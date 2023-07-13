Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Good Things Happen

Also:

Age matters a lot considering these are lifetime appointments. Cartwright will now be handing down decisions in federal court cases for decades and is almost certainly a candidate for future elevation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

“As a trial lawyer in Seattle, Ms. Cartwright has established herself as a pre-eminent civil rights attorney, dedicated to ensuring our laws are faithfully executed on behalf of the people they are meant to defend,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who recommended Cartwright to the White House for a judgeship, said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.

“Importantly, she is someone who will apply the law fairly and impartially,” said Murray. “She will make an excellent addition to the bench in Washington state.”…

Cartwright’s confirmation is part of a broader effort by Biden to bring badly needed diversity onto the federal courts, both in terms of demographics like race and gender but also in terms of professional backgrounds. Cartwright fits the mold: She’s been a civil rights litigator for the Seattle-based MacDonald Hoague & Bayless since 2014, focused primarily on cases involving police misconduct, gender discrimination and sexual harassment…

 
Preempting the inevitable query: Yes, my child, the following tweet is intentionally sarcastic…

