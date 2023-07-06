A grim couple of weeks in America, yes. But some reasons here for hope and optimism. My latest in @GuardianUS . Thanks to @AshaRangappa_ @ThePlumLineGS , quoted herein https://t.co/PgXThbL8PH

Margaret Sullivan, in the Guardian, “On the Fourth of July, a few reasons to feel encouraged about US democracy”:

It’s been a grim week or so in the United States, especially for those with progressive values…

But despite that, there are reasons to feel encouraged about the future of the nation on this, its 247th birthday.

First, the successful effort in Congress to protect democracy and electoral integrity known as the Electoral Count Act reform. Widely seen as the most important such reform in a generation, it developed in direct response to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election which came to a violent head in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Among its many admirable provisions, it prohibits state legislatures from changing how electors can be selected after an election.

Then in one of two positive pieces of supreme court news in recent weeks, the court rejected a dangerous effort to allow states to ignore their own state constitutions. Undeterred, that could have radically transformed how federal elections are conducted by giving state legislatures a great deal of power to set rules for federal elections. The court also unexpectedly struck down Alabama’s racial gerrymandering plan under the Voting Rights Act.

I find it oddly encouraging that, according to a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll, seven in 10 Americans think our democracy is “imperiled.” Of course, people define that peril according to their own politics and world views, but is is undoubtedly one reason why election denialists were roundly defeated during last year’s midterm elections.

Most Americans apparently don’t want extremists running elections and they understand how high the stakes are…

And while this is hard to quantify, I know of many citizens and advocates who are working hard to protect voting, to support the rights of the disenfranchised. to lessen the blows dealt by the recent court rulings, and to sustain local journalism.

It’s a heavy lift, so we should all lend a hand.

“Get engaged locally,” urged Yale University’s Asha Rangappa told me recently when I interviewed the former FBI agent for my podcast, American Crisis: Can Journalism Save Democracy? That could mean runing for office, signing up to be a poll worker, volunteering at school, participating in the arts.

Rangappa wants more Americans to “cultivate the habits of democracy”. Those habits are developed when people leave their social-media echo chambers, get out into their communities, and simply talk to each other.

On this Fourth of July, let’s make sure our ever-fragile democracy endures to celebrate many more birthdays.