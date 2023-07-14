Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent Read: On Confronting Stove Minivan, Nascent MAGAt

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , ,

..He was exerting an active effort to not know things that could be easily known, and to demand to be convinced out of deliberate ignorance, not because he was interested in having his ideas challenged, but because he demanded a world in which he got to decide what was real.

The link from a long-term Friend of the Jackals was enough to get me to read the whole thing. A.R. Moxon, on that long-ago ‘friend’…

Minivan was a nice enough guy. He was easygoing; a happy guy with a frequently deployed smile. I don’t recall much anger from him, nor many strongly held opinions. I wouldn’t call him a philosophical type. No deep late night talks with Stove Minivan is my recollection…

So then what happened is twelve years or so later I got on The Facebook, and Stove Minivan was there, too, and before long, we were friends again, he and I, and so were me and my other college friends, and them with him, and … look, you know the drill. It was The Facebook…

Anyway, before long I noticed something about Minivan. Even though his feed was full of pictures of him and his lovely family, and he was smiling in them just the same as he always had in college, he was angry.

He was *enraged*

What was he angry about? The Demonrats…

Minivan’s worldview wasn’t particularly coherent, if you want to know the truth.

I couldn’t help to notice that the Demonrats weren’t actually doing many of the things that Minivan thought they were doing.

And I noticed other things.

For example, I couldn’t help but notice that a lot of the policies Minivan supported were directly *causing* the sorts problems that made Minivan so angry.

And I couldn’t help but notice that well-sourced information enraged him more than pretty much anything else…

This was all pretty distressing to those of us who had known Minivan back in the day, before he had become so obsessed with Demonrats.

So, a lot of us, myself included, did exactly what The Facebook wants.

We engaged with him.

At the time my belief was, you defeated bad ideas with better ideas, by confronting the bad ideas directly with the better ideas. Debate was for changing minds. You presented your ideas, they presented theirs, you countered, they countered, eventually everybody saw the truth…

Minivan escalated any correction, however calmly stated or bloodlessly presented, into scorched earth territory. He rejected all proofs by rejecting the source outright as irrevocably tainted by bias, or he’d spiral into non sequitur, spamming our feeds with more misinformation.

He would claim he never said things he had just said, even though the statements were still there for anybody to read, one comment earlier in the thread.

He’d claim that I said things I’d never said, as anyone foolish enough to read through our conversations could discover.

He demonstrated a complete dedication to his ignorance and anger, and a total disinterest in anything like observable truth that contradicted his grievance.

It was confounding and unfamiliar behavior to me, at the time.

At the time…

Minivan was not somebody whose intentions could be trusted. He was not operating in good faith, and I believe he well knew it, because many of his favorite sources of information have written instruction books on how to engage with people in bad faith.

Minivan was not debating; he was using debate to inject his counterfactual beliefs into the discourse, which were designed to further marginalize already marginalized people while simultaneously cloaking himself in self-exonerating grievance…

You can probably get an idea where this is going, but seriously: It’s worth reading the whole thing.

Reader Interactions

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      It’s worth reading the whole thing.

      It might be worth it, (and I can because “I’m spaecial” but I don’t have the stomach for it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      japa21

      Read it all.  I know a couple Stove Minivans.  Extended family.  Avoid when possible.  Recently I had a dream (nightmare?) where I was trying to converse with one of them.  Not reassuring.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      John

      You might as well reprint the whole thread here if you want people to actually read it. Elon believes that making his site harder to use is a brilliant way to make it profitable.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lapassionara

      I’ll never understand their enthusiasm for Trump. “Thank you, Lord Jesus, for President Trump.” The man who mocked disabled people, who bragged about his sexual conquests, who met with Putin privately, leaving the meeting looking like a whipped puppy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tom Q

      I’ve sent this thread on to multiple people I know.  It’s essential to understanding the times we live in.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      He was *enraged*

      What was he angry about? The Demonrats…

      Minivan’s worldview wasn’t particularly coherent, if you want to know the truth.

      Who wants to see my surprised face?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Lapassionara:

      who met with Putin privately, leaving the meeting looking like a whipped puppy. 

      And the smile on Putin’s face that just screamed, “The fat orange one knows he’s my bitch.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ruckus

      @Lapassionara:

      Their worlds have zero reality. They live in a world that gives them a position of what they consider victimhood. It’s a world they create because of the victimhood. My take is that for some people the world is so big that it’s overwhelming. In my youth it was rare to fly across the country. It was done, but relatively speaking it was expensive, and far rarer than today. Now one can fly around the world in far less than 30 days, let alone 80 days. For many people the concept of the modern world is overwhelming and leaves them no place to live. And no it doesn’t have to make sense, it’s human lack of thought and understanding, replaced by terror. And we have a political party and news organizations that seem to believe and enhance this concept. Likely for the monetary rewards of/by those scared shitless. They buy guns so when the apocalypse arrives they will be ready. Their world has expanded, to their great horror. Their brains haven’t, to our great horror.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Lapassionara

      @Ruckus: I saw a news item that said people, when asked what percentage of the population is trans, estimate the number at 21%. The actual percentage is around 1.9%. Of course the world will seem scary if you live in a fact-free environment and can make up any bogeyman you want to be afraid of.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      different-church-lady

      But engagement. Engagement is always good, right? You create a toy — sorry, tool — you create a tool for engagement and have it run around unfettered and everyone engages and everyone’s better off. Right?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Bill Arnold: I couldn’t make it through all that craziness.

      Didn’t see anything about Crazyass Minivan now being in jail from participating in the Insurrection.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      I’ve been noodling about at a framework (I’m sure it’s not novel) of how conservatives pursue good/evil vs how liberals pursue right/wrong, the former notions of ‘good’ being externally defined. I’m not sure that they aren’t interested in having a personal ethical worldview or whether it’s just too hard to have one in the GOP (as it can be in a religious group), but this delegation to authority and just going along with what the church says or Trump or whatever is pretty universal. I sometimes wonder if this is really just a group of people that never really had the ability or never practiced anchoring their worldview in their own personal beliefs, and so when the internet came along and gave them all of these authorities beyond their church or their neighbors or Dan Rather or whatever, they pretty much just couldn’t cope with all of these randos that now had a microphone as big as one of their authorities, and in the chaos of this they sort of all collectively agreed to this fall in line with one or a handful of narratives just to make some kind of order of it all, and every so often some conservative just bounces hard off of it and becomes an MSNBC contributor.

      But I never hear an argument from conservatives that isn’t anchored in the Bible or Trump/DeSantis/Reagan or history ‘well, that was fine in 1947’ and so on. They can never make the case for some policy in the immediate moment only using the immediate impact and an argument that they possess themselves.

      Democrats have increasingly gone the other way – less deference to authority which to conservatives is just chaotic moral relativism – with no clear signaling of what is right, because there’s no leader saying what is right and what is wrong – we all hash it out on an individual level, which also makes it hard to grasp at times and make it feel like you’re always doing it wrong.

      We had this phenomena with how students engaged with our open-ended critical thinking elements. Almost to a one, the students that were straight A, high standardized test score students would hit this part of the curriculum and really, really struggle. That they were suddenly handed a real-world problem with no accepted solution, so they’d have to both come up with a solution and then defend why it was a good solution given the constraints and elements they were prioritizing (the old good, fast, cheap, pick any two) and there’d usually be this moment where they’d just break down and demand someone tell them what the right answer is. And it’s like, ‘buddy, there ain’t one, that’s the fucking point’. Meanwhile it was the B students who didn’t grind their SAT prep that usually walked into that exercise and were like, oh, yeah, easy. They were never that invested in that external validation – and they had other things in life that mattered to them than nailing the SATs, but it meant they were a lot more practiced at committing to the thing they valued and then defending it, where the other students weren’t.

      The students only segregated by grades and the like because that’s how college admissions work (in case you’re wondering why USSCs merit argument is so fucking stupid) but you really want the B students making the judgement calls and the A students working for them dotting all the ‘i’s, but that’s not how anything actually works.

      So when I see guys like DeSantis who went to Harvard and then into the Navy, like, this is a guy who needs someone to tell him what to eat for breakfast, because he legit can’t work out what the right answer is on his own.

      That’s minivan – he’s got his marching orders and he does not have it in him to disobey.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      Gavin Newsom has a thing to say to obstructionist school board.

      Gov. Gavin Newsom is intervening in a recent decision by a Southern California school board to reject social studies curriculum over its inclusion of gay rights activist Harvey Milk, marking his latest attempt to thwart book bans in the Golden State.

      Newsom announced Thursday that the state would be purchasing the rebuffed textbooks and distributing them to students in the Temecula Valley Unified School District “in short order.” His office also unveiled that the governor plans to sign legislation that would prohibit the restriction of teaching materials for political reasons and levy fines against any school district that fails to provide adequate instructional materials. “We’re all worried about access to information,” Newsom said in a video speaking directly to the parents in Temecula. “Your kids have the freedom to learn and you have the freedom to access those books — the same books that hundreds of thousands of other kids throughout the state are accessing.”

      The Temecula Valley Unified School Board — a majority of whose members were backed by a conservative evangelical pastor — voted in May to reject new elementary social studies materials over a brief mention of Milk. School board President Joseph Komrosky referred to California’s first openly gay elected official as a “pedophile” and questioned why he would be featured, calling it “morally reprehensible.”

      This was the latest move by the school board’s newly minted conservative majority to roil teachers, parents and students. In December, the board passed a resolution banning the teaching of critical race theory in its schools. Critical race theory is the study of how racism continues to shape key institutions, such as the criminal justice system, banks and housing.

      The board’s decision on the textbook got Newsom’s attention in early June, when he called Komrosky’s comment an “offensive statement from an ignorant person.” Newsom said many of the district’s 11,387 students have now been left without a textbook for the start of the new school year on August 14. And the short supply of textbooks available will be outdated versions published in 2006.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article277293478.html#storylink=cpy

      Newsom continues to surprise, and I mean in a good way.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Shana

      @Ruckus: There’s a comic strip that runs in my local paper called Prickly City where the main characters are a Democratic coyote and a Republican girl who are friends. It’s relatively soft pedaled but there. It’s clearly written by a Republican because the Democratic coyote is always saying or being accused of standing for ridiculous stuff that no Democrat does.  I suspect it was added to the WaPo to counteract Doonsbury.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Citizen Alan

      @John Cole: A good friend of mine shocked me be revealing that a mutual friend who, 20 years ago, was an anarchist and practicing Satanist, and who is the godfather of 2 trans children, has become a hard-core anti trans and raging bigot. And all apparently because he got tied up in traffic in Atlanta due to a BLM protest. My friend is appalled.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @NotMax: That was always the plan. The “but the children!” was always merely a ruse to mainstream anti-trans repression. It’s been documented by exposes on the pro-trans genocide groups that got ahold of internal communications

      @trollhattan: Right-wing influencers are already talking about going after Lawrence and Griswold, among many other rollbacks.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      Can she pay in Stepford Bucks?

      July 14, 2023 at 5:27 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) must pay a $122,200 sanctions penalty for pursuing a “frivolous” lawsuit seeking to overturn her 2022 midterm defeat, The Messenger reports.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Martin

      @trollhattan: I mentioned this yesterday, but I’ll repeat it today for those who aren’t familiar with CA education standards.

      In 2011 the state passed a law that required teaching the contributions of CA LGBTQ+ individuals in the curriculum. It’s a required element like multiplication – you have to teach it. And it’s not new – 12 years now.

      4th grade is the CA state history module. Everyone makes a CA mission out of macaroni and gives a report – that kind of thing. So 4th grade is where this law first gets applied, and you kind of can’t comply with the law without covering Milk – it’s like trying to teach the contributions of black Americans and leaving out Harriet Tubman or Rosa Parks. The Temecula board voted to be out of compliance with the state mandatory curriculum, so yeah, the governor is on pretty solid ground with this.

      I wish he’d do the same for housing policy and start tipping up non-market 5+1s in Huntington Beach residential neighborhoods and then take the money out of their tax allocation.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Curtis

      @Martin: Jonathan Haidt likes to argue, based on survey data and cluster analyses, that there are a certain number (5) of moral concepts around which we organize our behavior and rhetoric.

      Those five concepts are harm (do no harm), fairness (things should be fair), loyalty (should be loyal to group), authority (obey authority), and purity (don’t do gross things).

      He also argues that, by and large, liberals strongly adhere to the harm and fairness concepts. Conservatives somewhat agree with those two concepts, but also strongly buy into the other three (loyalty, authority, and purity), which are all also very group-oriented, sometimes to the detriment of the first two precepts of harm and fairness.

      I think it’s too neat and clean of an organization, but it’s not a bad start to trying to understand all that moral weirdness, especially at the extremes.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ruckus

      @Martin:

      Like I said, they want to live in a pre-world. And that never actually existed, it only seemed like it because they didn’t interact with a lot of people. Sort of like a lot of people didn’t interact with black or brown people. But if you lived somewhere like a major city in most any state but especially in say CA you got exposed, like it or not. And unless you were a complete and utter asshole you saw that the color of one’s skin or the religious angle or small town is the only town angle made far less difference than those bullshit angles. And if you got exposed at a young age that made it easier. Sure not everyone got the exposure or the concept, but the number that did is not anywhere near insignificant. And life moves on. But if you didn’t get the 24 hr scaredy cat news that can only tell you that the world is falling down because of mumble, mumble, something, then you are not going to be scared right down to your socks about the things that might happen on the 5th tuesday of the 14th month.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @John Cole:

      For me, it’s high school classmates. I made the mistake of trying to engage in dialogue with them on FB in the early days, with the same results as the author’s. Ended up having to block them.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      VOR

      My in-laws have fallen down the MAGA puke funnel. Last night she was posting on Facebook about how the cocaine at the White House story was the most important thing happening. Why? “Because”. No seriously, her response was that you would know why it was the most important thing if you had done your research and read all the proper information sources.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mwing

      I had one facebook friend, a guy from high school, not even a friend of mine at the time, but a pretty normal guy, who took a similar path.
      But then he took himself off that path, and hasn’t been on Facebook for years.
      I think it was some combination of:

      1 This guy knew he was alienating his more normal facebook friends and old schoolmates, and for whatever reason, was more genuinely bothered by  that than Moxon’s guy, he may also have been influenced by his more normie wife.

      The few times I responded to him I did so in  a non-confrontational “let us all reason together” way, and in this guys case it sort of worked, in that he would at least remain civil, while still saying “well if A isn;t true, what about B, if B isn’t true what about C, etc. “.
      That is, he actually responded kinda Ok to being talked to respectfully, which I understand not everyone does.

      2 This was also someone who had quit bad habits in the past. From hints , excessive drinking, years before. And also saying directly, smoking, as a middle-aged guy.
      And as a middle-aged guy, he decided to get  himself physically together and did.
      So I think there was an element of, a guy who recognized bad spirals even if it was not about physical addiction.
      mw

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Martin

      @Ruckus: But even if that world never really existed, it existed on TV, and TV is still authoritarian. That script was reviewed and carried an ad demographic and a profit motive. So even if it was fictitious, it was endorsed by important people, and that’s good enough.

      Reply

