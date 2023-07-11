Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Primaries Open Thread: Money, Money, Money, Money

Or then again…


 
But wait! Governor DeSaster has a bold new strategy!!!

Count on the FTFNYTimes to frantically fluff the establishment ‘contender’ — “DeSantis’s Striking, Risky Strategy: Not Trying to Trick Small Donors”:

No phony deadlines, Mr. DeSantis has promised donors. No wildly implausible pledges that sizable contributions will be matched by committees affiliated with the campaign. And no tricking donors into recurring donations.

This strategy is one of the subtle ways Mr. DeSantis’s team is trying to contrast him with Mr. Trump, who has often cajoled, guilt-tripped and occasionally misled small donors. Although his campaign has not directly called out Mr. Trump’s methods, on the day Mr. DeSantis declared he would run for president, his website prominently vowed to eschew “smoke and mirrors,” “fake matches” and “lies” in its fund-raising…

So far, it’s difficult to tell if Mr. DeSantis’s approach is working. His fund-raising slowed after his campaign began in late May, and campaign officials did not provide figures that would have shed light on its success with small donors.

The battle to raise money from average Americans may seem quaint in the era of billionaires and super PACs, which have taken on outsize roles in U.S. elections. But straight campaign cash is still, in many ways, the lifeblood of a campaign, and a powerful measure of the strength of a candidate. For example, G.O.P. presidential contenders must reach a threshold of individual donors set by the Republican National Committee to qualify for the debate stage, a bar that is already causing some candidates to engage in gimmicky contortions

Mr. DeSantis’s advisers argue that being more transparent with donors could be a long-term way for Republicans to counter the clear advantage Democrats have built up in internet fund-raising, largely thanks to their online platform ActBlue, founded in 2004. A Republican alternative, WinRed, didn’t get off the ground until 15 years later. A greater share of Democrats than Republicans said they had donated to a political campaign in the last two years, according to a recent NBC News poll, meaning the G.O.P. has a less robust pool of donors to draw from…

(Took the RNC 15 years to grok the concepts of ‘ethical’ and ‘cooperative’, and their potential donors are still having some problems doing so.)

… The campaign did not respond to a question about how many small donors had contributed so far. It had set a goal of recruiting 100,000 donors by July 1, but as of late June, the wall had only about 50,000 names, according to a fund-raising email.

And although Mr. DeSantis’s team has pledged to act transparently when it comes to small donors, senior aides in the governor’s office have faced accusations that they inappropriately pressured lobbyists into donating to his campaign…

Baby steps, people!

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      Kay

      We need them all on the stage

      Bloody, protracted and messy is our goal

      LOTTA hurt feelings and grudges at the end

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kay

      I might watch just to see weird anti social DeSantis

      i hope he does the laugh where he opens his mouth wide but his eyes stay dead!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JWR

      I saw a bit of Chuck Todd’s interview of ND governor Buford, (or whatever his name is), and boy, is that one weird dude. First, he says he’s not the culture warrior type, then immediately starts in with the culture warrior BS. He said he supported the Infrastructure bill, but wished it wasn’t piled so high with “ideology”. (“You have to have unions, you have to hire x number and type of people”, and etc.) Just weird.

      Plus he looks a lot like Bert from Bert & Ernie, and the upper half of his face looks frozen. It just don’t move.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      I had to google Doug Burgam.  I take it this bozo is running a delusional campaign for the Repub nomination?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      @Kay:

      I might watch just to see weird anti social DeSantis.

      I am torn. I can’t stand either Trump or DeSantis, but I think that if he comes across as super creepy, he may collapse his campaign all by himself.

      All GOP candidates should be asked if they are prepared to steal the election,  if they believe that they can declassify documents by thinking it, and if they believe the president is above the law.

      They also should be asked how they will handle the next pandemic and how many deaths are acceptable.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m really looking forward to that first debate.  It’s gonna be all kinds of looney tunes.  I should probably stock up on grain alcohol and LSD just to make it more fun.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      @JWR: he does look like Bert which might end up being one of  his biggest liabilities. They had a long interview with Burgum on Sirius. I didn’t listen to the whole thing but  with what I did hear he sounded like he was where he needed to be.   He’s a dark horse candidate and I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up as a Veep or main candidate if TFG ends up imploding. I can see the true non-trumper GOPrs  and the midwest/rocky mtn/plains states ‘will vote for TFG but would rather vote for somebody else’ coalescing around this guy.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      @Alison Rose: its just a means to an end. He wants his 50000 small $$ donations so that he can get on that debate stage. Don’t forget Dubbya framed $100 checks   as economic relief as well when he was giving high earners big $$$ tax cuts.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      randy khan

      I seem to recall that Trump has said he will pass on the first debate.  And it kind of makes sense – being on stage among the obvious also-rans with Trump nowhere to be seen probably would not be a good look for DeSantis.

      Reply

