Please join me in wishing former President Jimmy Carter and his beautiful wife Rosalynn Carter a Happy 77th Wedding Anniversary! ❤️ and Retweet to congratulate them! pic.twitter.com/DlynZrmHR8 — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) July 7, 2023

It's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's 77th anniversary today & they are spending it together at their home in Georgia. Let's take a moment & wish these two amazing public servants & humans a happy anniversary & all the best. pic.twitter.com/EAHFxHlqWW — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 7, 2023

Happy 77th Anniversary to my grandparents, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter! They have done so much for so many. We celebrated in Zambia, working with @CarterCenter in their honor. pic.twitter.com/7Ietlb04cx — Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) July 7, 2023





