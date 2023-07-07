Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You cannot shame the shameless.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

You are here: Home / Politics / Proud to Be A Democrat / Friday Evening Open Thread: Something Nice to Start the Weekend

Friday Evening Open Thread: Something Nice to Start the Weekend

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,


 
Elsewhere… This weekend’s entertainment topic:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • HeleninEire
  • Jay
  • mali muso
  • Ryan
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      HeleninEire

      Bless both of them. We should all live so kind, participatory, and loving lives.

      And until 99! Imagine that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      UncleEbeneezer

      For those who love streaming documentaries, true-crime and horror, Black Mirror episode “Loch Henry.”  So good and chilling.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Oof.  I just sent a couple of agent queries.  My current small press are sweethearts who saved me in an hour of need, but they are intentionally a small, minimal services operation and I need better, and an agent to help me find better.  Man, this is rough, but I’m proud of myself for working at it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jay

      When one door closes,…..

      you open it, that’s how doors work.

      Happy Anniversary to President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynne Carter.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      To stay married for 77 years is a big accomplishment all its own self; to do so with the stresses and pressures the world has thrown their way is beyond wonderful.  That their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren (!) all seem to love and cherish them is pretty near miraculous.

      Biggest of hugs, well wishes, and blessings to them both.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mali muso

      Happy anniversary to the Carters! Will always be grateful to have had the opportunity to meet them during my peace corps service. They were so warm and made all of us volunteers feel good about serving our country during a time when being an American abroad (the Bush years) wasn’t easy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      @SiubhanDuinne: Wow! Marriage can be a committment. Pick your spouse well.

      I thought my parents had a long marriage, but Mom would have been jailbait if she had been married for 77 years. She died at the tender age of 84.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ryan

      Speaking of microblogging, remember that weird photo with Giants Joe and Jill Biden visiting them in their home?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.