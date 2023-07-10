On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Happy Monday. We have a great week ahead! Today we are back in Serengeti with Albatrossity, and then continue on from there with Uncle Eb, slightly out of order as I published #5 after #3. Just trying to see if anyone was paying attention. (Yeah, I’ll go with that.) We visit a lovely state park with frosty, and start what looks to be a fun trip to Italy with Elma. On Friday we are treated to photos from the land of fire and ice, gorgeous as always from Christopher Matthews.

Albatrossity

On our third day in Serengeti National Park we did the regular all-day game drive, then headed to another tent camp at Semutu; here’s a link with a pin placed on the tent that I occupied for the next two nights. This was close to a small river, and seemed to be a prime wildlife viewing area. A pride of lions was hanging out nearby, and Cape Buffalo tracks and dung were quite obvious along the pathways! More about that later.