I just want to make one quick note of clarification from last night’s post. I’m not, and neither as far as I know are any of Ukraine’s senior leadership, calling for them to be immediately admitted to NATO. What the Ukrainians wanted out of the communique was an unequivocal statement that once the war was over, once they had fought off Russia’s genocidal re-invasion, then they would be admitted to Ukraine. No unnecessary delays or hoops to jump through.

Now all of that said, something very clearly was communicated behind close doors between yesterday afternoon and this morning as there has been a major tonal shift on all sides. I don’t think that undoes the damage done over the past several days, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

For the first time since independence, we have formed the foundation of security for Ukraine on its way to NATO – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! We are returning home with a good result for our country, and very importantly, for our warriors. A good reinforcement with weapons. This includes air defense, missiles, armored vehicles and artillery. It is very important: for the first time since independence, we have formed a security foundation for Ukraine on its way to NATO. These are concrete security guarantees that are confirmed by the top 7 democracies in the world. Never before have we had such a security foundation, and this is the level of the G7. On this foundation, we will build a new, legally binding architecture of bilateral security treaties with the most powerful countries. Very importantly, during these two days of the Summit, we have put to rest any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine will be in NATO. It will! For the first time, not only do all Allies agree on this, but a significant majority in the Alliance is vigorously pushing for it. Never before have the words “you are equal among equals” for Ukraine from other NATO members sounded truly meaningful. Now everyone understands that this is a fact. Equal among equals. And we will definitely reaffirm this fact with our victory. And with our accession to NATO. Previously, Russia’s rulers wanted to have their own fence in front of NATO’s door. We have left this Russian ambition on the margins of European history – behind the fence of our unity in Europe and, more broadly, in the free world. I am grateful to all those who have worked for unity in Vilnius now! I thank Mr. President Biden and the whole of America for showing that global freedom really does rely on American leadership. We are equally committed to a robust defense of freedom and work together with America to achieve this. I thank Lithuania for organizing this Summit, it is truly historic for all of us… The countdown to a new security. Thank you for every Ukrainian flag on Lithuanian streets – and there were really many flags. And thank you, Vilnius, for the emotions! It is important that Lithuania, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Albania, Iceland, and representatives of other countries emphasized that Russia and Russian war criminals must be punished fairly for what they have done against Ukraine. Aggression must be punished. I am grateful to the countries and leaders who are preparing to start training our pilots on F16 jets in a few weeks… I thank the Netherlands! Thank you for your extremely important leadership in Europe. Denmark, thank you! Thank you for your very specific support! The United Kingdom… Rishi, Mr. Prime Minister, I thank you for your help and for stating that we have to take the next step at the next NATO Summit. Ukraine is already among the equals in the Alliance and should be a real part of the Alliance. France and Mr. President Macron… I thank you for your readiness to do everything necessary to liberate our entire territory from the occupiers. Thank you for supporting, together with America and Germany, the long-term programs of our common strength. Olaf, Mr. Chancellor, it is very important to see Germany among our allies. All Ukrainians are grateful to you for the additional Patriots and missiles for them. This is the defense of life, and Germany has already saved thousands of lives. I thank you for your willingness to support us until we defeat the Russian terror. Italy… I am grateful to the Italians, personally to Prime Minister Meloni, for the principled position. Every Ukrainian family has something to thank Italian security assistance for. There will be a new security package. And it is very important that Italy fully supports the Peace Formula. Canada… Mr. Prime Minister Trudeau said that Canada will do everything to ensure that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is achieved as soon as possible. Thank you! Poland’s principled position… That our membership in the Alliance is not only our security, it is the security of our entire region, at least. And it is very important that Poland supports Ukraine on its way to the Alliance – strongly, vigorously. Thank you! Mr. President Erdoğan and Türkiye… He said today that he really sees Ukraine moving closer to membership in the Alliance. This means a lot. I thank you! Thank you also for the principled defense of security in the Black Sea… Türkiye is doing historic things for all of us. President Erdoğan and the Prime Minister of Norway spoke today about reconstruction… The clarity of the partners’ commitments is extremely important. Thank you for that! I thank Norway for its tangible leadership, for all the support that has already been provided… Now there is Norway’s readiness to join the G7 in guaranteeing security for Ukraine on its way to NATO as well. I am very grateful! Portugal, Sweden, and the Netherlands also expressed their readiness to join the security guarantees for Ukraine… Thank you! We will make this system truly extensive and effective. Mr. President of Romania… Thank you for your work on the pilot training hub. Thank you for supporting our cooperation on the Danube and in the Black Sea. Thank you for your extremely kind and honorable words about our warriors and the entire Ukrainian people. Greece is also joining the long-term support of Ukraine. I am grateful for this! Montenegro, thank you for choosing security and freedom for all in Europe, thank you for your defense support! Spain will continue and increase the treatment and rehabilitation programs for our warriors and veterans. I thank you for your help in this very sensitive issue! Bulgaria is preparing a new security assistance package and I am sure it will work very vigorously with everyone in the NATO-Ukraine Council. Thank you! Slovakia and Mrs. President personally… Thank you for your sincere help and for making your country one of the European leaders in protecting our fundamental values. Latvia, thank you for your faith in Ukraine and for your tangible defense support! Estonia, thank you for your initiative on munitions, which really strengthens and changes the history of Europe for the better and brings peace closer. Thank you also for your political support at the Summit. Luxembourg, invariably principled. Thank you very much! The Czech Republic, thank you for all the weapons, and for the equipment, thank you for the helicopters… There will be a new defense package. Albania, as clearly as possible: Ukraine will be in NATO, and Russia will be held accountable for its aggression. As Prime Minister Rama aptly said today, the Kremlin’s policy resembles Russia’s anthem: The words are different, but the music is the same. The threat is the same. NATO is the response. Belgium – thank you for your principled position on the issue of reparations from Russia and for your clear support for the fact that Ukraine is at the table with everyone else in NATO. North Macedonia, thank you for your clear support for Ukraine’s contribution to common security! Finland, I thank you for your help and thank you for your very important words today that Ukrainian soldiers will soon be sharing their experience with the armies of other NATO members. It is true. The experience of winners is always powerful. And Hungary… It was such a Summit where everyone was quite constructive. Thank you! I would like to thank Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. As always, they are pro-European, and therefore pro-Ukrainian. Of course, Australia and Japan as security guarantors – thank you! I am grateful that peace and justice have become closer today, and Ukraine has become stronger. Glory to Ukraine!

I am confident that after the war Ukraine will be in @NATO. We will do everything for this. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

A very good, powerful meeting with Mr. President Biden @POTUS. The meeting was at least twice as long as planned, and it was as meaningful as it needed to be. If the protocol had not stopped the meeting, we would have talked even longer. All the topics. Long-term support.… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

A very good, powerful meeting with Mr. President Biden @POTUS. The meeting was at least twice as long as planned, and it was as meaningful as it needed to be. If the protocol had not stopped the meeting, we would have talked even longer. All the topics. Long-term support. Weapons. Politics. @NATO. We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory. Thank you, Mr. President! #UkraineNATO33 🇺🇦🇺🇸

We continued the conversation on security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO with Chancellor Scholz @Bundeskanzler . Thank you for your support! There is an agreement on additional Patriot systems and missiles for them from Germany. This is very important for protecting… pic.twitter.com/oqZ2U3mA9Y — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

We continued the conversation on security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO with Chancellor Scholz @Bundeskanzler. Thank you for your support! There is an agreement on additional Patriot systems and missiles for them from Germany. This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror! We substantially discussed further long-term defense cooperation between Ukraine and Germany, including the functioning of hubs for the repair of Western equipment. I am grateful for Germany’s readiness for long-term, multi-year support of Ukraine and our defense of freedom. Long-term support programs are the best signal to the world that our Europe will remain a space of security and peace. 🇺🇦🇩🇪

German defence minister Pistorius very upbeat on Ukrainian NATO membership perspective in an interview last night. “Once the war is over, this can go very fast” … “Zelensky has a clear commitment” etc pic.twitter.com/3fI4QfkY2W — Ulrike Franke (@RikeFranke) July 12, 2023

Here’s the details on the G7 agreement(s):

VILNIUS, July 12 (Reuters) – G7 countries announced on Wednesday an international framework that paves the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defences against Russia and deter Moscow from future aggression. JOINT DECLARATION OF SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the strategic objective of a free, independent, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, capable of defending itself and deterring future aggression. We affirm that the security of Ukraine is integral to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region. We consider Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to be a threat to international peace and security, a flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and incompatible with our security interests. We will stand with Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, for as long as it takes. We stand united in our enduring support for Ukraine, rooted in our shared democratic values and interests, above all, respect for the UN Charter and the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Today we are launching negotiations with Ukraine to formalize — through bilateral security commitments and arrangements aligned with this multilateral framework, in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional requirements — our enduring support to Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, rebuilds its economy, protects its citizens, and pursues integration into the Euro-Atlantic community. We will direct our teams to begin these discussions immediately. We will each work with Ukraine on specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements towards: a) Ensuring a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future, through the continued provision of: ● security assistance and modern military equipment, across land, air, and sea domains – prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air, and by promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners; ● support to further develop Ukraine’s defense industrial base; ● training and training exercises for Ukrainian forces; ● intelligence sharing and cooperation; ● support for cyber defense, security, and resilience initiatives, including to address hybrid threats. b) Strengthening Ukraine’s economic stability and resilience, including through reconstruction and recovery efforts, to create the conditions conducive to promoting Ukraine’s economic prosperity, including its energy security. c) Providing technical and financial support for Ukraine’s immediate needs stemming from Russia’s war as well as to enable Ukraine to continue implementing the effective reform agenda that will support the good governance necessary to advance towards its Euro-Atlantic aspirations. In the event of future Russian armed attack, we intend to immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps. We intend, in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional requirements, to provide Ukraine with swift and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment across land, sea and air domains, and economic assistance, to impose economic and other costs on Russia, and to consult with Ukraine on its needs as it exercises its right of self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. To this end, we will work with Ukraine on an enhanced package of security commitments and arrangements in case of future aggression to enable Ukraine to defend its territory and sovereignty. In addition to the elements articulated above, we remain committed to supporting Ukraine by holding Russia accountable. This includes working to ensure that… There must be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities. In this context, we reiterate our commitment to holding those responsible to account, consistent with international law, including by supporting the efforts of international mechanisms, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC). We reaffirm that, consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. We recognize the need for the establishment of an international mechanism for reparation of damages, loss or injury caused by Russian aggression and express our readiness to explore options for the development of appropriate mechanisms. For its part, Ukraine is committed to: Contributing positively to partner security and to strengthen transparency and accountability measures with regard to partner assistance; a) Continuing implementation of the law enforcement, judiciary, anti-corruption, corporate governance, economic, security sector, and state management reforms that underscore its commitments to democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights and media freedoms, and put its economy on a sustainable path; b) Advancing defense reforms and modernization including by strengthening democratic civilian control of the military and improving efficiency and transparency across Ukraine’s defense institutions and industry. The EU and its Member States stand ready to contribute to this effort and will swiftly consider the modalities of such contribution. This effort will be taken forward while Ukraine pursues a pathway toward future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community. Other countries that wish to contribute to this effort to ensure a free, strong, independent, and sovereign Ukraine may join this Joint Declaration at any time.

I think someone was asking about ATACMS:

Asked if he is thinking yet about sending ATACMS to Ukraine, Biden told me: Yes, but they already have the equivalent of atacms and what they need most of all is artillery shells. “We're working on that,” he said on tarmac as we left Vilnius. pic.twitter.com/r9kywIWKrF — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 12, 2023

I don’t know what Minister of Defense Wallace thinks the Ukrainians have been doing, but they seem to be very publicly grateful on a regular basis.

Ben Wallace, the British defence secretary said “people want to see a bit of gratitude” and Ukraine needed to put more emphasis on saying thank you for western help when he was asked about President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s complaints on Tuesday that the country had not been issued a firm timetable or set of conditions for joining Nato. Wallace said Ukrainians’ haste to get all the help they could meant they did not always say they were grateful for the help received. “Whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude,” the minister said at a briefing in the margins of the Nato summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

Andiivka:

ANDIIVKA AXIS /1755 UTC 12 JUL/ During 11 JUL, Ukrainian forces repulsed RU offensives at Avdiivka and Nevelske. A company sized RU attack at Vodiane was broken up; RU forces are reported to have lost 10 armored and infantry fighting vehicles during this engagement. pic.twitter.com/maxq34pnHd — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 12, 2023

Kreminna Axis:

KREMINNA AXIS /1600 UTC 12 JUL/ On 10 JUL, RU launched an offensive operation that advanced toward Torske. UKR forces launched a night counter-attack along the O-0528 Road axis and drove RU forces east to Dibrova. RU air and artillery strikes indicate that UKR forces are… pic.twitter.com/qU0ym0RtjF — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 12, 2023

KREMINNA AXIS /1600 UTC 12 JUL/ On 10 JUL, RU launched an offensive operation that advanced toward Torske. UKR forces launched a night counter-attack along the O-0528 Road axis and drove RU forces east to Dibrova. RU air and artillery strikes indicate that UKR forces are positioned on the east banks of the Zherebets Reservoir.

They’re running out of generals:

Ivan Popov, commander of the 58th Army of the Russian armed formations, currently in Zaporizhzhia, who was removed from his position earlier today says that Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes are causing significant casualties to the occupiers holding defence. Explaining in… pic.twitter.com/iKFP0KtlnQ — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 12, 2023

Ivan Popov, commander of the 58th Army of the Russian armed formations, currently in Zaporizhzhia, who was removed from his position earlier today says that Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes are causing significant casualties to the occupiers holding defence. Explaining in an audio message, Popov says he delivered a damning report about the state of Russian counter-battery fire directly to Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov which resulted in his immediate dismissal. In a four-minute audio message, Popov talks about betrayal from the most senior military leadership, echoing the sentiment expressed by Wagner mercenaries: “A difficult situation with the leadership emerged. It was a choice between remaining silent and afraid and saying what they wanted to hear, or calling things for what they are. In your name, in the name of all perished comrades-in-arms, I didn’t have the right to lie. Hence I named all the problems that exist today in the army regarding operations, supply. I pointed the attention to the most important tragedy of the modern war – the lack of counter-battery fire, lack of artillery reconnaissance stations, and mass casualties and injuries of our brothers from enemy artillery. I also raised a number of other issues, expressed them to the highest levels, did it openly and very brutally. Due to this, the seniors likely felt some danger in me and instantly, in one day, put together an order to the Minister of Defence and got rid of me. As many commanders of regiments and divisions said today, our army was not broken through the front, but our most senior commander hit us in the back, thus treacherously beheading the army in the most difficult period.”

/2. Some internal intrigues that may have become one of the main reasons for what happened to Popov https://t.co/3O4hUy6Aua — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) July 12, 2023

Here’s the screengrab:

Two Russian generals confirmed as killed since the beginning of Ukraine’s offensive in June.

Now let’s see Russian trolls spinning around this fact. pic.twitter.com/WL7Bfq5weV — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 12, 2023

