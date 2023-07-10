bro no one outside your weird fucking country even gets what the perceived slight is here https://t.co/FZakV9kotP — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) July 10, 2023

Not sure I see the problem, myself — not paying enough attention to King Charles here?

official response from the dark brandon department of state https://t.co/HRejGmRJH5 pic.twitter.com/j6H3Ml7GUs — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 10, 2023

americans do not bow to kings. you may recall that we killed a bunch of you over this idea. — rev. howard arson (@revhowardarson) July 10, 2023

And then there’s this clip, from our side of the water…

Governor Katie Hobbs to Gateway Pundit reporter chasing her and asking election denier questions: “Give it a fucking rest, Jordan. I’m at the gym.” pic.twitter.com/lagV65Z1e9 — PatriotTakes ???? (@patriottakes) July 7, 2023

“Reporter” Jordan Conradson, who was charged with domestic violence and harassment. This tracks. https://t.co/vWxDxVlp1I — Meacham (@MeachamDr) July 7, 2023



When you work for The Dumbest Man on the Internet, no point in trying for subtlety…