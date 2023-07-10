bro no one outside your weird fucking country even gets what the perceived slight is here https://t.co/FZakV9kotP
— William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) July 10, 2023
Not sure I see the problem, myself — not paying enough attention to King Charles here?
official response from the dark brandon department of state https://t.co/HRejGmRJH5 pic.twitter.com/j6H3Ml7GUs
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 10, 2023
americans do not bow to kings. you may recall that we killed a bunch of you over this idea.
— rev. howard arson (@revhowardarson) July 10, 2023
And then there’s this clip, from our side of the water…
Governor Katie Hobbs to Gateway Pundit reporter chasing her and asking election denier questions: “Give it a fucking rest, Jordan. I’m at the gym.” pic.twitter.com/lagV65Z1e9
— PatriotTakes ???? (@patriottakes) July 7, 2023
“Reporter” Jordan Conradson, who was charged with domestic violence and harassment. This tracks. https://t.co/vWxDxVlp1I
— Meacham (@MeachamDr) July 7, 2023
When you work for The Dumbest Man on the Internet, no point in trying for subtlety…
If you ever needed anymore proof of the lack of good faith of the Gateway pundit then look here. In April Jordan Conradson was calling a local reporter doing a door knock a "stalker" but is now following the Governor at the gym. pic.twitter.com/n0Cc0Tfnw9
— Jerod MacDonald-Evoy (@JerodMacEvoy) July 7, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings