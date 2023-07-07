Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

I have been in a very weird frame of mind lately. Out of sorts, pouty, moody, stressed out, and also been reflecting and reminiscing about things. I have all these thoughts, but then when I go to express them, either here or to someone with whom I am talking, I just lose all interest and think “ehh it’s not important.” Maybe just a phase. Or maybe I have a brain tumor. Who knows?

A very good friend recommended the new John Mellencamp (yes, John Cougar Mellencamp, fellow olds), called Orpheus Descending, and I have to say I very much enjoyed it.

Give it a listen.

Social media is just a clusterfuck right now, with twitter, bluesky, and threads all being somewhat functional but everyone is scattered among the three. Will be interesting to see how that all sorts out.

What are you all up to?

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      I never got on to social media, so I am not directly experiencing the various fusterclucks.

      I am outside on the patio enjoying the awesome weather.  It has been a bit cooler than normal here in San Diego, and pretty low humidity to boot.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      Thinking of a mastodon server for jackals. :-)

      jackals.social

      balloonjuice.social?

      jackals.online <– has my vote.

      I figure it might fine for a small group of us – and it’s a nice safe entry. I rather start small as I feel like doing admin/moderation might be burdensome.

      #ETA oh yeah, fuck yea – #2!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Trivia Man

      Summer fest tomorrow in Milwaukee. Worlds largest music festival according to their press office. No idea who I’ll see, just wander and explore.

      imagine Dragons is the headliner – I’m not paying the extra for that one

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      twitter, bluesky, and threads all being somewhat functional but everyone is scattered among the three.

      People really, really, really, really, really do not want to leave Twitter, but Musk finally seems to be forcing them off.  It’s amazing.  I think he could actually have pulled off his stated goal, of keeping the site running but forcing liberals to deal with constant hate speech harassment as the price.  People are that invested.  He’s having to make it physically unusable with his incompetence to break that hold.

      Reply

