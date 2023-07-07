Please join me in wishing former President Jimmy Carter and his beautiful wife Rosalynn Carter a Happy 77th Wedding Anniversary!
❤️ and Retweet to congratulate them! pic.twitter.com/DlynZrmHR8
— 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) July 7, 2023
It's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's 77th anniversary today & they are spending it together at their home in Georgia. Let's take a moment & wish these two amazing public servants & humans a happy anniversary & all the best. pic.twitter.com/EAHFxHlqWW
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 7, 2023
Happy 77th Anniversary to my grandparents, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter! They have done so much for so many. We celebrated in Zambia, working with @CarterCenter in their honor. pic.twitter.com/7Ietlb04cx
— Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) July 7, 2023
Elsewhere… This weekend’s entertainment topic:
you there, boy! what microblogging app is this? pic.twitter.com/SjbXqx8tAc
— JRR Jokien – @joshcarlosjosh.bsky.social (@joshcarlosjosh) July 6, 2023
When one door closes, another opens. Then another opens. Then two close and one more opens. People are just opening and closing doors. Chaos reigns.
— Andy (@FrancisTheSailr) July 7, 2023
What if I don’t *want* to give up my omniforensic cosmopolitan screaming laughing crying throwing up twisted fascinating beguiling Inferno-esque cyber-bazaar just because some sad rich guy bought it?
— Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) July 7, 2023
