How Do You Deal With This Level of Crazy

I had somehow missed this:

Trump said in multiple campaign videos that he would spearhead an effort to build Freedom Cities to “reopen the frontier, reignite American imagination, and give hundreds of thousands of young people and other people, all hardworking families, a new shot at home ownership and in fact, the American Dream.”

In his plan, the federal government would charter 10 new cities on federal land, awarding them to areas with the best development proposals. The former president said in a campaign video that the Freedom Cities would bring the return of US manufacturing, economic opportunity, new industries and affordable living.

In the March video, Trump added that the US under a second Trump administration would lead in efforts to “develop vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles for families and individuals,” not letting China lead “this revolution in air mobility.” The former president said these airborne vehicles would change commerce and bring wealth into rural communities.

I don’t even know where to fucking start…

Who would pay for it? Who would live there? How long does he think it would take to populate them? Does he think bubba is just gonna up and sell his doublewide in Shinnston and move to Trumptown, Texas? How would they be governed? Would they have to follow state building regulations? Is he just building the infrastructure (roads, electricity, water, sewage, natural gas), and then people would build the rest?

Cocaine is a helluva fucking drug.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Trump added that the US under a second Trump administration would lead in efforts to “develop vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles for families and individuals,” not letting China lead “this revolution in air mobility.

       

      Meet George Jetson…

    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      This would be forgotten before he took the oath of office (itself a huge joke: how do you administer an oath to someone who has not only shattered it into a zillion pieces already, but has built a campaign around pissing on the pieces?

      Or, if not forgotten outright, just another way to funnel tax money to himself and his friends.  Oh, and also an excuse to open federal land to resource extraction.

      Not a single habitable structure would ever be built.

    7. 7.

      lollipopguild

      TFG is also going to move all of the homeless people in the country out of the cities to Gov run camps in wilderness areas/govt land out west. Blink once and no more homeless people!

    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @lollipopguild:

      TFG is also going to move all of the homeless people in the country out of the cities to Gov run camps in wilderness areas/govt land out west. Blink once and no more homeless people!

      What happens when state governments refuse to comply in this hypothetical?

    14. 14.

      lollipopguild

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I think that his idea is that the camps will be built on Federal land plus think of all of the JOBS!  Tfg does not think anything thru. He does not need to , his cult worshipers will think he is  the smartest person ever!

    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      It’s Trumposanti, a megatrumpture arcology that makes ceramic bells shaped like Ivanka’s ass!

