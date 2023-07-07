I have been in a very weird frame of mind lately. Out of sorts, pouty, moody, stressed out, and also been reflecting and reminiscing about things. I have all these thoughts, but then when I go to express them, either here or to someone with whom I am talking, I just lose all interest and think “ehh it’s not important.” Maybe just a phase. Or maybe I have a brain tumor. Who knows?

***

A very good friend recommended the new John Mellencamp (yes, John Cougar Mellencamp, fellow olds), called Orpheus Descending, and I have to say I very much enjoyed it.

Give it a listen.

***

Social media is just a clusterfuck right now, with twitter, bluesky, and threads all being somewhat functional but everyone is scattered among the three. Will be interesting to see how that all sorts out.

What are you all up to?