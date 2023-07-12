Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

frosty

We stopped here on our way across the state to St. Augustine. There were a couple of drenching days of rain, and not a lot to see nearby, so we stayed at the campsite (and inside the trailer as a matter of fact) for most of our time here. I got out for a run along the river one morning and that’s the source of the pictures below.

On The Road - frosty - Suwanee River State Park 4

Suwanee River

On The Road - frosty - Suwanee River State Park 3

Suwanee River

On The Road - frosty - Cedar Key, Old Florida 8

Suwanee River

On The Road - frosty - Suwanee River State Park 2

This was Balanced Rock, in 2015 it became Unbalanced Rock.

On The Road - frosty - Suwanee River State Park 1

This explains how the rock lost its balance.

On The Road - frosty - Suwanee River State Park

Flood stages. Each band shows high water for a particular year. The highest is 68.10 ft above sea level in 1948. The Suwanee is a free-flowing river here, with no dams or levees upstream.

  eclare
  HinTN
  raven

      HinTN

      Erosion created Balance Rock and erosion caused its demise.

      A lesson for our time, DON’T fuck with Mother Nature!

      Lovely photos of a seemingly tranquil place.

