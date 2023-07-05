Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Does Not Compute (Open Thread)

by

There’s a column by Ruy Teixeira in today’s WaPo that has a scary title: “The evidence mounts: Hispanic voters are drifting toward the GOP.” (Gift link here.) Teixeira was a controversial hire for The Post. The paper foolishly (in my opinion) dumped Radley Balko, who does original investigative work that challenges assumptions (gift link here), and hired “think piece” people like Teixeira along with National Review benchwarmers Jim Geraghty and Ramesh Ponnuru earlier this year. Bad move, IMO.

But I digress. If you care to, you can read Teixeira’s column and make up your own mind about it. My opinion is that while the Hispanic electorate’s right turn in Florida has been a disaster for the state, we can’t necessarily draw wider lessons from the experience here. Florida is still quirky in the sense that it’s been a serial outlier of Team Red success lately.

Also, maybe it’s as pointless to analyze the Hispanic vote for clues to party fortunes as it is to evaluate votes by gender, e.g., women’s voting patterns, and for the same reason: the groups aren’t monoliths. There are baseline factors that political analysts need to know. But it’s not all that helpful to harp on metrics or subset statistics drawn from the behavior of a gigantic group of human beings as if it’s super meaningful. Too many other factors come into play, e.g., region, religion, class, education, marital status, etc.

If you chart Latino votes in presidential elections over time, support for Dems and Repubs fluctuates. Analysts in Florida are understandably trying to get a handle on it, and there was a piece about that in yesterday’s Tampa Bay Times: “Florida’s Latino evangelicals back DeSantis amid fear of new law.”

The law in question is a crackdown on undocumented workers which requires, among other things, emergency room patients to disclose their immigration status. But this paragraph from an evangelical group spokesperson attempting to explain evangelical support for DeSantis stopped me cold:

“We want a country that provides freedom and opportunity for everyone. We want leaders who will inspire the best in us, not pander to our fears and prejudices.”

Having been raised among evangelical Christians, I think that person has it exactly ass-backwards — there’s nothing the evangelicals I know enjoy more than having their fears and prejudices stoked, which is why they watch Fox News and support politicians like DeSantis and Trump.

I don’t know if that’s true of Latino evangelicals. Maybe a message from Democrats emphasizing personal freedom and minding your own damn businesses might resonate with them. I think it would definitely resonate outside evangelical circles.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      kindness

      Florida is dominate by Cubans who tend to be much more conservative than other Hispanics.  Republicans had been making inlines with the Mexican immigrants here in California.  Then they blew it all up with Prop 187 in the early 90’s.  It was so heavy handed and anti Hispanic that it altered the framing and Republicans lost their votes for a couple decades.  It’s hard to talk about this issue without using generalizations which make one sound a bit racist.  So for my part, I’ll say these observations aren’t across the board, just general.

    2. 2.

      Old School

      [T]here’s nothing the evangelicals I know enjoy more than having their fears and prejudices stoked, which is why they watch Fox News and support politicians like DeSantis and Trump.

      While that’s true, I’m also not sure they admit that to themselves.

    3. 3.

      Kay

      The challenge for Democrats is this: The party can no longer rely on simply mobilizing this constituency. They will have to convince these voters that Democrats share the values of a community that is socially moderate-to-conservative, upwardly mobile and patriotic with down-to-earth concerns focused on jobs, the economy, health care, good schools and public safety.
      If they don’t, Republicans will seize the opportunity to move more Hispanics — especially men — into their camp and further erode that community’s longtime loyalty to the Democrats.

      I just always take people like him with a huge grain of salt because he wants Democrats and Democratic orgs to hire him to tell them how to persuade Latino voters. These editorials are like pitches to get work.

      I think his conclusion – “Democrats are losing share among Latinos” – means we should not hire him and instead should hire new people.

    4. 4.

      Kay

      And he’s ideologically motivated too- He gets paid by the Right wing American Enterprise Institute and he believes Democrats have gone too far Left. He starts there and looks for polling evidence to support his beliefs.

    6. 6.

      Roberto el oso

      It’s a truism that the conservative tilt of Florida’s Hispanic/Latino population is due to the number of Cuban-Americans compared to other states, but one thing I’m uncertain of is where do Haitian-Americans land on the spectrum of GOP-Dem voters. Are they ignored, or do their views run parallel to that of Cuban-Americans?

    7. 7.

      Kay

      I wish they’d ask some womens rights questions in these polls. They all end up blaming trans issues for this bleed when I suspect it has just as much to do with “me too” and womens rights as it does with trans issues. It’s like its forbidden to consider whether sexism affects mens votes. Bizarre.

    8. 8.

      RobPierce

      Spanish Evangelical churches, like the English ones, are big-time pulpit-pounders for the GOP.
      To the extent that Spanish Evangelical churches are more ubiquitous than taco trucks in Hispanic areas, expect to hear more about the Hispanic drift to the dark side in the coming years.

    9. 9.

      Chris

      @Kay:

      Frankly, I always take these narratives with a big grain of salt because any shift away from the Democrats in any constituency is always portrayed in the media as a massive, defining change which proves Democrats have either lost them forever or are about to if they don’t [insert something here that somehow always ads up to “do whatever Republicans want”].

      (After 2016, I saw a hell of a lot of op-eds scolding Democrats for having lost touch with the White Working Class of the Rust Belt; after 2020, I didn’t see anywhere near as many op-eds scolding Republicans for having lost touch with the White Working Class of the Rust Belt, even as they lost most of their 2016 gains).

      I have no idea if Teixera is part of that trend or not, but the various people who’ll pick up and amplify this message definitely are.

    10. 10.

      Almost Retired

      Interesting.  Obviously, lumping the California and Florida Latino vote together as a bloc is lazy thinking by pundits.  The “fleeing Communism but drawing the wrong political conclusions” crowd in Florida differs greatly from California Latinos, as Kindness noted above.

      There was an article in today’s Los Angeles Times regarding Florida Venezuelans’ growing trepidation about DeSantis’ anti-immigrant measures and cross-country stunt-busing.   That vote is his to lose.  Hopefully, this is Florida’s Prop 187 and DeSantis will soon become as irrelevant and forgotten as Pete Wilson.

    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      @Kay: ​AEI? That’s virtually the Mark of the Devil. Hell with him and the horse he rode in on.

      On another topic, the Stupidest Man on the Internet© had a role in the case that has the Trump judge forbidding the federal government from touching social media with a 10-foot pole.

      Doughty tipped his cards far earlier in the process, allowing the plaintiffs — a pair of red state attorneys general plus individuals including The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft — to extract extensive discovery from administration officials like far-right archenemy Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s said he wasn’t involved in online content moderation.

      https://digbysblog.net/2023/07/05/another-trump-judge-fulfills-his-mandate/

    12. 12.

      Kay

      @Chris:

      I didn’t look at his underlying numbers but he does enough backpedalling just in that piece from his central point where he practically falls off the page.

      BUT. There’s some truth to it and Democrats should take it seriously, if onluy because IMO they shouldn’t give up on Florida- It’s too big to ignore and it’s growing. They can’t just walk away.

      I would like a poll question on womens rights, please. I would like to know what role the backlash to womens rights plays in this- I suspect it does play a role.

    14. 14.

      Kirk

      Small data point. Texas is minority majority with Hispanics being the largest plurality. If that population voted primarily democratic and or voted proportionally to Caucasians, Texas would be a blue state.l

    15. 15.

      Kay

      @trollhattan:

      The Deep State and the Medical Establishment and Big Pharma lied. to. them.

      I see no other recourse for them other than swearing off all modern medical and public health advances.

      I encourage them to do this. They should rely on herb tinctures, massage and chanting. It’s the only way to be safe.

    16. 16.

      OlFroth

      Also, the Hispanic right-wing population in Florida basically consists of sugar and tobacco owners and old mafia gangsters and their decedents.

