Elma
I came home from a bad day at work and found a brochure from the Wisconsin Alumni Association offering a trip to Italy. I’m so there! The trip was at the end of April and beginning of May 2006. The group stayed in Cortona of literary fame and took day trips including to Florence, Siena and Assisi.
Here are a couple of views from my hotel room.
The weather was very good, but fog did settle into the valley making it rather spooky.
It seemed like there was only one flat street in Cortona. The rest of the town is accessed by steep lanes, some of which are pedestrian only.
We were in Cortona on May 1st, which is a big holiday in Italy, complete with a parade. Here the local officials are leading the parade on the one flat street to the town square.
One of our day trips took us to Perugia, where the students were celebrating the end of the school year.
Another day trip was to Florence.
This is the Ponte Vecchio over the River Arno.
In Siena we saw the Piazza del Campo where the Palio horse race is run; and ate gelato.
