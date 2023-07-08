Lady, even if the bag *was* clearly name-tagged, the Secret Service is never giving it back.
Reporter: Can you just say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?
KJP: They were not here on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday so to ask that question is incredibly irresponsible.. pic.twitter.com/lZJ4mOfZRY
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2023
(Yeah, like you didn’t have the same thought. Although Barbie Jacket there doesn’t look like a coke user to me… my first thought was that one of the pressroom Kewl Kidz put her up to it, knowing she no doubt has a lifetime history of being pranked this way.)
The reason this is being reported on so thoroughly is because it actually belongs to a member of the White House press corps and they want it back https://t.co/5et3ExMDaI
— Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) July 5, 2023
Genuinely good news — at least a first step:
Maine's governor this week signed the nation's first law to partially decriminalize sex work — after a call from Gloria Steinem.
From the Post’s new Stern fellow – @alexandraheal https://t.co/zf2bEQy7QS
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) July 1, 2023
Been saying for a while that the ultimate problem at the NYT is that it’s run by the Sulzberger kid, & he’s an apolitical soft headed dolt. https://t.co/OAq9e0tPuu
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 6, 2023
I keep telling y'all, Republicans are imploding actively and all we have to do is keep trying to do good things.
This is why the ratfucker "don't vote Dem" accounts are out *A WHOLE-ASS YEAR BEFORE THE PRIMARIES*.https://t.co/tf7ggzIWsR
— Michael Paulauski (@mike10010100) July 6, 2023
Major Republican donors to the Arizona and Michigan Republican Parties, who have each donated tens of thousands of dollars to the parties over the last six years, have ceased supplying funding because of Republican leaders’ attempts to overturn 2020 election results, their support of losing candidates who tout Trump’s election conspiracy theories and what they consider extreme views on issues like abortion, six benefactors told Reuters. “I question whether the state party has the necessary expertise to spend the money well,” real estate mogul Ron Weiser, one of the Michigan party’s biggest donors and a former chair of the party, told the outlet.
Despite Republicans’ efforts to ramp up support in order to win back the battleground states that could determine whether they regain political power in the 2024 election, Arizona and Michigan’s parties have been bleeding money in recent years, according to the outlet’s review of financial filings and interviews with the donors and three election campaign experts. Arizona’s Republican Party on March 31 had less than $50,000 in cash reserves in its state and federal bank accounts to spend on overhead expenses, compared to the $770,000 it had at the same point four years ago. And as of March 31, the total in the Michigan party’s federal account amounted to $116,000, down from the nearly $867,000 it had two years ago. “They are effectively broke, and I don’t see the clouds parting and the sun coming out on their fundraising abilities,” Jason Roe, the former head of the Michigan GOP, told the outlet…
This is why Dems should be as liberal on immigration as they want.
The right is always going to shriek about foreign hordes “invading” and how the U.S. border with Mexico is a fiction which needs to be actualized as some cross between the Great Wall of China and a WWI trench. https://t.co/mOW4yO8WJq
— Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) July 7, 2023
An update on my query from yesterday’s Morning Open Thread:
‘Vague’ injunction on social media should be stayed, Justice Dept. says https://t.co/o0NKMwbexL
— Elizabeth Kelly (@Lizbeth27Kelly) July 8, 2023
… The government team asked for a stay to be granted by July 10 until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit rules on the Justice Department’s planned appeal of the injunction, or else that Doughty stay the order for a week to allow time for a faster emergency appeal.
The six-page motion argues that parts of the order contradict each other, such as a prohibition on some officials speaking publicly about false social media posts conflicting with a provision that nothing should stop officials from exercising their own right to free speech.
It also said that the government would suffer irreparable harm while the injunction remained in effect, while the plaintiffs were citing old conduct and would not.
“The potential breadth of the entities and employees covered by the injunction combined with the injunction’s sweeping substantive scope will chill a wide range of lawful government conduct relating to Defendants’ law enforcement responsibilities, obligations to protect the national security, and prerogative to speak on matters of public concern,” the Justice Department wrote.
On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the State Department had canceled a regular meeting with Facebook parent Meta to discuss foreign influence campaigns that both sides track. The State Department confirmed the cancellation Thursday.
