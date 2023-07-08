if the strategy to introduce your candidate to voters is to hide the candidate from the voters, you might have a really shitty candidate https://t.co/fUNK2P09wZ — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) July 5, 2023

… DeSantis has been on the campaign trail since May and so far, his poll numbers have not been going in the right direction. We’re still more than six months away from the primary season. One political expert told 8 On Your Side that things can certainly change — if the campaign’s tactic does… Tara Newsom is a political analyst. She said DeSantis is not connecting with voters. “It looks like voters are starting to really get to know him and the more they get to know him, his narrative is a lot different than the man,” Newsom said. “Gov. DeSantis cannot get within striking reach of Donald Trump and every time he makes a campaign stop, voters seem to step back.”…

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag – “Ron DeSantis Is One Step From Disaster”

If you talk to just about anyone in Republican politics who is not already firmly in the camp of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, you get the sense the man who once inspired comparisons to the triumphant authoritarian Viktor Orban is teetering on the edge of political disaster. Yes, he has tons of money that he’s spending with abandon on Ted Cruz–style field operations in the early states. Yes, he’s finished second and never lower than that in every public poll of the 2024 GOP contest, both nationally and in the states. And yes, having positioned himself as a less erratic and more effective version of the 45th president, he would be the obvious beneficiary of any hypothetical collapse in Donald Trump’s support. But the fact remains that DeSantis is no closer to the presidential nomination than he was a year ago…

Trump’s lead over DeSantis in the RCP national polling averages is now 32 points (Trump is at 53 percent; DeSantis is at 21 percent). Worse yet for RDS, he has failed to chase off rivals for the limited non-Trump vote; instead, a massive field has assembled, with every single candidate clearly calculating that DeSantis will stumble and fall. And in the shadowy precincts of GOP donors and validators, the DeSantis campaign is constantly being watched closely and found lacking in some respect or other. Their dismay is clearly reflected in a new assessment from the New York Times: Mr. DeSantis, who has not shown that he is a natural campaigner, has failed to take off in the polls, and his carefully choreographed public events have offered few headline-generating moments, as his campaign, until recently, has worked to shield him from potentially awkward unscripted interactions with voters and the news media. Still, the Floridian soldiers on, having made the strategic decision to run to Trump’s right while still claiming (without much evidence other than his now-distant 2022 reelection) superior electability. If he can get through the next few months unscathed, he’ll have a chance to show that all his planning and expensive investments in campaign infrastructure can pay off. But there are several possible developments in the campaign that could send the DeSantis operation into a deadly free fall if he mishandles them…

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blamed members of media outlets for his sagging poll numbers that have him far behind former President Trump for the lead for the 2024 Republican nomination. https://t.co/Eu6D5iKOWV — The Hill (@thehill) July 7, 2023



Desatan is killing Florida https://t.co/SZOtzLQkz6 — Steve Weinstein (@steveweinstein) July 8, 2023



From Raw Story, “Experts panic over Florida tourism as major conventions flee state’s ‘unfriendly political environment'”:

… More than half a dozen planned conventions in Broward County, which encompasses the Fort Lauderdale area, have been scrapped in recent months, according to a list drawn up by the county’s tourism promotion group Visit Lauderdale and reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “We lost this program due to political climate,” Visit Lauderdale notes on a decision by the Supreme Council of America Inc., Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite Masons to cancel its meeting, planned for August next year. It also canceled 855 hotel rooms Thousands of dollars are also being lost by restaurants and attractions by visitors going elsewhere. “We were so close on this one,” read another note on the cancellation of the 2024 National Family and Community Engagement and Community Schools Conference – it also pulled out of more than 2,000 hotel rooms… The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association had planned a 3,000-person conference in 2026 but is instead headed to Milwaukee. In a note to Visit Lauderdale, it’s spokesperson Beth Miller cited the “unfriendly political environment in Florida.” “This would otherwise be such a fabulous destination for the group. I sure hope things become less polarizing soon,” she said…

Ron DeSantis doing his best to realize Florida’s reputation as the northernmost of Latin America’s banana republics. https://t.co/FFva1Cilcy — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) July 7, 2023



Trigger warning for academics, not to mention those with friends & relatives in Florida: This is actually a really dispiriting story…

… The Tampa Bay Times reviewed records showing an upward tick in staff departures at some of Florida’s largest universities. And, as the Board of Governors discovered this spring, doubts about the state’s academic workplace are spreading fast. Matthew Lata, a music professor at Florida State University, told board members that candidates were turning down positions in his college “because of the perceived anti-higher education atmosphere in the state.” Talk of the phenomenon is everywhere, he said. “More and more often we are hearing ‘Florida? Not Florida. Not now. Not yet.’”…

