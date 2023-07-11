Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Documentary Update

Documentary Update

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

So many documentaries from the previous thread- many of which I have not seen before. I was a little surprised that no one mentioned Koyaanisqatsi.

Regardless, I took all your suggestions into account, and am currently watching… Extraction II with Chris Hemsworth on Netflix.

I have always identified as a straight male, so I don’t know where on the straight to gay continuum this is, but I don’t want to fuck Chris Hemsworth, but if he wanted to hug me and tell me everything is going to be ok I would not decline.

I’ll leave you with that thought.

  • HumboldtBlue
  • NotMax
  • Steeplejack
  • sukabi
  • way2blue

    5Comments

      way2blue

      Late to  the party.  But.

      The Rider [not a documentary, but could be] from Roger Egbert »

      “The Rider,” is the kind of rare work that seems to attain greatness through an almost alchemical fusion of nominal opposites. An account of rodeo riders on a South Dakota reservation, it is so fact-based that it almost qualifies as a documentary. Yet the film’s style, its sense of light and landscape and mood, simultaneously give it the mesmerizing force of the most confident cinematic poetry.

       

      Merchants of  Doubt from Wikipedia »

      …  inspired by the 2010 book of the same name by Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway. The film traces the use of public relations tactics that were originally developed by the tobacco industry to protect their business from research indicating health risks from smoking. The most prominent of these tactics is the cultivation of scientists and others who successfully cast doubt on the scientific results. Using a professional magician, the film explores the analogy between these tactics and the methods used by magicians to distract their audiences from observing how illusions are performed.

      Reply

