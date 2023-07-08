Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

We still have time to mess this up!

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

In my day, never was longer.

Come on, man.

Republicans in disarray!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

This really is a full service blog.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread

I was going to go to a preserve this morning to look for Florida Scrub Jays, but it was intermittently rainy — sudden heavy, blinding downpours — and I didn’t feel like driving in that, so I stayed home and watched the waterbirds instead, including Roseate Spoonbills:

Also, a public service announcement for y’all: Avoid Maureen Dowd’s latest column in The Times. It features one of her dimwit sibling’s opinion on what Joe Biden should do about a family matter that’s really nobody else’s damn business.

Like Tom Friedman and the homespun “wisdom” of innumerable taxi drivers, Dowd conjures up opinions from Repub siblings to give voice to dumb, gossipy shit that maybe even she dimly senses is beneath the notice of a long-tenured columnist at the Paper of Record.™️

Dowd has been unoriginal, cloying, snipey and tedious for so long that I can’t remember if she was ever anything else, but this is a new low, even for her. Zero stars!

Open thread.

PS: I originally titled this post “Sunday Afternoon Open Thread” but caught it before publishing. This day feels like a Sunday for some reason, but I am overjoyed to recall that another entire day of glorious indolence stretches out before me. Woohoo!

    1. 1.

      Baud

      This day feels like a Sunday for some reason

      Same. Although that’s because I took yesterday off for a family event.

