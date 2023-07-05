Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: New Hampshire, Throwing A FITN

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: New Hampshire, Throwing A FITN

FITN stands for First In The Nation, a voting position New Hampshire officials have protected like rabid weasels protecting their crown jewels, which for a state whose primary industry is tourism really isn’t that suprising. But they’re no more representative of the national Democratic voter than Iowa, so the DNC is quite correct to use this cycle’s status with a popular incumbent (yay, President Biden!) to change things up a bit.

The NYTimes Magazine article, by Ross Barkan, is titled “The D.N.C. Has a Primary Problem”… and it’s blocked in white letters on black, next to a big photo of Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair, who happens to be… you know… not White. Because the NYTimes, they’re subtle like that.

Last December, the 30-odd members of the Democratic Party’s rules and bylaws committee filed in to the Omni Shoreham, the glittering resort hotel that once hosted Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inaugural ball. All of the Democrats, many of them gray-haired habitués of the rubber-chicken circuit, knew they had come to Washington to hash out, after months of debate, what the presidential-primary calendar would look like come 2024…

… Iowa would be demoted, as would tolerance for any kind of caucus. New Hampshire, perhaps, would vote first, along with Nevada and its increasing Latino population. That seemed like plenty of change as Biden, who will turn 81 this November, seeks a breezier path to a second term as president.

Instead, the co-chair of the rules and bylaws committee — and the grandson of Franklin Roosevelt — made a different announcement.

“I move a resolution, which will be displayed on the screen,” James Roosevelt Jr. said, “which grants waivers to Rule 12-A, conditional upon the outlined stipulations for a state-run primary in South Carolina on Feb. 3, 2024; New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 6; Georgia on Feb. 13. … ”

A few members of the Democratic National Committee had known what was coming — but only because Biden-administration officials called them on the phone mere hours after Biden himself sent a letter to the rules and bylaws committee, on the first day of December, outlining his demand for a primary calendar that ensured that “voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window.” Biden called Black voters the “backbone” of the party, though he didn’t specifically mention South Carolina in his letter. It was left to his aides to tell the top-ranking D.N.C. members, including Roosevelt, that South Carolina was the new first-in-the-nation primary. It had been decreed, and so it would be done…

The horror! A mere handful of an elitist cabal to make such drastic changes! Respectable news organizations will have to send Important Reporters to some Dixie hinterland, where they will be required to schmooze with… the sort of people you would never run across in Wolfboro.

…who worked their butts off. That was about it. We ended up running a very good volunteer-powered field operation. But we did it not just without most of the Dem party “activists,” we did it despite the efforts of many to undermine us. They didn’t care about flipping Congress…

…they only cared about getting a press release announcing they had endorsed Evan Bayh or Bill Richardson, or getting opportunities to talk to John Edwards while he stood there acting like he gave AF about them

The NH primary is a racket

Take it away & it will be a big hit…

…to the hospitality industry of a small out-of-the way state, to the state’s only TV station, & to the egos of a bunch of insufferable mediocrities who think they’re geniuses but don’t know anything.

I love NH. I loved our volunteers & supporters. The state party was a scourge.

Maybe things are better than they were 17 years ago. But I doubt it. Even if the demographics & geographic quirks of NH didn’t make it a wildly unrepresentative place for Democrats to conduct their first primary I still wouldn’t want NH to vote first.

Anyway…

…good luck, New Hampshire, with conducting your sad contest between the anti-vax self-help grifter & the anti-vax, increasingly anti-Ukraine loon trading on his family name. I’m sure it will be a riveting primary.

But the NYTimes! The Clutching of the Pearls, to replace the NH Running of the Journos!

… Biden has the entire party establishment on his side. The D.N.C. has formally endorsed him, which means that the organization, in addition to rubber-stamping a primary calendar that is far more favorable to him, will not sponsor any debates. Normally, this wouldn’t matter much; incumbent presidents enjoy such deference…

At the same time, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a son of the slain senator and attorney general and a nephew of the slain president, has polled at 20 percent nationally among Democratic voters and has begun a campaign blitz in New Hampshire, where voters and politicians alike are aggrieved over the D.N.C.’s revision of the primary calendar, with the secretary of state, David Scanlan, a Republican, calling the first-in-the-nation status a defining part of the state’s “culture.” It is also enshrined in state law. Iowa’s reaction has been more muted because there are so few Democrats of note left in the state after successive Republican electoral waves. Still, Iowa Democrats may sync their caucuses with the Republicans anyway, defying the D.N.C…

“The reality is that New Hampshire is going to keep the first-in-the-nation primary,” Ray Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party and a longtime D.N.C. member, told me, “and the question only is whether or not the president is going to put his name on the ballot. They’re trying to come after New Hampshire, but it’s not going to be successful. So why go through all that pain?”

Mr. Buckley, if the best defenders you can muster are RFK Jr supporters and professional Republicans… I don’t think it’s the Biden campaign that will be feeling the pain.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Last December, the 30-odd members of the Democratic Party’s rules and bylaws committee filed in to the Omni Shoreham, the glittering resort hotel that once hosted Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inaugural ball. All of the Democrats, many of them gray-haired habitués of the rubber-chicken circuit, knew they had come to Washington to hash out, after months of debate, what the presidential-primary calendar would look like come 2024…

      JFC this opening paragraph. Someone find out where Ross Barkan lives and go slap him for me

      ETA: Biden has the entire party establishment on his side – does this come as a surprise to FTFNYT? Or perhaps a disappointment. HORSE RACE, DAMN IT, WE DEMAND A HORSE RACE!!!!! LOOK OVER THERE, A BIGOTED STEROID-CHOMPING NUTBAG WITH A NAME WE LIKE!!!!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      There’s a widespread belief that Dems aren’t permitted to make leadership decisions that hurt anyone except other people, for various definitions of “other.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SpaceUnit

      I say we get the party bigs from all three states together and allow them to hash it out.  Will probably look something like this Monty Python skit . . .

      Reenactment

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      We dealt with this in 2008, when MI and FL held unsanctioned primaries.  Their delegates didn’t count in the totals. I expect something similar will happen here, and no one will care except the outrage generators because this isn’t a competitive primary.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lollipopguild

      @japa21: In the minds of all of the writers who want a “horse race” between him and President Biden. If they get anything else they will be bored to tears.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anne Laurie

      @japa21: Is RFKJr really polling 20% any place other than in his delusional mind?

      He’s this month’s novelty ‘not Biden again’ candidate.  As the actual race comes closer to the finish, 98% of the ‘not Biden again’ complainers will vote for The Lesser of Two Evils, aka the guy at the top of the Democratic ticket, who will be incumbent President Joe Biden.  But the complainers will have Spoken Their Minds and Made Their Opinions Clear, getting tongue-bathed by Our Very Serious Media all the way.   So whatever, you do you, guys!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      piratedan

      Apparently the FTFNYT has a DEMOCRAT Problem and it is revealed in its coverage of the political process.

      It’s a helluva frame to talk about disenfranchising the NH Primary as being first in the nation in favor of bringing in some diversity to the process to be more inclusive of all voices in selecting the Party candidate.  You want to talk about change… how about what Trump did in 2020 essentially cancelling the entire GOP primary process?  Any comparisons to that?  No strangled outcries for why different voices that needed to be heard when offering voters a choice for a GOP candidate?

      More than one potential angle to approach this story, NO ONE is surprised that the FTFNYT chose this one.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JaneE

      The first gets publicity.  The very first Democrats to weigh in picked John Doe.  John Doe is now the front runner in the Democratic nomination.

      Right.  Maybe the New Hampshire Democrats are not really out of sync with the rest of the Democrats, but they are still a horribly small sample to base your predictions on.  The fact that they are sort of throwing a tantrum because they don’t get to go first tells me they are not in sync with other Democrats on some very basic level.

      That makes as much sense as saying Shasta county is indicative of CA voting patterns.

      (For those who don’t remember, Shasta is the county that cancelled their voting machine contract and plans to use paper ballots which will be hand counted.  Mike Lindell is supposed to be covering any costs relating to lawsuits that might be filed by anyone who is not able to vote unassisted.  Whatever procedures they come up with have to be approved by the state, which will expect them to provide enough checks and balances to guarantee accuracy, so there was (is?) a possibility they will not have legally valid procedures opening another can of worms.  And then there is the cost of just running the election that way, and possible breach of contract actions by Dominion.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      waspuppet

      It won’t be a “shocking statewide defeat” if people who know something about politics write stories about why it happened. But of course the NYT won’t do that, because it would be “biased.”

      Seriously fuck these people.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jackie

      @Baud: And when the poll is broken down by party, he’s polling almost double by…….

      Republicans!  My shocked face 😲

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      NYTimes has the worst politics coverage in the country.

      Boring, rigidly conventional and yet also weirdly out of touch with normie voters.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      FelonyGovt

      Fuck these entitled people from this tiny, unrepresentative state that has this as probably its ONLY claim to fame, and who are outraged because IT’S ALWAYS BEEN DONE THIS WAY!  This will be guaranteed to make them even MORE irrelevant.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Kay:

      Boring, rigidly conventional and yet also weirdly out of touch with normie voters.

      Unfortunately, normie voters like Ms. O get worried about Biden’s reelection when they read articles like this. Which I suspect is the intended effect.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      hueyplong

      It would be kind of fun to see the FTFNYT totally pretzel itself trying to explain a Biden win in NH on write-in votes.  Seeing as how unpopular he is.

      FoxNews wouldn’t have any trouble at all [fraud/rigged ballot machines/etc.]

      Reply

