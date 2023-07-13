Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Elma – A week in Tuscany and Umbria

On The Road – Elma – A week in Tuscany and Umbria

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Elma

I came home from a bad day at work and found a brochure from the Wisconsin Alumni Association offering a trip to Italy. I’m so there! The trip was at the end of April and beginning of May 2006.  The group stayed in Cortona of literary fame and took day trips including to Florence, Siena and Assisi.

On The Road - Elma - A week in Tuscany and Umbria 8
Cortona Italy

Here are a couple of views from my hotel room.

On The Road - Elma - A week in Tuscany and Umbria 7
Cortona Italy

The weather was very good, but fog did settle into the valley making it rather spooky.

On The Road - Elma - A week in Tuscany and Umbria 6
Cortona Italy

It seemed like there was only one flat street in Cortona. The rest of the town is accessed by steep lanes, some of which are pedestrian only.

On The Road - Elma - A week in Tuscany and Umbria 5
Cortona ItalyMay 1, 2006

We were in Cortona on May 1st, which is a big holiday in Italy, complete with a parade. Here the local officials are leading the parade on the one flat street to the town square.

On The Road - Elma - A week in Tuscany and Umbria 4
Cortona ItalyMay 1, 2006
On The Road - Elma - A week in Tuscany and Umbria 3
Perugia Italy

One of our day trips took us to Perugia, where the students were celebrating the end of the school year.

On The Road - Elma - A week in Tuscany and Umbria 2
Florence Italy

Another day trip was to Florence.

On The Road - Elma - A week in Tuscany and Umbria 1
Florence Italy

This is the Ponte Vecchio over the River Arno.

On The Road - Elma - A week in Tuscany and Umbria
Siena Italy

In Siena we saw the Piazza del Campo where the Palio horse race is run; and ate gelato.

  • BethanyAnne
  • raven
  Scuffletuffle

      Since 1970, the UGA Cortona Program, located in rolling hills of Tuscany, Italy, has been a leader in education abroad. It is UGA’s oldest study abroad program calling the town of Cortona home for nearly 50 years. Today, UGA Cortona offers a variety of core courses including English, Psychology, Art History, Women’s Studies, Photography, Science, and Business. This is in addition to an extensive list of beginning, intermediate and advanced-level Studio Art courses which makes up the bulk of our course offerings. No knowledge of the Italian Language is necessary; however, a number of our UGA Cortona Programs do offer ITAL courses. All students who participate on our programs will have the opportunity to earn UGA credit while enjoying the beautiful Tuscany, along with excursions to other Italian cities.

