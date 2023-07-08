Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

This blog will pay for itself.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

A consequence of cucumbers

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Chaos Agents Everywhere

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Chaos Agents Everywhere

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , , ,

Lady, even if the bag *was* clearly name-tagged, the Secret Service is never giving it back.

(Yeah, like you didn’t have the same thought. Although Barbie Jacket there doesn’t look like a coke user to me… my first thought was that one of the pressroom Kewl Kidz put her up to it, knowing she no doubt has a lifetime history of being pranked this way.)

Genuinely good news — at least a first step:


Major Republican donors to the Arizona and Michigan Republican Parties, who have each donated tens of thousands of dollars to the parties over the last six years, have ceased supplying funding because of Republican leaders’ attempts to overturn 2020 election results, their support of losing candidates who tout Trump’s election conspiracy theories and what they consider extreme views on issues like abortion, six benefactors told Reuters. “I question whether the state party has the necessary expertise to spend the money well,” real estate mogul Ron Weiser, one of the Michigan party’s biggest donors and a former chair of the party, told the outlet.

Despite Republicans’ efforts to ramp up support in order to win back the battleground states that could determine whether they regain political power in the 2024 election, Arizona and Michigan’s parties have been bleeding money in recent years, according to the outlet’s review of financial filings and interviews with the donors and three election campaign experts. Arizona’s Republican Party on March 31 had less than $50,000 in cash reserves in its state and federal bank accounts to spend on overhead expenses, compared to the $770,000 it had at the same point four years ago. And as of March 31, the total in the Michigan party’s federal account amounted to $116,000, down from the nearly $867,000 it had two years ago. “They are effectively broke, and I don’t see the clouds parting and the sun coming out on their fundraising abilities,” Jason Roe, the former head of the Michigan GOP, told the outlet…

An update on my query from yesterday’s Morning Open Thread:

The government team asked for a stay to be granted by July 10 until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit rules on the Justice Department’s planned appeal of the injunction, or else that Doughty stay the order for a week to allow time for a faster emergency appeal.

The six-page motion argues that parts of the order contradict each other, such as a prohibition on some officials speaking publicly about false social media posts conflicting with a provision that nothing should stop officials from exercising their own right to free speech.

It also said that the government would suffer irreparable harm while the injunction remained in effect, while the plaintiffs were citing old conduct and would not.

“The potential breadth of the entities and employees covered by the injunction combined with the injunction’s sweeping substantive scope will chill a wide range of lawful government conduct relating to Defendants’ law enforcement responsibilities, obligations to protect the national security, and prerogative to speak on matters of public concern,” the Justice Department wrote.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the State Department had canceled a regular meeting with Facebook parent Meta to discuss foreign influence campaigns that both sides track. The State Department confirmed the cancellation Thursday.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.