This may be the Rosetta Stone of the political context of our times.@DanaHoule https://t.co/av93jsL23P — Bradley Greenburg (@BGinCHI) July 14, 2023

..He was exerting an active effort to not know things that could be easily known, and to demand to be convinced out of deliberate ignorance, not because he was interested in having his ideas challenged, but because he demanded a world in which he got to decide what was real.

The link from a long-term Friend of the Jackals was enough to get me to read the whole thing. A.R. Moxon, on that long-ago ‘friend’…

Remembering the first time I knowingly encountered the befuddling thing I would eventually know as MAGA. It was 2008, on Facebook. It was my old college buddy, Stove Minivan. (Names have been changed to mock the guilty.) (Link at the end of the thread to avoid throttling) pic.twitter.com/mgNKpCUA14 — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) July 14, 2023

Minivan was a nice enough guy. He was easygoing; a happy guy with a frequently deployed smile. I don’t recall much anger from him, nor many strongly held opinions. I wouldn’t call him a philosophical type. No deep late night talks with Stove Minivan is my recollection… So then what happened is twelve years or so later I got on The Facebook, and Stove Minivan was there, too, and before long, we were friends again, he and I, and so were me and my other college friends, and them with him, and … look, you know the drill. It was The Facebook… Anyway, before long I noticed something about Minivan. Even though his feed was full of pictures of him and his lovely family, and he was smiling in them just the same as he always had in college, he was angry. He was *enraged* What was he angry about? The Demonrats… Minivan’s worldview wasn’t particularly coherent, if you want to know the truth. I couldn’t help to notice that the Demonrats weren’t actually doing many of the things that Minivan thought they were doing. And I noticed other things. For example, I couldn’t help but notice that a lot of the policies Minivan supported were directly *causing* the sorts problems that made Minivan so angry. And I couldn’t help but notice that well-sourced information enraged him more than pretty much anything else…

This was all pretty distressing to those of us who had known Minivan back in the day, before he had become so obsessed with Demonrats. So, a lot of us, myself included, did exactly what The Facebook wants. We engaged with him. At the time my belief was, you defeated bad ideas with better ideas, by confronting the bad ideas directly with the better ideas. Debate was for changing minds. You presented your ideas, they presented theirs, you countered, they countered, eventually everybody saw the truth… Minivan escalated any correction, however calmly stated or bloodlessly presented, into scorched earth territory. He rejected all proofs by rejecting the source outright as irrevocably tainted by bias, or he’d spiral into non sequitur, spamming our feeds with more misinformation. He would claim he never said things he had just said, even though the statements were still there for anybody to read, one comment earlier in the thread. He’d claim that I said things I’d never said, as anyone foolish enough to read through our conversations could discover. He demonstrated a complete dedication to his ignorance and anger, and a total disinterest in anything like observable truth that contradicted his grievance. It was confounding and unfamiliar behavior to me, at the time. At the time… Minivan was not somebody whose intentions could be trusted. He was not operating in good faith, and I believe he well knew it, because many of his favorite sources of information have written instruction books on how to engage with people in bad faith. Minivan was not debating; he was using debate to inject his counterfactual beliefs into the discourse, which were designed to further marginalize already marginalized people while simultaneously cloaking himself in self-exonerating grievance…

You can probably get an idea where this is going, but seriously: It’s worth reading the whole thing.