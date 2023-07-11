Doug Burgum is going all in on the gift-card giveaway idea that @kylewilsontharp first spotted. Promising $20 gift cards for everyone who gives $1. Says something about the cost-per-acquisition for GOP donors online these days. https://t.co/rsuTp6jpEC — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 10, 2023

If he puts in $10,000,000 & he gets 50,000 to put in $1 each his average donation will be only $200. Man of the people with a campaign powered by small donors! https://t.co/Q9BQYiDShd — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 10, 2023

Do Visa and Mastercard then get users’ financial info? These financial institution “gift cards” often have sneaky fees and other strings attached. Did the campaign already deposit $ with the cc companies? I have questions. @CFPB @SenWarren @SenSherrodBrown pic.twitter.com/pADjc8OfOi — scotch scoville (@scovilleunits) July 10, 2023

Prediction: unless the GOP lowers the number of donors needed to qualify for the debates, only Trump, Burgum, & maybe DeSantis will be on the stage. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 10, 2023





Or then again…

Republican MLM presidential campaign, it’s beautiful https://t.co/V0MBMjaZ7A — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) July 10, 2023





But wait! Governor DeSaster has a bold new strategy!!!…

Count on the FTFNYTimes to frantically fluff the establishment ‘contender’ — “DeSantis’s Striking, Risky Strategy: Not Trying to Trick Small Donors”:

… No phony deadlines, Mr. DeSantis has promised donors. No wildly implausible pledges that sizable contributions will be matched by committees affiliated with the campaign. And no tricking donors into recurring donations. This strategy is one of the subtle ways Mr. DeSantis’s team is trying to contrast him with Mr. Trump, who has often cajoled, guilt-tripped and occasionally misled small donors. Although his campaign has not directly called out Mr. Trump’s methods, on the day Mr. DeSantis declared he would run for president, his website prominently vowed to eschew “smoke and mirrors,” “fake matches” and “lies” in its fund-raising… So far, it’s difficult to tell if Mr. DeSantis’s approach is working. His fund-raising slowed after his campaign began in late May, and campaign officials did not provide figures that would have shed light on its success with small donors. The battle to raise money from average Americans may seem quaint in the era of billionaires and super PACs, which have taken on outsize roles in U.S. elections. But straight campaign cash is still, in many ways, the lifeblood of a campaign, and a powerful measure of the strength of a candidate. For example, G.O.P. presidential contenders must reach a threshold of individual donors set by the Republican National Committee to qualify for the debate stage, a bar that is already causing some candidates to engage in gimmicky contortions… Mr. DeSantis’s advisers argue that being more transparent with donors could be a long-term way for Republicans to counter the clear advantage Democrats have built up in internet fund-raising, largely thanks to their online platform ActBlue, founded in 2004. A Republican alternative, WinRed, didn’t get off the ground until 15 years later. A greater share of Democrats than Republicans said they had donated to a political campaign in the last two years, according to a recent NBC News poll, meaning the G.O.P. has a less robust pool of donors to draw from…

(Took the RNC 15 years to grok the concepts of ‘ethical’ and ‘cooperative’, and their potential donors are still having some problems doing so.)

… The campaign did not respond to a question about how many small donors had contributed so far. It had set a goal of recruiting 100,000 donors by July 1, but as of late June, the wall had only about 50,000 names, according to a fund-raising email. And although Mr. DeSantis’s team has pledged to act transparently when it comes to small donors, senior aides in the governor’s office have faced accusations that they inappropriately pressured lobbyists into donating to his campaign…

Baby steps, people!