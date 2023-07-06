Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Keep Hope Alive

Margaret Sullivan, in the Guardian, “On the Fourth of July, a few reasons to feel encouraged about US democracy”:

It’s been a grim week or so in the United States, especially for those with progressive values…

But despite that, there are reasons to feel encouraged about the future of the nation on this, its 247th birthday.

First, the successful effort in Congress to protect democracy and electoral integrity known as the Electoral Count Act reform. Widely seen as the most important such reform in a generation, it developed in direct response to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election which came to a violent head in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Among its many admirable provisions, it prohibits state legislatures from changing how electors can be selected after an election.

Then in one of two positive pieces of supreme court news in recent weeks, the court rejected a dangerous effort to allow states to ignore their own state constitutions. Undeterred, that could have radically transformed how federal elections are conducted by giving state legislatures a great deal of power to set rules for federal elections. The court also unexpectedly struck down Alabama’s racial gerrymandering plan under the Voting Rights Act.

I find it oddly encouraging that, according to a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll, seven in 10 Americans think our democracy is “imperiled.” Of course, people define that peril according to their own politics and world views, but is is undoubtedly one reason why election denialists were roundly defeated during last year’s midterm elections.

Most Americans apparently don’t want extremists running elections and they understand how high the stakes are…

And while this is hard to quantify, I know of many citizens and advocates who are working hard to protect voting, to support the rights of the disenfranchised. to lessen the blows dealt by the recent court rulings, and to sustain local journalism.

It’s a heavy lift, so we should all lend a hand.

“Get engaged locally,” urged Yale University’s Asha Rangappa told me recently when I interviewed the former FBI agent for my podcast, American Crisis: Can Journalism Save Democracy? That could mean runing for office, signing up to be a poll worker, volunteering at school, participating in the arts.

Rangappa wants more Americans to “cultivate the habits of democracy”. Those habits are developed when people leave their social-media echo chambers, get out into their communities, and simply talk to each other.

On this Fourth of July, let’s make sure our ever-fragile democracy endures to celebrate many more birthdays.

    5. 5.

      Bethanyanne

      It’s been such an awful 3 weeks. I live with and care for my mom. 3 weeks ago, took her to local hospital with what felt like appendicitis. Nope, kidney stone and sepsis. Which graduated her to regional trauma center ICU and kidney failure. She’s been clear about DNI, and has bad days and less bad days. I think it’s very likely that we are near the end. And I’m so lost. I just can’t fix this.

    7. 7.

      Bethanyanne

      Today had been a less bad day. Sister and I visited and she was looking better. But tonight she slipped back down to erratic breathing and being less aware of her surroundings.

    10. 10.

      Bethanyanne

      I wish she would let us intubate her, but she’s got pretty poor overall health. The very best case is beginning to look like a quality of life she would hate. In a skilled nursing facility, doing dialysis all the time.

    12. 12.

      Bethanyanne

      She’s so on the edge. We get a scrap of improvement and I’m grateful, then back down. Thank goodness we moved to be near my sister in February. She’s already told me I won’t be homeless if Moms not here

    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @SpaceUnit: this indeed.  I haven’t noticed MAGAts, right-wingers generally, or even most Republicans of any stripe, willing to do anything but shout, and certainly not to listen.  And despite the oh-so-very-earnest theorizing and analysis of well-paid journalists, tenured academics, et al., the absolutely undeniable fact is that Republicans — and not Democrats — have been lunging consistently to the extremes for decades.  It is abundantly clear to everyone except those paid not to see it that it does no good to “simply talk” with them.  They have no intention of listening.

      I agree enthusiastically, though, that we should “cultivate the habits of democracy,” specifically voting, donating, volunteering, organizing, and where possible running for office, in order to advance our views, gain power to implement them, and in the process defeat the alternatives.  More of that!

      We are long past the time of polite conversation and the meeting of minds.  “It takes but one foe to breed a war,” and unfortunately war was declared on us — literally, repeatedly, by many people in many ways — long ago.  We have now only to fight it.

    17. 17.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       Private sector companies added 497,000 jobs in June, more than double expectations, ADP says

      Published Thu, Jul 6 2023

      The U.S. labor market showed no signs of letting up in June, as companies created far more jobs than expected, payroll processing firm ADP reported Thursday.

      Private sector jobs surged by 497,000 for the month, well ahead of the downwardly revised 267,000 gain in May and much better than the 220,000 Dow Jones consensus estimate. The increase resulted in the biggest monthly rise since July 2022.

      I’m getting tired of so much winning.

      Speaking of winning, Big Red Machine won yet again.

    18. 18.

      Bethanyanne

      I have been reading threads here the past few days, but everything has been so all over the map I didn’t want to say anything. There is still hope for some months of a good life. Not much, but every time I despair, she bounces back some. Mom was raised with 3 cousins as siblings. Aunt Patsy is still alive and with her right now. She missed the flight out of Little Rock and decided to stay evidently.

    19. 19.

      Jackie

      @Bethanyanne: I’m so sorry.😢 Hopefully you and your sister can be by her side as much as possible. I’m sure hearing your voices and feeling your touch gives her comfort – even if she seems unresponsive.

      Sending positive vibes to you all.

    21. 21.

      Chris

      @bbleh:

      The people who constantly say we just need to talk to Republicans are people who are obsessively determined to never listen to anything they have to say, and to retcon whatever they do say as just a cry for help.

      The people saying that they’re completely around the bend and that we need to beat them in every election we remotely can, not stop and talk to them, are the only people who’ve actually talked and listened to them.

    22. 22.

      SpaceUnit

      @bbleh:

      Yeah, nice try bish but interacting with people is how you get yourself killed in 2023.  That and riding in homemade submarines.

       

      ETA:  Too soon for submarine jokes?

    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Bethanyanne: No apology necessary. Lots of us have been through similar hells and understand how gut-wrenching it is. Wishing you and your family much peace and strength for the days ahead.

    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      @Bethanyanne: I’m so sorry, I know it’s easy for me to say this but don’t beat yourself up over it. Some things just can’t be fixed no matter how much we wish otherwise.

    29. 29.

      Brachiator

      But despite that, there are reasons to feel encouraged about the future of the nation on this, its 247th birthday.

      I suppose I am guardedly optimistic. I believe that while a majority of people want the best for all citizens, some states, with the protection and approval of the Supreme Court, have become experiments in tyranny.

      The anger and resentment that Trump encouraged has blossomed into active ill will directed at women, trans people, blacks and Hispanics.

      People of good will seem to understand that a hard fight may be required to restore a kinder, more tolerant society.

      A good start.

    32. 32.

      Bethanyanne

      I am so grateful for my family in this. I wish we had moved up here to Arkansas a couple of years ago, but mom was dead set against it. Then she realized my sister didn’t want Mom in her house. She was hearing things my sister wasn’t saying. We are about 20 min away from Donna, and have a peaceful little apartment in Russellville. Huge backyard full of birds we promptly started feeding. Our cats watch the birds and we watch the cats (and the birds). I am actually sort of smitten with Russellville. It’s got what few amenities I need, and it’s so much quieter than Houston. I really do see myself settling down here. I’ve even seen people wearing nice pro trans shirts.

      Reply

