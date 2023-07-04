Ek Balam, Mexico

The Acropolis, on the North side of the site, is breathtaking and the most interesting of the temples at Ek Balam:

“On the north end of the North Plaza is located the most noteworthy structure at the site known as the Acropolis. This imposing structure is 480 feet/127 meters long and over 90 feet/30 meters in height. It contains a number of structures superimposed over each other in successive construction phases as was common at the time. It contains numerous rooms, passageways, courtyards, temples and stairways across six levels.

A massive, central stairway leads up from the south side of the Acropolis directly to its summit. Situated on this stairway are two monuments that feature serpent heads with extended tongues, the whole covered with glyphic inscriptions.

On the fourth level is a self-contained structure unparalleled in the Maya world. This temple has an intricately worked stucco façade that is near perfectly preserved. This state of preservation is due to the fact that it has only been recently excavated and freed from protective exterior stone walls. The main element is the huge open fanged mouth of an earth deity through which a passageway leads deeper into the structure. There are molded masks, decorative geometric motifs, and most striking, winged statues termed “angels”. These are elaborately costumed and are unique in the Maya world. The complexity and beauty of this façade is breathtaking. Inside this structure is a chamber, Sak Xoc Nah, which translates to “White House of Reading”. It was the tomb of the ruler Ukit Kan Le’k Tok, and held a vast amount of funerary items.”