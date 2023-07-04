Anyway, happy 4th of July, the day we honor the birth of our nation by getting drunk, blowing shit up, and wearing pants made from an American flag. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) July 2, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg, I will give you five American dollars if you choke out Elon Musk: https://t.co/YiVb4zl88Z — Defector (@DefectorMedia) July 3, 2023

Media dude speaks with forked tongue… Barry Petchesky, at Defector — “Mark Zuckerberg, I Will Give You Five American Dollars If You Choke Out Elon Musk”:

… I did not believe you’d ever actually step into the cage for an MMA match against Elon Musk, even after he continued to insist he’s up for it after challenging you last month. For one, he says lots of things he has no intentions of ever doing; he lies all the time, shamelessly and automatically, like a toddler. For another, he is a coward and you would destroy him. Though giving up maybe 75 pounds, you have been training in Brazilian jujitsu for a year and a half, winning tournaments, and even when you lose, it’s clear you know what you’re doing on the mat. I shouldn’t be surprised you’ve embraced it so completely. You are a tunnel-visioned Terminator: When you set your mind to something, you shut out all distractions, like “friendship” and “love” and “ethics” and “people yelling ‘nobody wants the Metaverse.'” You are a compact, dead-eyed murder machine. Musk is built like a beanbag and “almost never” works out. It would not be a fair fight.

Back in the olden days, when I was a kid in the Bronx, I think I hear your momma calling you! was the Blood Challenge between middle-schoolers facing off — the words that, once said, inevitably led to combat and/or total humiliation. But Musk & Zuckerberg grew up in the days of helicopter parenting, so maybe that’s changed?

But curiously, Musk won’t let the idea drop. He “trained” with a podcaster, and insisted that he has been instructed in the age-old martial art of, uh, “no-rules streetfighting.” He seems to want this fight. Again, he is a liar, but also he is very dumb, so I don’t know what to think. Now comes a New York Times article indicating that you and Musk have been working behind the scenes toward making this thing happen, enlisting the services of Dana White to facilitate a charity match in Las Vegas. While I find it a little hard to believe that the three of you would be allowed to be in the same place at the same time without a designated dipshit survivor in a secure location, I am eager for this fight to happen. Musk deserves to feel the wrath of Zuck… He deserves it for any number of things, but he especially deserves it for turning Twitter into whatever the hell it is now. Unbanning our nation’s most devoted racists wasn’t enough for him; he had to hand them a megaphone. Killing the site’s most useful and most entertaining API-dependent accounts and replacing them with a putrefied melange of crypto hucksters, pornbots, and fourth-rate dropshipping scammers wasn’t enough for him. Turning verification from something useful for gathering information into something that sends our most dog-brained cretins surging to the top of any reply section wasn’t enough for him. Now he’s paywalling the goddamned tweets. To be clear, no one believes his stated rationale for capping the number of tweets per day a user can view, because it would be unfathomably self-defeating, on a service where users are the product and not the customer, to throttle the product. It is much more likely that one of his latest dimwit whims broke Twitter’s code and Musk long ago fired the only people who know how to fix it. It is perhaps even more likely than that that he simply hasn’t paid his bills. Whatever the reason, it sucks. I’m not going to claim Twitter was ever this utopian, frictionless thing, but it was absolutely a useful place to discover news, find sources, promote work, watch sports communally, make friends both online and off, get laid, and read a lot of really funny jokes. Now it’s a thing you sign into mostly to learn the latest way it’s gotten worse. I’m mad about this and I’m not going to pretend I’m not!… … I am a fight-loving citizen who is willing to offer you a crisp, new $5 bill if you will do this. This is not a joke. I am good for it; unlike certain Twitter investors, I keep my promises. This is a fast, easy, and painless way for you to earn five American dollars. If you, Mark Zuckerberg, can think of a better way to make money, I’d like to hear it. I will even throw in a precious Bluesky invite code, to sweeten the deal…

Musk has quickly discovered that money cannot buy certain forms of status, hence his hatred for "elite" journalists who are rarely ever in the upper class but have other forms of social capital. "If you can't beat them, join them" has become "if you can't buy it, destroy it" https://t.co/M3IlQIxaTn — steven monacelli ?? (@stevanzetti) July 1, 2023