[eyeroll] No, it will not be a shocking defeat, bc—as it says in the preceding clause, of the same sentence!—Biden wouldn’t be contesting it. If NH goes before SC it won’t embarrass Biden, it will embarrass _New Hampshire_. Only dumb reporters will care https://t.co/xPkpLligSR pic.twitter.com/VeAC6uj0Hc — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 5, 2023

FITN stands for First In The Nation, a voting position New Hampshire officials have protected like rabid weasels protecting their crown jewels, which for a state whose primary industry is tourism really isn’t that suprising. But they’re no more representative of the national Democratic voter than Iowa, so the DNC is quite correct to use this cycle’s status with a popular incumbent (yay, President Biden!) to change things up a bit.

The NYTimes Magazine article, by Ross Barkan, is titled “The D.N.C. Has a Primary Problem”… and it’s blocked in white letters on black, next to a big photo of Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair, who happens to be… you know… not White. Because the NYTimes, they’re subtle like that.

Last December, the 30-odd members of the Democratic Party’s rules and bylaws committee filed in to the Omni Shoreham, the glittering resort hotel that once hosted Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inaugural ball. All of the Democrats, many of them gray-haired habitués of the rubber-chicken circuit, knew they had come to Washington to hash out, after months of debate, what the presidential-primary calendar would look like come 2024… … Iowa would be demoted, as would tolerance for any kind of caucus. New Hampshire, perhaps, would vote first, along with Nevada and its increasing Latino population. That seemed like plenty of change as Biden, who will turn 81 this November, seeks a breezier path to a second term as president. Instead, the co-chair of the rules and bylaws committee — and the grandson of Franklin Roosevelt — made a different announcement. “I move a resolution, which will be displayed on the screen,” James Roosevelt Jr. said, “which grants waivers to Rule 12-A, conditional upon the outlined stipulations for a state-run primary in South Carolina on Feb. 3, 2024; New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 6; Georgia on Feb. 13. … ” A few members of the Democratic National Committee had known what was coming — but only because Biden-administration officials called them on the phone mere hours after Biden himself sent a letter to the rules and bylaws committee, on the first day of December, outlining his demand for a primary calendar that ensured that “voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window.” Biden called Black voters the “backbone” of the party, though he didn’t specifically mention South Carolina in his letter. It was left to his aides to tell the top-ranking D.N.C. members, including Roosevelt, that South Carolina was the new first-in-the-nation primary. It had been decreed, and so it would be done…

The horror! A mere handful of an elitist cabal to make such drastic changes! Respectable news organizations will have to send Important Reporters to some Dixie hinterland, where they will be required to schmooze with… the sort of people you would never run across in Wolfboro.

In 2006 I managed a Congressional race in NH. Very quickly I figured out that in every town—& the district was a city of 100K, the 30K state capital, & like 100 small towns—in every town there were a few Dems who got stuff done. There were MoveOn & anti-war activists… — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 5, 2023

…who worked their butts off. That was about it. We ended up running a very good volunteer-powered field operation. But we did it not just without most of the Dem party “activists,” we did it despite the efforts of many to undermine us. They didn’t care about flipping Congress… …they only cared about getting a press release announcing they had endorsed Evan Bayh or Bill Richardson, or getting opportunities to talk to John Edwards while he stood there acting like he gave AF about them The NH primary is a racket

Take it away & it will be a big hit… …to the hospitality industry of a small out-of-the way state, to the state’s only TV station, & to the egos of a bunch of insufferable mediocrities who think they’re geniuses but don’t know anything. I love NH. I loved our volunteers & supporters. The state party was a scourge. Maybe things are better than they were 17 years ago. But I doubt it. Even if the demographics & geographic quirks of NH didn’t make it a wildly unrepresentative place for Democrats to conduct their first primary I still wouldn’t want NH to vote first. Anyway… …good luck, New Hampshire, with conducting your sad contest between the anti-vax self-help grifter & the anti-vax, increasingly anti-Ukraine loon trading on his family name. I’m sure it will be a riveting primary.

But the NYTimes! The Clutching of the Pearls, to replace the NH Running of the Journos!

… Biden has the entire party establishment on his side. The D.N.C. has formally endorsed him, which means that the organization, in addition to rubber-stamping a primary calendar that is far more favorable to him, will not sponsor any debates. Normally, this wouldn’t matter much; incumbent presidents enjoy such deference… At the same time, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a son of the slain senator and attorney general and a nephew of the slain president, has polled at 20 percent nationally among Democratic voters and has begun a campaign blitz in New Hampshire, where voters and politicians alike are aggrieved over the D.N.C.’s revision of the primary calendar, with the secretary of state, David Scanlan, a Republican, calling the first-in-the-nation status a defining part of the state’s “culture.” It is also enshrined in state law. Iowa’s reaction has been more muted because there are so few Democrats of note left in the state after successive Republican electoral waves. Still, Iowa Democrats may sync their caucuses with the Republicans anyway, defying the D.N.C… “The reality is that New Hampshire is going to keep the first-in-the-nation primary,” Ray Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party and a longtime D.N.C. member, told me, “and the question only is whether or not the president is going to put his name on the ballot. They’re trying to come after New Hampshire, but it’s not going to be successful. So why go through all that pain?”

Mr. Buckley, if the best defenders you can muster are RFK Jr supporters and professional Republicans… I don’t think it’s the Biden campaign that will be feeling the pain.