Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Bark louder, little dog.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Second rate reporter says what?

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Cole is on a roll !

Battle won, war still ongoing.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Pre-Dawn Darkness Open Thread

Pre-Dawn Darkness Open Thread

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

Rolling Stone has a couple of uplifting stories about Repubs in disarray. First, a report from Michigan, where Repubs are stumbling around in a rage-fog after losing the statehouse for the first time in several decades:

James Chapman, a Republican from Wayne County, told the paper he traveled to the city of Clare to join the party meeting at the Doherty Hotel. But the meeting was reserved for members of the state committee. So Chapman said that he and others gathered outside the meeting location and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. He also said that he attempted to open a door to the meeting room by jiggling the doorknob.

Mark DeYoung, who chairs the Clare County Republican Party, said he heard Chapman’s attempt to enter the room and opened the door after seeing someone flip him the bird through a window. “He kicked me in my balls as soon as I opened the door,” DeYoung said of Chapman, speaking to The Detroit News by phone from the emergency room.

The recipient of the swift kick to the stones is pressing charges. Rolling Stone noted that this isn’t even the first time Michigan Repubs got physical with each other this year.

Kalamazoo Republican Party Chair Kelly Sackett and Macomb County GOP Secretary Melissa Pehlis engaged in what appears to be a drunken slap-fight at a party event a few months ago.

Thanks to valued commenter twbrandt for flagging the latest MI GOP beclowning in an earlier thread.

Next up in Rolling Stone, even Maria Bartiromo of Fox News wants answers about the flailing DeSantis campaign. A tireless Repub fluffer and reliable pitcher of the softest of softballs, Bartiromo confronted the candidate directly on her program yesterday:

“You’ve done a great job pushing back against woke. We know that,” Fox News host Maria Bartiromo said to DeSantis during Sunday Morning Futures. “But I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign. There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year, but here’s this weekend’s headline from Politico Playbook: ‘Failure to launch. Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign to topple Donald Trump has stalled. “We are way behind,” says a top DeSantis PAC official, sounding the alarm.’ What happened?”

DeSantis promptly bit the hand that fed him, blaming the “corporate media” that built him up for the precipitous polling decline that not-coincidentally commenced when the candidate started interacting directly with voters. Then, in a head-scratching non sequitur, DeSantis criticized Donald Trump for standing by as president while his own government agencies were “colluding with big tech.”

Wait, what? Oh well. At least no Repub got kicked in the junk on Fox News. (Yet.)

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.