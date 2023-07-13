On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Elma

I came home from a bad day at work and found a brochure from the Wisconsin Alumni Association offering a trip to Italy. I’m so there! The trip was at the end of April and beginning of May 2006. The group stayed in Cortona of literary fame and took day trips including to Florence, Siena and Assisi.