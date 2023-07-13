Cheers to our first year! 🥂
Let’s celebrate one year of Webb science by taking a brand-new look at Sun-like stars being born, in this detailed close-up of Rho Ophiuchi, the closest-star-forming region to Earth. https://t.co/jXJgjb4mFj pic.twitter.com/yi891eVDHp
— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2023
Webb’s ability to capture the universe in high-resolution, from early distant galaxies to the solar system we call home, is allowing us to better understand our own origins. Here’s to one amazing year, with many more to come!
— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2023
Also:
NEW: Senate confirms 38-year-old civil rights attorney Tiffany Cartwright to a lifetime federal judgeship, making her one of the youngest federal judges in the country. https://t.co/TcKu88U6ZH
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 12, 2023
… Age matters a lot considering these are lifetime appointments. Cartwright will now be handing down decisions in federal court cases for decades and is almost certainly a candidate for future elevation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.
“As a trial lawyer in Seattle, Ms. Cartwright has established herself as a pre-eminent civil rights attorney, dedicated to ensuring our laws are faithfully executed on behalf of the people they are meant to defend,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who recommended Cartwright to the White House for a judgeship, said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.
“Importantly, she is someone who will apply the law fairly and impartially,” said Murray. “She will make an excellent addition to the bench in Washington state.”…
Cartwright’s confirmation is part of a broader effort by Biden to bring badly needed diversity onto the federal courts, both in terms of demographics like race and gender but also in terms of professional backgrounds. Cartwright fits the mold: She’s been a civil rights litigator for the Seattle-based MacDonald Hoague & Bayless since 2014, focused primarily on cases involving police misconduct, gender discrimination and sexual harassment…
Who voted for Cartwright?
Every Dem/Ind who was present (3 were not) and just two Republicans: Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham.
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 12, 2023
Preempting the inevitable query: Yes, my child, the following tweet is intentionally sarcastic…
Biden will pay the price for his staff being slightly rude to America’s most beloved and trusted institution, the news media https://t.co/GhfLhNtGWy
— Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) July 12, 2023
