I started to schedule this open thread for 2 pm, but then changed it to 11 am in the hopes that we will have some Grand Jury / Special Counsel / Indictment news this afternoon. I will gladly take any of the three today, or all of them!

edit: Then I moved it back because other posts were up!

A quick heads up on a couple of things.

First, soccer. This is really an open thread with a couple of PSAs, so jump right past this if you’re not interested in soccer.

Blue Guitarist let me know that the Women’s World Cup starts in less than a week. Putting up a post for each match is a ton of work – all hail Anne Laurie for having done that for the soccer peeps for the other World Cup – but those threads don’t get a ton of action, so with lots of work and little reward, that’s not happening again.

I’m willing to try an experiment for the Women’s World Cup.

I made three soccer posts, one for each of the soccer groups (whatever they are called). All three posts are linked in the sidebar, and each post has the schedule for that particular set. So at the very least, you’ll have easy access to the schedule! If you want a designated place to talk soccer for the World Cup, the 3 posts are there, or you can obviously talk soccer in any open thread. Even though the posts won’t be on the front page, any comments will show up in recent comments, so if you comment, I imagine you’ll soon have company in the thread.

It’s an experiment, and the results may well show that there’s not enough soccer interest to do this again, but that’s what experiments are for, to be able to see the results!

Second, OzarkHillbilly.

As you know, Ozark’s family had a terrible loss, with Ozark’s brother Dave recently taking his own life. We can’t do anything tangible to help Ozark with the terrible and unexpected loss of a loved one, but there are logistical and financial issues that Dave’s wife, Renee, is having to deal with as she loses not only her husband, but also her home. We approached Ozark to ask if we could help in some way.

So this is a heads up that we’ll put up a small GoFundMe this weekend to see if we can help, even a little bit.

Totally open thread.