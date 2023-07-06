Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rock Bottom (Open Thread)

Rock Bottom (Open Thread)

17 Comments

2024 Elections

I love this so much...

The Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign is flailing so badly that Mike Huckabee — MIKE HUCKABEE! — has proposed an intervention! Via Florida Politics:

“I’m not sure who’s running his campaign and what their strategy is, but I would say that he probably needs to make some course corrections because at this point, he’s so far behind Donald Trump and some of the other candidates are beginning to approach his numbers,” Huckabee said. “He’s no longer that clear alternative to Donald Trump. He’s one of several alternatives to Donald Trump to those who want one. And that’s going to be a real challenge for him.”

“It’s not that he has to face Donald Trump and fear something coming at his face,” Huckabee added. “He’s got to fear there’s another 15 people who are going to be coming at him from his back.”

Huckabee specifically criticized the bizarre incel-themed ad Team DeSantis rolled out the other day that captured all kinds of national attention — in a bad way:

While Huckabee rejected the idea that the ad showed DeSantis was “homophobic,” Huckabee said the ad “probably wasn’t the best idea for an ad, in part because you win elections when you add people to your voting rolls, you don’t win elections when you keep subtracting them.”

“But the fact is there are many people in that community who are conservative and vote Republican. You want those voters and just in the same way that Donald Trump was very clear in saying he would protect Christian voters, pro-life voters, I think what he’s saying is that he wants to protect the rights of every American citizen … to live like they want to live as long as it doesn’t interfere and disrupt someone else,” Huckabee continued.

“That really is kind of the heart of what America is about.”

I’m sick of writing about Ron DeSantis. I’m sure everyone is sick of reading about Ron DeSantis. Soon I hope his shitty campaign implodes and that its foul, tattered remnants sink to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico, bothering nobody outside of Florida ever again. But in the meantime, DeSantis is stepping on so many rakes that Mike Huckabee — MIKE HUCKABEE! — is begging him to get his shit together.

Open thread.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Yutsano

      If there ever was a rooting for injuries scenario it’s this one. Sorry Mike, but your problem isn’t his campaign. It’s him. He just has no idea how to win outside of Florida and even then his first time was almost a loss. Republicans aren’t sold on him as the next Great White Hype.​

      EDIT: I’M NUMBER 2!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m sure everyone is sick of reading about Ron DeSantis.

      You got that right.

      Although, as long as he keeps making an utter ass of himself breathing and you keep posting about him, I’ll continue to read.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      I’m sure everyone is sick of reading about Ron DeSantis.

      Oh, fo’ sho’.

      I do think he’s sinking any hope of a future political career, though, and, well….. please proceed, Governor.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hells littlest angel

      ” I think what he’s saying is that he wants to protect the rights of every American citizen … to live like they want to live as long as it doesn’t interfere and disrupt someone else,” Huckabee continued.

       

      Or maybe the exact opposite of that. Opinions differ.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      It is strange that DeSantis is the Trump alternative. It’s like choosing between Atilla the Hun and Genghis Khan.

      Breaking news:

      The company that owned a submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday it has suspended operations.

      No surprise here.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Wapiti

      DeSantis makes the Republican pathologies look nasty and evil. Of course Huckabee doesn’t like that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      I think what he’s saying is that he wants to protect the rights of every American citizen … to live like they want to live as long as it doesn’t interfere and disrupt someone else,” Huckabee continued.

      “That really is kind of the heart of what America is about.”

      Yes, that describes DeSantis and the GOP to a tee.
      🙄

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      in the same way that Donald Trump was very clear in saying he would protect Christian voters, pro-life voters

      Is that what Trump was doing when he thanked God for “Making my smokin’ hot daughter”?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Brachiator: ​
       

      The company that owned a submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday it has suspended operations.

      Even if they had a spare submersible ready to go, somehow I doubt that people would be lining up around the block to sign up for the next available Titanic tour.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cheez Whiz

      The DeSantis campaign will only implode after he loses enough primaries (where they still hold them) that his billionaires stop writing checks. Then he licks his wounds and does a Richard Nixon for 4 years and is the 2028 front runner starting out.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Spirula

      “saying he would protect Christian voters, pro-life voters, I think what he’s saying is that he wants to protect the rights of every American citizen”

      This is true only if part B of this statement includes only those people that fall into part A.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      @Brachiator: Suspending operations is step one. Step two is spinning off the operations into their own company, completely without assets but also completely responsible for any past operational mishaps. This frees the remainder of the company to continue innovating without the specter of a huge lawsuit.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      I think it’s very good news that DeSantis is doing so badly. His ‘No enemies to my right’ strategy is failing very badly— did everyone expect that to happen? Now, his complete lack of political skill plays a role in that failure, for sure, but I’ll take good news where I find it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      I’m sick of writing about Ron DeSantis. I’m sure everyone is sick of reading about Ron DeSantis. Soon I hope his shitty campaign implodes and that its foul, tattered remnants sink to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico, bothering nobody outside of Florida ever again.

       

      You might be sick of writing about him. But, I think it’s important that this muthaphucka not be allowed to fly under the radar. Everything he does, put it out there. Make it plain. So, none of that move to the middle bullshyt that the MSM would try and gaslight us with. I want his far-right hate stances made plain and clear.

      Reply

