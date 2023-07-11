So many documentaries from the previous thread- many of which I have not seen before. I was a little surprised that no one mentioned Koyaanisqatsi.

Regardless, I took all your suggestions into account, and am currently watching… Extraction II with Chris Hemsworth on Netflix.

I have always identified as a straight male, so I don’t know where on the straight to gay continuum this is, but I don’t want to fuck Chris Hemsworth, but if he wanted to hug me and tell me everything is going to be ok I would not decline.

I’ll leave you with that thought.