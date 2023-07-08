Lady, even if the bag *was* clearly name-tagged, the Secret Service is never giving it back.

Reporter: Can you just say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family? KJP: They were not here on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday so to ask that question is incredibly irresponsible.. pic.twitter.com/lZJ4mOfZRY — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2023

(Yeah, like you didn’t have the same thought. Although Barbie Jacket there doesn’t look like a coke user to me… my first thought was that one of the pressroom Kewl Kidz put her up to it, knowing she no doubt has a lifetime history of being pranked this way.)

The reason this is being reported on so thoroughly is because it actually belongs to a member of the White House press corps and they want it back https://t.co/5et3ExMDaI — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) July 5, 2023

Genuinely good news — at least a first step:

Maine's governor this week signed the nation's first law to partially decriminalize sex work — after a call from Gloria Steinem. From the Post’s new Stern fellow – @alexandraheal https://t.co/zf2bEQy7QS — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) July 1, 2023





Been saying for a while that the ultimate problem at the NYT is that it’s run by the Sulzberger kid, & he’s an apolitical soft headed dolt. https://t.co/OAq9e0tPuu — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 6, 2023

I keep telling y'all, Republicans are imploding actively and all we have to do is keep trying to do good things. This is why the ratfucker "don't vote Dem" accounts are out *A WHOLE-ASS YEAR BEFORE THE PRIMARIES*.https://t.co/tf7ggzIWsR — Michael Paulauski (@mike10010100) July 6, 2023

Major Republican donors to the Arizona and Michigan Republican Parties, who have each donated tens of thousands of dollars to the parties over the last six years, have ceased supplying funding because of Republican leaders’ attempts to overturn 2020 election results, their support of losing candidates who tout Trump’s election conspiracy theories and what they consider extreme views on issues like abortion, six benefactors told Reuters. “I question whether the state party has the necessary expertise to spend the money well,” real estate mogul Ron Weiser, one of the Michigan party’s biggest donors and a former chair of the party, told the outlet. Despite Republicans’ efforts to ramp up support in order to win back the battleground states that could determine whether they regain political power in the 2024 election, Arizona and Michigan’s parties have been bleeding money in recent years, according to the outlet’s review of financial filings and interviews with the donors and three election campaign experts. Arizona’s Republican Party on March 31 had less than $50,000 in cash reserves in its state and federal bank accounts to spend on overhead expenses, compared to the $770,000 it had at the same point four years ago. And as of March 31, the total in the Michigan party’s federal account amounted to $116,000, down from the nearly $867,000 it had two years ago. “They are effectively broke, and I don’t see the clouds parting and the sun coming out on their fundraising abilities,” Jason Roe, the former head of the Michigan GOP, told the outlet…

This is why Dems should be as liberal on immigration as they want. The right is always going to shriek about foreign hordes “invading” and how the U.S. border with Mexico is a fiction which needs to be actualized as some cross between the Great Wall of China and a WWI trench. https://t.co/mOW4yO8WJq — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) July 7, 2023

An update on my query from yesterday’s Morning Open Thread:

‘Vague’ injunction on social media should be stayed, Justice Dept. says https://t.co/o0NKMwbexL — Elizabeth Kelly (@Lizbeth27Kelly) July 8, 2023