H-08 HWY toward Luhivske. On the T-04-08 HWY axis, Russian units were engaged and pushed back after an encounter west of Kopani. UKR forces are in contact at Robotyne and are reported to… pic.twitter.com/QyXRjZ2wyt — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 3, 2023

Here’s the full text of Pfarrer’s tweet:

ORIKHIV AXIS /1740 UTC 3 JUL/ UKR forces are pressing contact at Bilohiria and along the H-08 HWY toward Luhivske. On the T-04-08 HWY axis, Russian units were engaged and pushed back after an encounter west of Kopani. UKR forces are in contact at Robotyne and are reported to have made incremental progress south.

Bakhmut Axis:

BAKHMUT AXIS /1315 UTC 3 JUL/ UKR maintains control of the pace of battle in the Bakhmut Area of Operations. RU attacks on the M-03 axis were defeated at Orikhovo-Vasylivka. RU attacks at Bohdanivka were broken up. UKR forces are have exploited a weekend breakthrough against… pic.twitter.com/kRTAQpyist — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 3, 2023

Here’s the full text of Pfarrer’s tweet:

BAKHMUT AXIS /1315 UTC 3 JUL/ UKR maintains control of the pace of battle in the Bakhmut Area of Operations. RU attacks on the M-03 axis were defeated at Orikhovo-Vasylivka. RU attacks at Bohdanivka were broken up. UKR forces are have exploited a weekend breakthrough against Russian VDV units and are engaged on the high ground near Klischiivka.

Sumy:

Video shows direct Russian strike with an Iranian-made drone in Sumy region. 2 killed. pic.twitter.com/csp4MUiE6e The US released new details in June of deepening co-operation between Russia & Iran on military drone production. Story with @felschwartz here: https://t.co/o0Pp2wYd9U — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) July 3, 2023

Kramatorsk:

A destroyed pizzeria in #Kramatorsk. Ruined destinies. This crime was committed by ordinary russian occupiers who shoot at Ukrainian cities and villages every day. 📷 Nikoletta Stoyanova pic.twitter.com/vW16fCsZIS — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 3, 2023

Victoria Amelina, a Ukrainian writer and war crimes researcher, died in a hospital after being critically injured in a russian missile strike on Kramatorsk.

On June 27, she was dining with a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers in the city's popular pizza restaurant… pic.twitter.com/S5Zlf5A4ct — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 3, 2023

Here’s the full text of the MOD’s tweet:

Victoria Amelina, a Ukrainian writer and war crimes researcher, died in a hospital after being critically injured in a russian missile strike on Kramatorsk. On June 27, she was dining with a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers in the city’s popular pizza restaurant when the missile hit. Victoria was one of Ukraine’s most celebrated young writers. All Russian war criminals will be brought to justice. The evil must be defeated. With the world’s support we will make make this happen.

You may remember that I referenced Ms. Amelina’s literary festival in an update a few weeks back. The Financial Times has more details on her murder:

An acclaimed Ukrainian novelist and poet who began documenting Russian war crimes after Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion has succumbed to injuries she sustained in a Russian missile attack on a crowded restaurant last week. Victoria Amelina, 37, died on Saturday after suffering a severe head injury when a high-precision Russian Iskander missile struck Ria Pizza in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, trapping people under the building’s rubble. With her passing over the weekend, the death toll from the attack rose to 13 people, including twin 14-year-old sisters, according to Ukrainian authorities. At least 60 other people were wounded in the attack. “With our greatest pain, we inform you that Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina passed away on July 1 in Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro,” PEN Ukraine and the war crimes research group Truth Hounds said in a statement released on Sunday. Amelina was the author of two novels, including the award-winning Dom’s Dream Kingdom, and a children’s book. In 2021, she received the Joseph Conrad-Korzeniowski literature prize. The same year, she founded the New York Literature Festival in the eastern Ukrainian town of New York, near Bakhmut. She had been dining at Ria Pizza together with a delegation of Colombian writers and journalists when the missile struck. “They clearly knew that they were shelling a place with many civilians inside,” PEN Ukraine said of Russian forces. Ukraine’s domestic intelligence service, the SBU, said it had arrested a local man who allegedly helped co-ordinate the strike and sent video footage of the pizzeria to the Russian military. Amelina was dining at the restaurant with journalist Catalina Gómez, the writer Héctor Abad Faciolince and Colombia’s former high commissioner for peace Sergio Jaramillo, who had come to Ukraine as part of a campaign to underscore Latin America’s solidarity with the country. “I was sitting right next to Victoria. We had just finished a day in the field, talking to people about the Russian invasion. As the food was brought to us, I bent down to pick up a napkin and, at that moment, the missile struck,” Jaramillo told the Financial Times. “Victoria, who had been sitting upright, was badly hit at the back of the neck,” he added. “But I was OK. Then the whole room fell to pieces and time stopped. I stayed with her and called an ambulance and paramedics.” Rescuers took Amelina to a local hospital before she was transferred to a trauma ward in Dnipro, a larger city further west of the frontline. “In the last days of Victoria’s life, her closest people and friends were with her,” the PEN Ukraine statement said.

Much more at the link!

It’s so painful to read this https://t.co/6wPdRdhzGp — Nastya Stanko (@StankoNastya) July 3, 2023

RBC Ukraine is reporting on their Telegram channel that the Russians are massing/concentrating significant numbers of troops on the Eastern Front. Here is a machine translation of the details:

!?️How many Russian soldiers concentrated in eastern Ukraine: details were revealed in the Armed Forces “There ( on the Lyman-Kupyan direction – ed.) assembled a fairly powerful group – more than 120 thousand enemy troops… Throughout our zone (responsibility – ed.) more than 180 thousand soldiers of Russia. In Bakhmutsky – somewhere around 50 thousand, “said the speaker of the Eastern Group of Armed Forces Sergei Cherevati.

Here’s a bit of an update on the post Prigozhin revolt stuff. Some of you have been asking if there were any signs of Wagner in Belarus. According to the pro-Russian reinvasion of Ukraine Telegram channel Grey Zone, the camps are being built.

It adds that another is located a couple of km south, claims that Wagner has already started training there – and pointedly says the exercises involve tanks and other "heavy equipment" (which they're meant to hand over to the Russian MoD!) — Vitaly Shevchenko (@VitalyBBC) July 3, 2023

Dmitri has the audio with English subtitles:

One of Wagner's channels GREY ZONE published an audio message by Prigozhin reportedly recorded today where he thanks people for "support" and promises "future victories on the frontline". If the recording truly belongs to Prigozhin, he does not sound particularly confident in… pic.twitter.com/IIotDfp7cJ — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 3, 2023

The Financial Times has more details:

Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin called on the Russian public to stand up for his Wagner paramilitaries on Monday as the group continued to recruit troops for the war in Ukraine, in apparent contradiction of the terms of a truce with the Kremlin. Speaking on the Telegram messaging app for the second time since leading an aborted insurrection last month, Prigozhin said “we need your support more than ever”, as he thanked backers inside Russia. Also on Monday Wagner was actively seeking recruits to train in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, according to the group’s ads on Telegram. The moves come in spite of an agreement, whose details were revealed by Russian president Vladimir Putin, by which Wagner fighters were supposed to choose between signing contracts with the Russian defence ministry, going home or following Prigozhin into exile in Belarus. However, Prigozhin stopped short of criticising the Kremlin directly. A Wagner recruiter contacted on the group’s hotline on Monday said various “job openings” were available, including in the “prestigious” storm unit fighting in “the zone of the special military operation” — a reference to the war in Ukraine. Training would last for three weeks in the village of Molkino in southern Russia before deployment, the recruiter said. Those who want to join Wagner were told to delete all social media accounts because the recruitment process had “become more complicated”, the Wagner official said. Asked what the next steps were, the recruiter suggested no disruption had occurred after the attempted insurrection: “Why do you believe the news? If something was not right, we would not be having this conversation right now.” He added that a recruit would sign a contract with Wagner, not the Russian defence ministry. “We have nothing to do with them. Have you seen the statements of Evgeny Viktorovich [Prigozhin]? We will not sign any contracts with them.” Prigozhin was careful not to challenge the Kremlin explicitly in his voice message on Monday, while he defended his “march of justice” towards Moscow last month as an effort to fight traitors and “mobilise our society”. “Soon you will see our next victories at the front,” he added. He continued to remain silent on his own whereabouts. President Alexander Lukashenko said last week that Prigozhin had flown to Belarus, following the deal the Belarus leader had brokered. But the warlord’s plane has since flown several times from Belarus to Moscow and St Petersburg and back again, Flightradar24 data shows, raising questions over whether Prigozhin is sticking to the terms of the deal. In a speech delivered to his generals last Tuesday, Lukashenko said Belarus had earmarked “an abandoned base” on which to station Wagner troops. On Monday evening, a Telegram channel considered close to Wagner published several photos of the “Wagner base facility construction in Osipovichi”, a town about 100km south-east of Minsk, showing several rows of military tents with wooden bunks.

More at the link!

I think that’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

At just 9 and from Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Bogdan has known only a life of war. Russia’s invasion began not in February 2022, but in spring 2014, the year Bohdan was born. This is the reality for millions of Ukrainian children. https://t.co/e8FtAG7kpH — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) July 3, 2023

Little dusty in here.

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

Open thread!