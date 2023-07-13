Valued commenter rikyrah flagged a ProPublica report in the morning thread about the out-of-proportion influence a handful of right-wing activists play in voter registration challenges in Georgia. An excerpt:

Media outlets have reported on the high number of challenges and numerous cases of voters feeling harassed, impeded or intimidated by being placed into “challenged” status. But the outsized role of the small group of people making the challenges was less clear. ProPublica was able to determine that a vast majority of the challenges since SB 202 became law — about 89,000 of 100,000 — were submitted by just six right-wing activists, including [former undie-maker CFO and MAGA fan Frank] Schneider. Another 12 people accounted for most of the rest. (ProPublica obtained data for all challenges logged in 30 of the state’s 159 counties, including the 20 most populous.) Of those challenges, roughly 11,100 were successful — at least 2,350 voters were removed from the rolls and at least 8,700 were placed in a “challenged” or equivalent status, which can force people to vote with a provisional ballot that election officials later adjudicate.

It’s a long piece but worth a read. The story illustrates the destructive power a small group of kooks and busybodies can wield when a state authorizes private individuals to harass fellow citizens. We’re seeing something similar in Florida with the school library book bans — it’s usually a few cranks in a district who are responsible for submitting most of the complaints.

There’s no real problem with voter fraud in Georgia, just like there’s no genuine porn or “woke” indoctrination issue in Florida school libraries. But right-wing officials and activist groups have an incentive to gum up the works of local governments and school districts with imaginary problems that take real-world time, money and effort to address.

As the citizens who fund the real-world effort to address those imaginary problems, we need to find a way to tell the super-complainer randos to mind their own goddamn business. Right-wing activists are crowd-sourcing voter suppression and censorship.

