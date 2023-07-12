Brief summary:
.@ericswalwell describes GOP at Chris Wray hearing as "bananas" and "absolute chaos." Rep. Swalwell said, "The FBI director who oversees 38,000 employees, investigating terrorism, child exploitation, national security, walks right into the partners meeting of Insurrection LLC." pic.twitter.com/ZkFVm3QCqa
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 12, 2023
"It is not the fault of the FBI that Donald Trump surrounded himself with criminals" — brilliant line of questioning here from Ted Lieu highlighting how a range of Trump staffers were convicted by a DOJ overseen *by Trump staffers* pic.twitter.com/Y2hP4hoGzH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2023
if Joe Biden did this during a live interview Fox would spent nights yelling about how he's in cognitive decline pic.twitter.com/BVfYxgCpoP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2023
Per the Washington Post, “‘Insane,’ ‘ludicrous,’ ‘absurd’: FBI’s Wray shows teeth to GOP critics”:
… [W]hile the Trump-nominated FBI director was characteristically even-tempered in his testimony, there were times in which his exasperation at his predicament came to the surface — and in which he showed his critics some teeth.
Multiple Republicans peppered Wray with questions about whether FBI agents or sources were present on Jan. 6 during the attack on the Capitol — feeding a still baseless Tucker Carlson-fueled conspiracy theory that the FBI might have played a role in the insurrection.
Wray at one point remarked: “I will say this notion that somehow the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was part of some operation by FBI sources and agents is ludicrous and is a disservice to our brave, hard-working, dedicated men and women.”
When Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) pressed Wray on the government’s efforts to crack down on misinformation and mentioned the covid lab-leak theory, Wray took exception.
He called it “ironic” and “somewhat absurd” to suggest the FBI was suppressing the lab-leak theory, because the FBI was once “the only agency in the entire intelligence community” to assess that as being the most likely origin for the virus, back in 2021…
None of it was terribly heated, and Wray clearly didn’t want to give the likes of Gaetz the angry Fox News-friendly exchange that Gaetz sought. But it was also clear that Wray increasingly recognizes that the reason many Americans — mostly his fellow Republicans — have soured on the FBI is the often-flimsy theories he was confronted with, also by his fellow Republicans…
‘Don’t make me angry. You won’t like it when I’m angry.’
Among the usual suspects, cosplaying for their reelection ads:
Rep. Thomas Massie just told FBI director Wray that something was "legal, but not constitutional." I believe the cement above his neck is hardening splendidly.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 12, 2023
Wray to Harriet Hageman after she accuses him of discriminating against conservatives *when he's a registered Republican*: "The idea that I'm biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me given my own personal background." pic.twitter.com/IhHRABNvSu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2023
"FBI shouldn't get another dime for this witch hunt against the greatest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump," Troy Nehls. And now he's yelling about Ray Epps. This is the weirdest committee hearing in the history of the House. I keep waiting for the Soy Bomb dude.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 12, 2023
Swalwell: I think it's quite rich the guy that accused you of lawlessness is 400 days in violation of his own congressional subpoena over January 6th. pic.twitter.com/VK6rvYPGUP
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2023
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX): “You don’t believe it’s tyrannical that FBI agents were a part of storming a father’s home in suburban Philadelphia?”
FBI Director Wray: “They did not storm his house … They knocked on his door and identified themselves. They asked him to exit — he did.” pic.twitter.com/BHyZJQGJeT
— The Recount (@therecount) July 12, 2023
A regular reminder that Chip Roy is not the Texas cowboy he pretends to be, but rather a milquetoast wonk from Maryland who was big-brothered into Congress by Rafael Theodore Edward "Ted" Cruz.
— The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) July 12, 2023
But Hunter Biden’s laptop!…
Swalwell to Republicans: "The 2020 election was determined because the FBI didn't let more Americans see a private citizen's nonconsensual nudes? Is that what we're saying here? … that's bananas." pic.twitter.com/jJpZ3jMN0h
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings