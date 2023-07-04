By now you have heard of Musk’s antics this week re: twitter, in this case the rate limiting:

Elon Musk’s Twitter has put a temporary limit on the number of tweets that users can see each day, a move that has sparked some backlash and could undermine the social network’s efforts to attract advertisers. The limit, imposed to “address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation”, is the latest change by Twitter, which was last year acquired by Musk for $44 billion.

At this point you have to assume that anything that comes out of dimestore de Klerk’s mouth is nonsense on stilts, and I have heard several theories. One is that he didn’t pay his google bill and calls to google servers are being unanswered (and that is as layman as I can get with that description), other theories are that google is straight up throttling twitter, and others involve code being removed setting up perpetual calls for data that can no longer be answered (again, that is as layman as I can get it- basically a piece of code is reaching out to a server with another piece of code, not getting a response, and instead of fucking off, getting stuck in a loop repeatedly making the same call with no response). Someone smarter than me can explain in the comments in more detail or tell everyone I am a fucking idiot who doesn’t have the first clue, which I will note are not mutually exclusive responses.

At any rate, whatever. It’s a free service I use and will until it either pisses me off or becomes useless to me. What I want to focus on is that all of this is kind of inevitable if you realize who fucking Elon Musk is.

Elon Musk is basically a gamergate douchebag. A 4-chan edgelord. A maladjusted socially unwell twat who, like all these fucking twats, thinks he knows everything, doesn’t, and then when shown he is clueless just tries to destroy shit. He’s the white male nerd rage personified. He has enough money that someone will still fuck him, so he’s not a full on incel, but if he was just some douchebag who didn’t inherit billions and worked a dead end job somewhere before going home and shouting the n-word on Call of Duty live streams, he would be. It’s just who he is. He’s one of Steve Bannon’s troll farm army fuckers:

Before Steve Bannon oversaw the conservative Breitbart News Network and, subsequently, joined then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign, the chief political strategist became a player in Hollywood and … World of Warcraft. *** In 2005, Bannon secured $60 million in funding from Goldman Sachs and other investors for Internet Gaming Entertainment, a Hong Kong-based company. IGE did not make games, but instead employed “low-wage Chinese workers” to play online multiplayer game World of Warcraft and earn in-game gold that could be traded for virtual goods, which in turn could be resold to players of the hugely popular PC game for real money, Green writes. At the time, the game published by Blizzard Entertainment, had about 10 million subscribers. Some players fancied the idea of paying for goods that would take hours of grinding through the game to earn. But other players “considered it a form of cheating,” Green writes, and many posted “anti-Chinese vitriol” on bulletin boards. Eventually, Blizzard shut down accounts used by virtual “gold farmers” and IGE became the target of a class-action suit by a player who said the company’s practices were “substantially impairing” players’ enjoyment of the game. *** Even though the business plan was a flop, Bannon became intrigued by the game’s online community dynamics. In describing gamers, Bannon said, “These guys, these rootless white males, had monster power. … It was the pre-reddit. It’s the same guys on (one of a trio of online message boards owned by IGE) Thottbot who were [later] on reddit” and other online message boards where the alt-right flourished, Bannon said. Green postulates that Bannon’s time at IGE was “one that introduced him to a hidden world, burrowed deep into his psyche, and provided a kind of conceptual framework that he would later draw on to build up the audience for Breitbart News, and then to help marshal the online armies of trolls and activists that overran national politicians and helped give rise to Donald Trump,” Green writes.

Again, this is Musk’s people. They’re all about crypto, blockchain, conspiracy theories, racist memes, lunacy about lizard people., etc. And these dickfer’s have always existed. Hell, half the lingo you all use on a regular basis were created by folks like this in the old usenet days. it’s just now there are a lot more of them, it’s more widely “accepted” to be like this, and instead of posting fanfic to alt.sex.stories.cuckold they’re buying twitter or thing pounding their puds to hentai (not judging- you do you, mate).

But what these guys love the most is to destroy shit. Video games, people, the country (see Donald Trump), anything in pop culture that they can not control and other people they just unworthy are enjoying. Again, it’s one and the same with the Gamergate fuckers and the idiots screaming anti-asian memes at Star Wars actors.

Elon can not control twitter or make it better, so he will destroy it. The end.