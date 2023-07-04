Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 496: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Under Threat

War for Ukraine Day 496: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Under Threat

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Apparently Russian milblogger Telegram channels are once again posting about an attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Here’s the full text of Noel’s tweet:

Russian channels claim that tomorrow evening, Ukraine will launch a missile and drone attack on the Zaporizhzia Nuclear Power Plant. While simultaneously dropping munition from an aircraft filled with radioactive material. The backup plan is a Tochka-U filled with radiactive substances.

🤡🤡🤡🤡

Clown much.

Which has now led to the Ukrainians issuing their own warnings:

Here’s the machine translation of this tweet and the rest of the thread as posted at the StratCom of Ukraine Telegram channel:

⚡️⚡️ ️The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announce possible training in the near future, provocations on the territory of the Zaporizhian nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian terrorists since March 4, 2022.

According to operational information, today, on the outer roof of the third and fourth power units of the WEU were placed foreign objects similar to explosive devices. Their undermining should not damage the power units, but may create a picture of the shelling by Ukraine. Russian media and telegram channels are misinforming about this.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not violate the norms of international humanitarian law, monitor and control the situation and are ready to act under any conditions.

No provocation of the enemy will pass.

@AFUStratCom

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The world sees that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is Russia – address by the President of Ukraine

4 July 2023 – 23:13

I wish you health, dear Ukrainians!

I have just finished a conversation with Mr. President of France Macron, and these are the third international negotiations today – after conversations with the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister of Sweden. The key is our defense, the frontline, weapons, and the capabilities of our soldiers, and I am grateful to our partners for understanding our needs. We have agreed on new defense packages, and by the way, thank you, Emmanuel, for the fact that today the weapons we had agreed on – missiles and tanks – have begun to arrive.

But, of course, today we also talked about more strategic things – about what will be the security foundation of Europe after this war and our victory.

For peace to come sooner and to be lasting, fair and real, the Russian evil must see the limit we will set for the Kremlin’s ambitions. We, all free European nations, all in our Euro-Atlantic community, not Russian terrorists and any of their acts of blackmail and aggression.

Every day we are adding content to the NATO Summit that will take place in Vilnius next week, and I am grateful to all our partners who are working with us to strengthen the Alliance and thus to ensure security in Europe – real security. Today, in conversations with the President of France, the Prime Minister of Sweden and the NATO Secretary General, we have coordinated our steps in the run-up to Vilnius.

I also held several meetings with government officials and the Office’s international team to prepare for foreign policy events that will take place in the near future.

Very importantly, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The whole world must now realize that common security depends entirely on global attention to the actions of the occupiers at the plant. Russia must clearly realize that the world sees what scenarios terrorists are preparing for, and the world is ready to respond.

Radiation is a threat to everyone in the world, and the nuclear power plant must be fully protected from any radiation incidents. Today, it is exactly 16 months since the Russian troops have been in full control of the territory and facilities of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Different countries have their own intelligence and other capabilities to know exactly what is going on and who is to blame.

Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees – can’t but see – that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else.

Unfortunately, there was no timely and large-scale response to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. And this may incite the Kremlin to commit new evil.

It is the responsibility of everyone in the world to stop it, no one can stand aside, as radiation affects everyone.

I thank Mr. President Macron for his attention to the situation at the ZNPP and for his willingness to do everything necessary to ensure safety.

One more thing.

Today, Russia once again attacked Kharkiv region, the city of Pervomaiskyi. Presumably, it was an Iskander missile. Eight ordinary high-rise buildings were damaged. More than 40 people were wounded, 12 of them children, 2 of them infants, less than a year old… As of now, rescuers and police are still inspecting the damaged buildings. Everyone who was wounded by this missile strike will be provided with all necessary assistance.

And the enemy will be held accountable for this strike, as well as for all their other strikes.

Russian terrorists want to become exemplary in the way they destroy life. We will become exemplary in the way we protect life and in the way life then responds – justly and inevitably – to every blow inflicted to every terrorist.

The Nazis tried to hide from justice. For a long time. But many of them were found and are still being prosecuted. We will catch the ruscists much faster.

By the way, I will now have a meeting with Interior Minister Klymenko and Head of the Security Service Malyuk to discuss new challenges to our security and the overall situation. I also had a meeting with the intelligence today…

We know how to put terrorists in their place.

I thank all our warriors!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s what our erstwhile colleague Cheryl Rofer had to say:

Here is The Kyiv Independent‘s Illia Ponomarenko’s assessment:

Here’s the full text of his tweet:

IMHO, nothing is going to happen to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power plant neither tonight nor tomorrow or in the nearest time.

Russians have 0 reasons to blow up the biggest European NPP and therefore lose such a precious economic facility and such a handy instrument of intimidation and blackmailing against Ukraine & the world.

And if so, absolutely no one is going to very seriously buy it that it was Ukraine that blew up a giant NPP in the middle of its own national territory (well, no one except for the most interesting personalities on this website, I agree).

But if/when Russians have to leave the plant as a result of a military defeat — they will be more than interested in stripping Ukraine of such a priceless facility that is crucial for the country’s post-war reconstruction and development.

So unless the world gives a very clear message (such as “Ukraine will get a stockpile of Tomahawk missiles if anything happens to the NPP”, for instance), chances are high that Russians are going to do that.

But before they have to leave forever, this is unlikely.
However, given all the dumb shit they’ve done throughout this war & beyond, that’s not the hill I’d die on.

Makiivka:

The central Donbas:

Kreminna Axis:

Here’s the full text of Pfarrer’s tweet:

KREMINNA AXIS /1620 UTC 4 JUL/ UKR Intelligence has noted an increasing concentration of RU forces on the Kreminna axis. In the reporting period 3-4 JUN, RU backed 7 offensive operations with air strikes. UKR forces broke up attacks at Novoselivske, Novovodyane, W of Dibrova, and NE of Serebryanske forestry. RU conducted fire missions at Nevske, and Bilohorivka.

Bakhmut Axis:

And the full text of the tweet:

BAKHMUT AXIS /1730 UTC 4 JUL/ Under heavy fire from aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled RU offensive operations at Hyrhorivka, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Ivanivske, & Bila Hora. Front line reportage on 4 JUL indicates that UKR has launched offensive operations E of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, N of Yahidne and at Klischiivka. (Developing).

Orikhiv:

Velyka Novoslika:

Full text of the tweet:

VELYKA NOVOSLIKA /1820 UTC 4 JUL/ A RU probe in the vicinity of Rivnopil was broken up; retreating RU units called in an air strike but were pushed south toward Starornnaiorske. RU air and artillery strikes were conducted against Blahodatne. RU fire missions targeted Bohoyavlenka, Shakhtarske, and Zolota Nyva.

Victoria Amelina was laid to rest today:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Робити 2 частину?💃

♬ Подписывайтесь на инсту – Давид Нечай

The machine translation of the caption is:

Should we do part 2? 💃

Open thread!

