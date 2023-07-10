Rolling Stone has a couple of uplifting stories about Repubs in disarray. First, a report from Michigan, where Repubs are stumbling around in a rage-fog after losing the statehouse for the first time in several decades:

James Chapman, a Republican from Wayne County, told the paper he traveled to the city of Clare to join the party meeting at the Doherty Hotel. But the meeting was reserved for members of the state committee. So Chapman said that he and others gathered outside the meeting location and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. He also said that he attempted to open a door to the meeting room by jiggling the doorknob. Mark DeYoung, who chairs the Clare County Republican Party, said he heard Chapman’s attempt to enter the room and opened the door after seeing someone flip him the bird through a window. “He kicked me in my balls as soon as I opened the door,” DeYoung said of Chapman, speaking to The Detroit News by phone from the emergency room.

The recipient of the swift kick to the stones is pressing charges. Rolling Stone noted that this isn’t even the first time Michigan Repubs got physical with each other this year.

Kalamazoo Republican Party Chair Kelly Sackett and Macomb County GOP Secretary Melissa Pehlis engaged in what appears to be a drunken slap-fight at a party event a few months ago.

Thanks to valued commenter twbrandt for flagging the latest MI GOP beclowning in an earlier thread.

Next up in Rolling Stone, even Maria Bartiromo of Fox News wants answers about the flailing DeSantis campaign. A tireless Repub fluffer and reliable pitcher of the softest of softballs, Bartiromo confronted the candidate directly on her program yesterday:

“You’ve done a great job pushing back against woke. We know that,” Fox News host Maria Bartiromo said to DeSantis during Sunday Morning Futures. “But I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign. There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year, but here’s this weekend’s headline from Politico Playbook: ‘Failure to launch. Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign to topple Donald Trump has stalled. “We are way behind,” says a top DeSantis PAC official, sounding the alarm.’ What happened?”

DeSantis promptly bit the hand that fed him, blaming the “corporate media” that built him up for the precipitous polling decline that not-coincidentally commenced when the candidate started interacting directly with voters. Then, in a head-scratching non sequitur, DeSantis criticized Donald Trump for standing by as president while his own government agencies were “colluding with big tech.”

Wait, what? Oh well. At least no Repub got kicked in the junk on Fox News. (Yet.)

