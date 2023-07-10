Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Monday Evening Open Thread: Perceptions Differ!

Monday Evening Open Thread: Perceptions Differ!

Not sure I see the problem, myself — not paying enough attention to King Charles here?

And then there’s this clip, from our side of the water…


When you work for The Dumbest Man on the Internet, no point in trying for subtlety…

    55Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Eh.  They remember all the shrieking over TFG walking in front of QE2.

      Got to say, I was a tad surprised at Biden out in front.  Side by side is good.  But maybe then KC3 would look short.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      americans do not bow to kings. you may recall that we killed a bunch of you over this idea.

      LMAO!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      Why aren’t they scrutinizing Charles for subliminal messages in his tie pin or cufflinks?  I did love QE2’s messaging via brooch.

      ETA: Brooch, not broach. Before Subaru Diane throws a scone at me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jay C

      SRSLY: I don’t see what the “slight” is here: Biden walking in front of C3? Presumably, somebody (like a Protocol Officer) figured out who was going to walk where, and (unlike his predecessor), I’m sure Joe would take care to listen…

      ADD: IIRC, Trump got (rightly) reamed for simply barging ahead and bigfooting Queen Elizabeth – not the case here at all.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ihop

      Oh for fucks sake, I do hope Biden was telling that worthless old Jimmy Saville covering fop to get bent.

      Fully lapsed Irish catholic here; fuck the entire fucking British royal family, and most especially chuckles.

      Ihop plus a bunch.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      I mean, I doubt Charles started out in front and Biden clotheslined him and yanked him back so he could go first. If Charles et al were so concerned about protocol, they would’ve made sure to send Biden down the line second. When TFG did this, it was in front of a tiny woman, and it was clear he was purposely trying to shove his wide load to the front, like he did with that group of world leaders.

      Since it’s an OT: I set up one of those Facebook birthday fundraisers, because they always bug you to do it, and yet they don’t show the posts to anyone, so I don’t know what the damn point is. If any jackals are on FB and feel so inclined to kick in a few bucks for the National Center for Transgender Equality, that would be lovely.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      To his credit, C3 and/or the palace spokespeople immediately threw cold water on the notion that it was improper for Biden to pat C3 on the back or walk in front. They said the former was a warm gesture and the latter the correct protocol under those circumstances.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      SFAIK (remembering when TFG did so), walking in front of the monarch actually is a violation of protocol.

      Seems odd for Biden to do that, since he’s an old hand at meeting-greeting foreign leaders.  OTOH, it’s hardly earth-shaking

      ETA: And Betty Cracker has corrected me: not a violation of protocol.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tony Jay

      Could not give the slightest whiff of a dusty fuck about what Far-Right no-mark fashithead Paul Golding thinks about anything.

      When you’re the ‘leader’ of a group (Britain First) so far to the Right that you can’t even make it as a Tory MP or an advisor to Nu-Labour, that’s a sign that no one should give two fucks about anything you do, think or say. You’ve already said everything, and it’s a nice, concise “I am a racist gobshite, ignore me.”

      That said, “our king” gets an extra loud Go Fuck Yourself just for being so tone deaf. Stupid arse monarchists can go blow a manatee with that nonsense.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      piratedan

      @Danielx: yeah he’s STILL arguing the issue regarding ballot reconciliation signatures on curated ballots… the same song and dance that Ms. Lake has taken to court multiple times in multiple venues and is still batting 0 for every damn time.

      so… bad faith gotcha stuff attempting to elicit a response on something that courts have already found to be bullshit.  Hobbs was transparent enough during each and every lawsuit, providing dotted i’s and crossed t’s to pass muster with the oh-so-liberal AZ state courts.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      eclare

      @satby:

      I had an issue with TFG doing it, as clearly QE2 kept trying to pass him.  But it looks like Charles is ok with it, so who knows?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Not gonna link or use up one of my gift links, but earlier today FTFNYT ran one of the stupider articles I’ve ever seen, listing some of the things Biden and King Charles have in common:

      1. They’re both old.

      2. They’ve both waited all their lives to get their current jobs, which they got once they were old.

      3. Neither of them likes their assigned official housing. King Charles goes home to Clarence House, or out to Windsor, whenever he can, while Joe “flees” the White House for “one of his homes” every weekend. This is to be expected of old people.

      4. They’re both concerned about climate change and the environment, unusually so for such old men.

      5. They both have embarrassing and problematic second sons. Such a burden for fathers no longer in the first bloom of youth.

      6. Also, they’re both old.

       

      Pretty sure I saw the name “Glenn Thrush” as one of the bylines, but I’m not going back to check.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      Instead of harassing Governor Hobbs at the gym, Conradson should be working out. He was running out of breath towards the end of that clip.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      geg6

      Fuck British royals.  I could not care less about their entitled feelings, especially not for that foppish dimwit Chuckles III. The UK would be better off if they decided to deal with him the way they did Chuckles I.

      And I now adore Katie Hobbs.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Just to get in my $0.02 (that’s $0.53 after inflation adjustment), King Charles doesn’t have an embarrassing and problematic second son.  He has an embarrassing and problematic family, and his second son has dropped out because they didn’t appreciate him calling them on their bullshit.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      Just to clarify, the Paul Golding they’re responding to in those tweets isn’t a politician or a pundit or a commentator or any of those things. He’s a bona fide actual white power fascist knobhead who ‘leads’ a group of grunting thugs descended from the old National Front skinheads of the 80s.

      He’s about as relevant as Lars Ulrich’s drumming and should be run over by an ice-cream van or ignored, whichever takes less effort.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      @eclare: Source is Vanity Fair, which has an odd obsession with royalty for an American pub:

      According to a palace source, the King was unbothered by the president walking ahead of him during the inspection of the guard of honor. “Contrary to some reports, that is, in fact, correct protocol,” said the palace aide who confirmed that Charles was entirely happy with Biden taking hold of his arm. “The king is entirely comfortable with that kind of contact, and what a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations,” said the source.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Roger Moore

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      The “missing” Hunter Biden witness the GOP was promising for a while there was just charged by the DOJ with being a Chinese spy.

      Obviously, the Biden DOJ is circling the wagons and desperately flailing around to find an excuse to ignore the proof of Biden’s criminality. /MAGA

      Reply
    43. 43.

      cain

      Of all the countries to offend, the colonial former who has fucked up most of the world is the least. I Of course North Korea will always win in terms countries I don’t mind offending.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Pretty sure I saw the name “Glenn Thrush” as one of the bylines, but I’m not going back to check.

      Yeah, so I went back to check. Glenn Thrush bylines a totally unrelated FTFNYT piece. My apologies.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Baud:

      The NYT (and the LA Times, I believe) have cut their sports sections. NYT will use The Athletic, which they own. It’s a huge mistake and terrible decision.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mike in NC

      Many of us were worried that Fat Bastard was going to expose himself to QE2 when he was in London. Apparently he didn’t, but the buffoon still looked like 10 pounds of shit in a 5 pound bag wearing that ill-fitting tuxedo.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      Speaking of weird timelines, via Mastodon

      Twitter Beats Out Threads for Coveted Taliban Leader Endorsement

      The fundamentalist group thinks Meta’s content policy, which includes a ban on support or praise for terrorist or hate groups, is “intolerant”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ohio Mom

      @Betty Cracker: If you look at the King, he’s not at all annoyed — the Queen looked quite irritated at Trump when he pushed past her. I am just going to assume I this is part of Charles’ effort to modernize the monarchy.

      I wish him all the luck in this pointless endeavor.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      bbleh

      @Jay C@Betty Cracker@eclare: I saw it, thought of TFG, and then immediately thought ,nah, Chuck told Joe “after you,” Joe said “y’sure?” Chuck said some royal version of “yes” and off they went.

      At least he wasn’t wearing a tan suit.

      @Gin & Tonic: yes, often in the mouth/nose/throat, and then often in people who are … really unwell.  Also icky.

      Reply

