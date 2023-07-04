Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

You cannot shame the shameless.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

The revolution will be supervised.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The willow is too close to the house.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Independence Day

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Independence Day

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Speaking of fireworks!

Media dude speaks with forked tongue… Barry Petchesky, at Defector“Mark Zuckerberg, I Will Give You Five American Dollars If You Choke Out Elon Musk”:

I did not believe you’d ever actually step into the cage for an MMA match against Elon Musk, even after he continued to insist he’s up for it after challenging you last month. For one, he says lots of things he has no intentions of ever doing; he lies all the time, shamelessly and automatically, like a toddler. For another, he is a coward and you would destroy him.

Though giving up maybe 75 pounds, you have been training in Brazilian jujitsu for a year and a half, winning tournaments, and even when you lose, it’s clear you know what you’re doing on the mat. I shouldn’t be surprised you’ve embraced it so completely. You are a tunnel-visioned Terminator: When you set your mind to something, you shut out all distractions, like “friendship” and “love” and “ethics” and “people yelling ‘nobody wants the Metaverse.'” You are a compact, dead-eyed murder machine. Musk is built like a beanbag and “almost never” works out. It would not be a fair fight.

Also, some people say, his mommy told him not to do it.


Back in the olden days, when I was a kid in the Bronx, I think I hear your momma calling you! was the Blood Challenge between middle-schoolers facing off — the words that, once said, inevitably led to combat and/or total humiliation. But Musk & Zuckerberg grew up in the days of helicopter parenting, so maybe that’s changed?

But curiously, Musk won’t let the idea drop. He “trained” with a podcaster, and insisted that he has been instructed in the age-old martial art of, uh, “no-rules streetfighting.” He seems to want this fight. Again, he is a liar, but also he is very dumb, so I don’t know what to think.

Now comes a New York Times article indicating that you and Musk have been working behind the scenes toward making this thing happen, enlisting the services of Dana White to facilitate a charity match in Las Vegas. While I find it a little hard to believe that the three of you would be allowed to be in the same place at the same time without a designated dipshit survivor in a secure location, I am eager for this fight to happen. Musk deserves to feel the wrath of Zuck…

He deserves it for any number of things, but he especially deserves it for turning Twitter into whatever the hell it is now. Unbanning our nation’s most devoted racists wasn’t enough for him; he had to hand them a megaphone. Killing the site’s most useful and most entertaining API-dependent accounts and replacing them with a putrefied melange of crypto hucksters, pornbots, and fourth-rate dropshipping scammers wasn’t enough for him. Turning verification from something useful for gathering information into something that sends our most dog-brained cretins surging to the top of any reply section wasn’t enough for him. Now he’s paywalling the goddamned tweets.

To be clear, no one believes his stated rationale for capping the number of tweets per day a user can view, because it would be unfathomably self-defeating, on a service where users are the product and not the customer, to throttle the product. It is much more likely that one of his latest dimwit whims broke Twitter’s code and Musk long ago fired the only people who know how to fix it. It is perhaps even more likely than that that he simply hasn’t paid his bills. Whatever the reason, it sucks. I’m not going to claim Twitter was ever this utopian, frictionless thing, but it was absolutely a useful place to discover news, find sources, promote work, watch sports communally, make friends both online and off, get laid, and read a lot of really funny jokes. Now it’s a thing you sign into mostly to learn the latest way it’s gotten worse. I’m mad about this and I’m not going to pretend I’m not!…

… I am a fight-loving citizen who is willing to offer you a crisp, new $5 bill if you will do this. This is not a joke. I am good for it; unlike certain Twitter investors, I keep my promises. This is a fast, easy, and painless way for you to earn five American dollars. If you, Mark Zuckerberg, can think of a better way to make money, I’d like to hear it.

I will even throw in a precious Bluesky invite code, to sweeten the deal…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Jeffro
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    3. 3.

      raven

      This is a YouTube of the 4th of July Parade in Champaign Urbana in 1970. There are a few seconds of the anti-war contingent that somehow was at the front of the parade. This footage must have been after the group reformed following the melee at the first intersection. We were set upon by a bunch of locals (some cops in civvies) and it was a hell of a fight for a few minutes. There was more film of the incident but I’ve never been able to find it. A few years later a woman came up to me and said “my brother was one of the people who jumped you, he no knows you were right”!!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      raven

      @Baud: We have a friend coming tomorrow who introduced me to my first wife in a demonstration earlier in 1970. During Kent State he was smashed in the mouth with a billy club by a cop. His dad was a dentist in Chicago and he held a towel on his mouth and took the train up to the city! He lost all of his front teeth.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I sooooo want to see Musk get his ass handed to him in the most brutal, and humiliating way possible

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      Happy Fourth, everyone!  I think me and Fro Jr are going to take a few swings out at the local Putt Putt course later today.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.